Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu – Shiba Shootout Presale Update

New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu – Shiba Shootout Presale Update

New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu - Shiba Shootout Presale Update

2024 will be known as the year of meme coins, with many popular presales raising millions. Now, the Shiba Inu-inspired Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) is set to experience that success as well.

The project has raised over $700,000 in its presale, hinting that $SHIB traders might be shifting their money here.

This coin is catching eyes not only for its strong fundraising but also for combining Play-to-Earn gaming with high-yield staking.

Shiba Shootout – Earn tokens with Wild West Adventures and big rewards

Shiba Shootout is creating a buzz with its frontier vibe. The project’s main feature is a P2E mobile game that immerses players in Shiba Gulch, a town where they can earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens.

Available on both Google Play and the App Store, this game lets players earn income through thrilling gun battles and showdowns. The Wild West theme extends beyond the game itself.

For instance, the project includes Token Governance Roundups, where token holders can vote on key project decisions, ensuring a decentralized governance system reminiscent of a Wild West town. The Posse Rewards program incentivizes community growth by rewarding both referrers and new members with bonus tokens.

Community engagement is further encouraged through Campfire Stories, where members share their crypto and meme coin experiences, and the most entertaining stories earn token rewards. These are just a few of the multiple utility integrations the project has already revealed.

The Lucky Lasso Lotteries let participants buy tickets with Shiba Shootout tokens for a chance to win substantial crypto prizes, while also supporting charitable initiatives with a portion of the proceeds.

Savings Saddlebags promote financial discipline and long-term holding by enabling users to automatically allocate a percentage of their tokens to a dedicated wallet, earning extra tokens as rewards.

Additionally, the Cactus Staking feature allows investors to stake their tokens, offering an impressive APY rate of over 1,406% in the project’s early phase.

Shiba Shootout presale surges past $700k

Shiba Shootout’s presale is thriving, having surpassed the $700,000 mark. This impressive funding level is significant for a new meme coin project. Currently, investors can acquire $SHIBASHOOT tokens at just $0.0196 each, but this price won’t last long.

The Shiba Shootout team offers flexibility in payment options, accepting ETH, USDT, BNB, and credit/debit cards. They have allocated a substantial 35% of the total $SHIBASHOOT supply for this presale, meaning over a third of all tokens will go to early investors.

After the ICO concludes, the team plans to list the token on exchanges, likely starting with a DEX launch, which could spark significant interest. If everything goes as planned, $SHIBASHOOT might debut on a CEX later this year.

Additionally, the team has already audited Shiba Shootout’s smart contracts with SolidProof, a step many established meme coins haven’t taken. A smart contract audit scrutinizes the project’s code for vulnerabilities and issues, demonstrating the team’s commitment to security and transparency.

Shiba Shootout Community

This early emphasis on safety, along with the project’s unique features, has generated significant buzz on social media. Consequently, Shiba Shootout’s Telegram channel has attracted hundreds of new members in recent days.

Shiba Shootout gains traction from YouTube influencers and crypto news sites

Some well-known YouTube personalities are beginning to take notice of Shiba Shootout. ClayBro, who has 130k subscribers on his YouTube channel, made a video on the project, highlighting its impressive staking rewards and other features available to presale buyers. But there’s more.

Michael Wrubel, another crypto expert, is calling it the “next 100x Shiba Inu,” a bold claim that has generated a lot of buzz. Top crypto news websites like Binance Square, The Coin Republic, CityPaper, and TheBitTimes have already featured Shiba Shootout.

With the presale target likely to hit soon, exchange listings could be next, providing another incentive to buy soon, as new meme coins often see price rises after being listed.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu - Shiba Shootout Presale Update
New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu – Shiba Shootout Presale Update
Alvin Hemedez
Bullish Market Targets for Meme Coins - Technical Analysis and Top Crypto Presales for 2024
Bullish Market Targets for Meme Coins – Technical Analysis and Top Crypto Presales for 2024
Alvin Hemedez
Top 5 Meme Coin Projects to Buy Now Before the End of July
Alvin Hemedez
Can Pepe Achieve a 3X Surge to $15 Billion Market Cap Amid the New Pepe-Themed Presale Frenzy?
Can Pepe Achieve a 3X Surge to $15 Billion Market Cap Amid the New Pepe-Themed Presale Frenzy?
Alvin Hemedez
New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy
New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu - Shiba Shootout Presale Update
Cryptocurrency

New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu - Shiba Shootout Presale Update
Alvin Hemedez7 seconds

2024 will be known as the year of meme coins, with many popular presales raising millions. Now, the Shiba Inu-inspired Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) is set to experience that success as...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.