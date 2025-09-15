Home Olympia man sentenced for $900K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction

Olympia man sentenced for $900K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction

Olympia man sentenced for $900K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction. Split image showing a red casino die and poker chip on the left, and the Washington State Capitol building on the right

A 48-year-old man from Olympia was sentenced on Thursday (September 11), in a US District Court in Tacoma to 18 months in prison for wire fraud connected to a large embezzlement scheme that supported his gambling addiction, according to Acting US Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

Matthew Randall Ping admitted guilt in June 2025 to wire fraud and to filing a false tax return. Prosecutors said he stole nearly $900,000 from his former employer, the State of Washington, and spent much of it at casinos.

Olympia suspect’s ‘severe’ gambling addiction drove crime

During the sentencing, US District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright pointed out how central gambling was to the crime. “Your crime was very serious but was driven by severe addiction…. Gambling addiction can destroy the life of someone who is otherwise an upstanding citizen,” Judge Cartwright said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dane Westermeyer, who had asked the court to impose a 33-month sentence, was direct about how Ping used the stolen money. “He used this stolen taxpayer money to fuel his gambling habit, fund at least six trips to Las Vegas, pay off a luxury vehicle loan, and otherwise support his lifestyle,” Westermeyer wrote in his sentencing memo.

He added, “And, perhaps not surprisingly, he failed to report any of the income from his theft on his federal tax returns, which resulted in a tax loss of nearly $250,000.”

In court, Ping admitted that he had tried to get help for his gambling problem but said there were few resources available. Judge Cartwright encouraged him to push for better services and stronger regulations to help others dealing with the same addiction once he is out of prison.

Court records show that Ping started working at the Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings in 2009. By 2017 he had become a Management Analyst and the department’s credit card custodian. Between 2019 and 2023, he set up fake vendor accounts that allowed him to divert $860,756 into his own accounts, and he also made $17,359 in personal purchases at Verizon and Walmart. Investigators said he carried out a total of 210 fraudulent transactions.

Largest insider embezzlement in Washington in 15 years

Acting US Attorney Miller described the theft as both historic in scale and damaging to the public’s trust. “This theft was not just the largest insider embezzlement from Washington State in the last 15 years, it also undermines trust in our state financial safeguards,” Miller said. “Mr. Ping not only cheated state taxpayers, he cheated on his federal taxes as well by failing to pay the income taxes he owed on ill-gotten gain.”

The scheme was first discovered by the Washington State Auditor’s Office, and Ping resigned in 2023 after it came to light. He has agreed to pay back $1,118,362 in restitution to the state, its insurance company, and the IRS.

After completing his 18-month prison term, Ping will spend three years on supervised release.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Aristocrat
Aristocrat Interactive appoints new CEO, pulling from Light & Wonder leadership
Rachael Davies
Macau gambling declines. Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers. Split image of Macau casinos next to casino chips
Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers
Suswati Basu
Mugshot of former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez wearing a black shirt, looking directly at the camera. Suspended Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez allegedly linked to other illegal casinos, Now an affidavit has revealed more details about Marcos Lopez and his alleged associates.
Affidavit reveals details in $21M illegal gambling case involving ex-Osceola sheriff Marcos Lopez
Suswati Basu
Boston Massachusetts State House. Kalshi sued by the state of Massachusetts for illegal sports gambling
Kalshi sued by the state of Massachusetts for illegal sports gambling
Rachael Davies
Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter standing in front of a nighttime rendering of Caesars Palace Times Square casino tower, brightly lit above Times Square.
Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Aristocrat
Gambling

Aristocrat Interactive appoints new CEO, pulling from Light & Wonder leadership
Rachael Davies50 minutes

Aristocrat Interactive has recruited the CEO of Light & Wonder to step into the leadership of its growing online gaming and lottery arm. The current CEO of Aristocrat Interactive, Moti...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software