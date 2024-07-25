Languagesx
Pepe Technical Analysis and Prediction – Could PEPE Reach Another All-Time High in the Coming Months?

PEPE Technical Analysis and Prediction

While some meme coins are recovering, Pepe (PEPE) stands out as a leading ETH-based altcoin, with a recent impressive price surge. Could this indicate another all-time high (ATH)?

Today, we will delve into the recent price movements and technical analysis of Pepe (PEPE), examining key indicators and market trends.

Additionally, we’ll introduce an exciting new alternative project within the Pepe ecosystem—Pepe Unchained—that boasts the potential to achieve a 100x return, highlighting its unique features and growth prospects.

PEPE’s technical analysis and prediction

Pepe has shown remarkable resilience and growth, highlighted by a macro bull flag pattern we’ve been tracking. This pattern suggests the bullish trend will likely continue.

We’ve achieved our first and second take profit targets, and we’ve moved our stop loss to the entry point, making the trade risk-free. Our current goal is to reach a profit margin of about 19.1%, slightly below the initial 22% target.

Pepe’s consolidation phase is a positive sign, indicating potential stability and readiness for another upward movement. With a market cap of around $5 billion, Pepe has declined by 2% over the past day.

PEPE Price Graph

Despite this, the asset has shown significant growth over the last 7 to 14 days, positioning it well for further gains. The technical outlook suggests an inverted Bart Simpson pattern, which usually precedes an upward continuation.

For those considering this trade, it might be wise to wait for a slight dip, potentially bouncing off a key support level with high trading volume. Overall, the sentiment for Pepe remains bullish in the short to mid-term.

If you’re interested in top altcoins that could offer high rewards and rally during the next bull run, check out our guide here.

Pepe Unchained: A new layer 2 blockchain for meme coins

The meme coin market has a new player, Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has impressed smart investors with its strong presale performance. In just a few weeks, $PEPU has raised over $5 million in its ongoing ICO, attracting significant interest in the booming demand for new meme coins.

Experts believe $PEPU might be one of the next 100x meme coins. Currently priced at $0.0086649 each during its stage-based presale, the price will rise over time. Investors can buy $PEPU with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card.

Pepe Unchained is developing its own layer-2 network to address some of the issues that Ethereum-based meme coins face, such as high trading fees due to blockchain congestion. This is particularly problematic for newer ERC-20 tokens not yet listed on centralized exchanges.

As a result, many of these meme coins receive little retail investment and often turn into pump-and-dump schemes. However, with Pepe Unchained’s Layer-2 blockchain, $PEPU holders can benefit from lower trading costs, faster transactions, and high staking rewards.

$PEPU is already experiencing strong retail participation, as evidenced by its presale. The project may also include more advanced features, like a decentralized exchange (DEX) specifically for meme coins.

Pepe Unchained offers a double-staking feature, allowing investors to compound their returns. Currently, these rewards are estimated at 360% per year. Since the double-staking feature launched, over 444 million $PEPU tokens have been staked.

However, the annual yield will decrease as more tokens are staked. Like the presale price, those who invest early will have the opportunity to earn the most rewards. The high staking rewards also help reduce the selling pressure on the coin.

To ensure security, the $PEPU smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. The project has capitalized on the Pepe brand’s recognition, attracting a wide audience familiar with major names like Bitcoin.com, CoinMarketCap (CMC), Techopedia, and Binance.

It has also gained viral attention on social media, with notable growth on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

