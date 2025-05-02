Ocean Casino Resort celebrates 7th birthday with “Lucky Summer of Sevens”

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is marking its seventh anniversary this summer with a spectacular lineup dubbed the “Lucky Summer of Sevens,” which is promising more than $7 million worth of events, prizes, and unforgettable experiences.

Spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day Weekend, the casino’s extended celebration includes not only sweepstakes but also entertainment, and an array of unique promotions.

One standout highlight is the resort’s whopping $1 Million Sweepstakes, running from June 27 to July 6, featuring prizes like $7,777 awarded hourly on Wednesdays, and substantial free-play bonuses every weekend.

Bill Callahan, General Manager at Ocean Casino Resort, emphasized the significance of the celebrations, saying, “Ocean’s summer-long birthday celebration will showcase everything this property has to offer, including the best promotions, one-of-a-kind experiences, fireworks and drone shows every Friday, and so much more. We are excited to share this special occasion with our customers, team members, and the local community who have supported Ocean throughout our first seven years.”

It’s not only the games that embrace the theme, the food and beverage also enjoy a creative twist with a “Seven Deadly Sins” special menu available at the Villain & Saint restaurant. Additionally, visitors can indulge in a unique “Seven Days a Week” happy hour offering select items starting from just $7 throughout the resort.

The much-loved Birthday Bar is returning to Ocean Casino’s 1927 Lounge with luck-themed decor and special cocktails, open from Thursday through Sunday starting July 10 and running until the end of September.

Adding to the celebration, Ocean will feature weekly fireworks accompanied by drone light displays, kicking off on July 4 and continuing every Friday through August 8.

This celebration aligns with Ocean’s ongoing investment in enhancing guest experiences, including over $50 million in upgrades slated for 2025. Some of these additions include new Stephen Starr restaurants, expanded Asian gaming, and the much-anticipated Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar.

As an whole, Ocean Casino Resort offers guests over 1,750 slot machines, 125 gaming tables, and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, making this summer’s celebrations the perfect cherry on top of an already exciting destination.