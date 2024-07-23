New P2E Meme Token Poised for 100x Growth – Best Shiba Inu Alternative?

Shiba Shootout, a new Play-to-Earn game, is primed for rapid growth as its ongoing presale has already raised over $700k. Could it be the next Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is already a well-known token with recognized potential. While it is likely to surpass previous highs in the next big rally, it may not be the top performer.

Some experts believe that the best performers will be meme coins currently in presale, as they are set to launch just before the bull run.

One such promising opportunity is Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), which is seen as the best alternative to Shiba Inu.

New GameFi coin raises over $700k

Shiba Inu is a meme coin that has gained attention for its rapid price rise, featuring a Shiba Inu-themed logo and marketing itself as the “Dogecoin Killer” in competition with Dogecoin. Shiba Shootout is a cryptocurrency project that merges the Shiba Inu Coin with the American frontier’s Western movies.

Shiba Shootout uses a Play-to-Earn (P2E) model, where players earn crypto assets by playing games. This model is especially prominent in the mobile game “Shiba Sharpshooter.” In this game, players engage in intense gunfights set in a digital western town called Shiba Gulch.

Source – Shiba Shootout Twitter

They can enhance their gunfighting skills using $SHIBASHOOT tokens. The game is available on both the App Store and Google Play, highlighting its mainstream potential, which is uncommon for crypto projects. Additionally, a Web3 app version is in development, promising further growth.

This Wild West-themed token is currently in its presale phase and has raised over $700,000. During the presale, $SHIBASHOOT tokens are priced at $0.0196. It’s still possible to join the presale, but investors should act quickly as the token is expected to see its next price increase soon.

You can buy $SHIBASHOOT using ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit/debit cards. The project’s X following has already reached 1,400, and the official Telegram community is rapidly expanding.

Shiba Shootout’s ecosystem: Engaging features, rewards, and staking opportunities

Beyond the P2E game, Shiba Shootout’s ecosystem offers a variety of engaging and utility-focused features.

Participants can join the ‘Posse Rewards’ program by inviting friends to the Shiba Showdown community. They earn bonus tokens for themselves and their friends, with bigger groups earning more rewards.

Additionally, the “Campfire Stories” program lets community members share their experiences with cryptocurrency and meme coins. They also have the chance to vote on key project decisions in ‘Token Governance Roundups,’ reflecting the participatory spirit of Wild West town meetings.

The ‘Lucky Lasso Lottery’ system allows participants to win significant crypto prizes using Shiba Showdown tokens, with a portion of the proceeds supporting charitable causes.

‘Savings Saddlebags’ lets users automatically allocate a percentage of tokens to a dedicated wallet. This wallet remains locked for a set period, earning additional tokens as rewards.

Furthermore, Shiba Shootout includes a staking option called Cactus Staking, offering a high APY rate of 1,377%. Over 23.9 million $SHIBASHOOT tokens have already been staked, demonstrating investors’ enthusiasm for maximizing their rewards.

If you want to explore other top altcoins, explore our guide here.

Shiba Shootout tokenomics and roadmap

Shiba Shootout’s tokenomics has drawn significant investor interest. The presale has allocated 770 million $SHIBASHOOT tokens, or 35% of the total supply, offering a strong opportunity for early participants.

Additionally, the allocation includes 20% for staking rewards, 10% for project development, 10% for liquidity, 20% for marketing, and 5% for sharpshooter rewards. This distribution highlights the focus on both project sustainability and community engagement.

The roadmap for Shiba Shootout is equally promising. Following the presale, the team plans to launch the full P2E game on Google Play and the App Store, and then list $SHIBASHOOT on a decentralized exchange (DEX). The roadmap reflects a strategic approach aimed at ensuring the project’s success and long-term viability.

For security, Shiba Shootout’s smart contract has passed an audit by SolidProof. The project has also gained media attention from leading crypto outlets such as The Times of India, The Coin Republic, The Bit Times, Watcher Guru, and CoinCodex, enhancing its credibility and reach.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

Related