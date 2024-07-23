Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home New P2E Meme Token ICO Raises Nearly $6 Million – Could $PLAY Lead the Meme Coin Rally?

New P2E Meme Token ICO Raises Nearly $6 Million – Could $PLAY Lead the Meme Coin Rally?

New P2E Meme Token ICO Raises Nearly $6 Million – Could $PLAY Lead the Meme Coin Rally?

Cilinix Crypto shares that he invested in this new Play-to-Earn meme coin, predicting it will have high growth potential at launch, unlike other crypto presales he has invested in.

The recent drop in meme coins hasn’t stopped investors from looking for promising projects. In fact, the current market conditions could benefit new presales with a clear plan.

Unlike many recent presales that don’t have a clear focus, PlayDoge stands out because it is committed to creating a solid product.

Historically, projects with a clear development plan tend to be more resilient and have better potential for long-term growth.

Let’s explore what PlayDoge has to offer and get the latest update on its ongoing presale.

PlayDoge ICO raises nearly $6 million

PlayDoge (PLAY) has seen great success in its presale, raising over $5.8 million. This meme coin with a Web3 gaming twist is closing in on $6 million. Since the start of the presale, PlayDoge has been one of the top performers.

The project has strong potential to become a leading Doge-inspired meme coin and a top Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin. Analysts highlight PlayDoge’s branding, its fresh approach to gaming, and its potential for returns.

Currently, the token is available at a discounted price of $0.00522 but is expected to rise in the next two days as it continues to meet and exceed presale goals. Investors can buy $PLAY tokens on the PlayDoge website using BNB, ETH, or USDT, and bank cards are also accepted.

Players can stake $PLAY on the BNB Chain and Ethereum network to earn good returns and passive income. Staking also helps keep the network secure. The game’s smart contracts have been checked by SolidProof for safety.

PlayDoge has also built a strong social media presence with over 6,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) and over 11,000 subscribers on Telegram.

PlayDoge Meme Competition

Source – PlayDoge Twitter

The PlayDoge team is currently running a $150 USDT meme competition. Check their X account for details on how to join. You could win $75, $50, or $25. The team will announce the winners next Wednesday.

The team is active in engaging with the community, sharing updates on milestones, new developments, and future plans.

PlayDoge’s tokenomics: Smart allocation for growth and stability

PlayDoge’s appeal comes from its well-planned tokenomics. Out of the total 9.4 billion $PLAY tokens, 50% go to the presale. This helps raise initial funds and distributes tokens widely among early users, building a strong community.

Another 12% of the tokens are set aside for staking, which offers investors good rewards and encourages them to hold their tokens long-term. This helps keep the token price steady and supports network security.

The project has reserved 10% of the tokens for development, which covers ongoing innovation and operational costs. Community rewards make up 6.5% of the tokens, encouraging user engagement and loyalty.

To maintain liquidity, 11.5% of the tokens are allocated for this purpose, making trading stable on exchanges. Finally, 10% of the tokens are for marketing, aiming to boost awareness and adoption through various campaigns and partnerships.

PlayDoge’s Play-to-Earn model and staking rewards

PlayDoge blends cryptocurrency, staking, and fun gameplay to shake up Web3 gaming. The team is set to launch a new mobile game once their presale wraps up.

The game is a modern twist on the classic Tamagotchi Pets, which sold over 90 million copies and holds a special place in many people’s hearts. In this new version, players will still care for their virtual pets by feeding them, playing with them, and completing mini-games.

PLAY Holders Only

This time, players can earn $PLAY tokens for their efforts. The game also includes a leaderboard where players with the most XP can climb to the top and earn extra tokens. This feature boosts competition and keeps players engaged.

The gaming industry, growing rapidly, now earns more annually than the entire entertainment sector combined. PlayDoge is tapping into the mobile gaming market by mixing the nostalgia of Tamagotchi with modern Play2Earn features.

This blend not only appeals to Tamagotchi fans but also draws new players interested in earning rewards while they play. As the game industry expands, PlayDoge aims to grab a large share of the market.

The launch of this crypto-powered Tamagotchi-like game offers an exciting chance for both nostalgic gamers and crypto fans. Visit playdoge.io to participate in the $PLAY token presale.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

New P2E Meme Token ICO Raises Nearly $6 Million – Could $PLAY Lead the Meme Coin Rally?
New P2E Meme Token ICO Raises Nearly $6 Million – Could $PLAY Lead the Meme Coin Rally?
Alvin Hemedez
Best Multi-Chain Altcoin for High Returns in the Next Bull Run
Best Multi-Chain Altcoin for High Returns in the Next Bull Run
Alvin Hemedez
Ethereum logo hovering over a stock exchange trading floor, with digital tickers and screens displaying ETF information
Spot Ethereum ETFs Set to Launch in US on July 23
Radek Zielinski
AI-Powered Crypto Presale with Predictive Tech - Last Chance to Invest
AI-Powered Crypto Presale with Predictive Technology – Last Chance to Invest
Alvin Hemedez
Elon Musk's Support for Donald Trump Could Boost Dogecoin Price to $0.51
Elon Musk’s Support for Donald Trump Could Boost Dogecoin Price to $0.51
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of Samsung Android phone showing apps and widgets / Samsung One UI 7 update expected earlier than anticipated.
Mobile

Long awaited Samsung One UI 7 update could precede Android 7 launch
Graeme Hanna21 mins

With Android 15 expected by the end of the year, that arrival could be preceded by the launch of Samsung’s One UI 7.  Samsung is said to be ready to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.