Play-to-Earn Crypto Makes a Resurgence with Trending Tokens Like Hamster Kombat and PlayDoge

Recently, many crypto projects have emerged with various methods for earning tokens, and two have gone viral, signaling a strong comeback for Play-to-Earn cryptos.

These two projects are Hamster Kombat and PlayDoge. Hamster Kombat, a new Telegram-based crypto game, is reviving this trend.

Thousands of players are engaging with the game to win tokens as rewards, increasing the demand for projects that offer crypto earnings.

Meanwhile, PlayDoge’s ongoing presale is attracting continuous attention and investment from smart traders and big investors.

What is Hamster Kombat and how does it work?

With over 150 million players, Hamster Kombat is an innovative Telegram-based play-to-earn (P2E) game that merges tap-to-earn gameplay with company building to unlock cryptocurrency rewards.

The concept of Hamster Kombat is straightforward. Players assume the role of the CEO of a growing crypto exchange and aim to make it the top exchange in the hamster world. Players earn points every time they tap on the screen, which they can use to upgrade their exchange.

These upgrades function like a real business. Using accumulated points to enhance the exchange helps it grow and generates more points passively. Upgrades can include adding new tokens to the exchange or participating in marketing efforts like podcasts.

The developers plan to generously reward players for their efforts in making Hamster Kombat a rapid success. They have announced plans for an airdrop for players, speculated to occur in July.

Since its launch in March, the game has gained immense popularity, particularly after the recent Notcoin airdrop, another project following the same game model. While Notcoin players could directly convert their in-game points to tokens, Hamster Kombat developers have indicated this may not be the case for their airdrop.

Token distribution will depend on factors like play rate, passive points generation, and the growth level of the game exchange. Specific details remain unclear, and the airdrop schedule is also vague.

Hamster Kombat has effectively leveraged social media to boost its project. Recent tweets have engaged the community, helping to build a massive following. This community growth could increase the native token’s value after its launch post-airdrop.

experts say playing Hamster Kombat reduces stress and improves your mood experts: pic.twitter.com/5aZxwnyssO — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) June 22, 2024

PlayDoge – Another trending Play-to-Earn crypto

When a single crypto project gains massive traction, other high-potential projects in the same category often gain popularity as well. This appears to be the case with PlayDoge, which has now reached the $5 million mark in presale fundraising.

Its position as a hybrid P2E meme coin has generated significant excitement, highlighted by its rapid presale momentum. The current price is $0.00511, but this will increase in one day or when the total raise hits $5.4 million. Buy $PLAY with BNB, ETH, USDT, or credit cards directly on the official PlayDoge website.

The project features an engaging storyline that forms the basis of its theme. In this narrative, the Doge mascot mysteriously disappears, only to reappear within the PlayDoge app, creating a unique virtual world where users can reconnect with their favorite Doge, now called PlayDoge.

Players and investors are invited to nurture their virtual PlayDoge pets, reminiscent of the nostalgic Tamagotchi experience. This nurturing aspect is central to the PlayDoge platform, which offers a play-to-earn ecosystem where users can care for their PlayDoge and engage in various games.

These games provide opportunities to win rewards, adding an exciting incentive for active participation. Staking is also available for presale buyers, allowing them to profit simply by being early to the project.

Holders can earn an impressive 135% APY by depositing their tokens in the staking contract. However, as more tokens are staked, the APY will decrease. Over 138 million $PLAY have already been staked, reflecting the community’s eagerness to earn more tokens.

Despite being in its presale stage, the project has already showcased its exciting gameplay and amassed a large community. With such growth, the PlayDoge project’s native token, $PLAY, could see a significant increase in value once it officially launches.

For those seeking an alternative to the Hamster Kombat project that offers a genuine game-like experience, PlayDoge stands out as a top contender. Users can stay updated by following PlayDoge on X or joining its Telegram.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Related