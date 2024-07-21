New Meme Coin Poised to Follow the Success of Shiba Inu – Shiba Shootout Presale Update

2024 will be known as the year of meme coins, with many popular presales raising millions. Now, the Shiba Inu-inspired Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) is set to experience that success as well.

The project has raised over $700,000 in its presale, hinting that $SHIB traders might be shifting their money here.

This coin is catching eyes not only for its strong fundraising but also for combining Play-to-Earn gaming with high-yield staking.

Shiba Shootout – Earn tokens with Wild West Adventures and big rewards

Shiba Shootout is creating a buzz with its frontier vibe. The project’s main feature is a P2E mobile game that immerses players in Shiba Gulch, a town where they can earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens.

Available on both Google Play and the App Store, this game lets players earn income through thrilling gun battles and showdowns. The Wild West theme extends beyond the game itself.

For instance, the project includes Token Governance Roundups, where token holders can vote on key project decisions, ensuring a decentralized governance system reminiscent of a Wild West town. The Posse Rewards program incentivizes community growth by rewarding both referrers and new members with bonus tokens.

Community engagement is further encouraged through Campfire Stories, where members share their crypto and meme coin experiences, and the most entertaining stories earn token rewards. These are just a few of the multiple utility integrations the project has already revealed.

The Lucky Lasso Lotteries let participants buy tickets with Shiba Shootout tokens for a chance to win substantial crypto prizes, while also supporting charitable initiatives with a portion of the proceeds.

Savings Saddlebags promote financial discipline and long-term holding by enabling users to automatically allocate a percentage of their tokens to a dedicated wallet, earning extra tokens as rewards.

Additionally, the Cactus Staking feature allows investors to stake their tokens, offering an impressive APY rate of over 1,406% in the project’s early phase.

Shiba Shootout presale surges past $700k

Shiba Shootout’s presale is thriving, having surpassed the $700,000 mark. This impressive funding level is significant for a new meme coin project. Currently, investors can acquire $SHIBASHOOT tokens at just $0.0196 each, but this price won’t last long.

BAM!!! 💥 Another milestone achieved for $SHIBASHOOT! 🎉🐶 We've just raised over $700,000! 💰 The excitement never stops with #Shibashootout, stay tuned for more! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/S6tqRp0ryl — shibashootout (@shibashootout) July 21, 2024

The Shiba Shootout team offers flexibility in payment options, accepting ETH, USDT, BNB, and credit/debit cards. They have allocated a substantial 35% of the total $SHIBASHOOT supply for this presale, meaning over a third of all tokens will go to early investors.

After the ICO concludes, the team plans to list the token on exchanges, likely starting with a DEX launch, which could spark significant interest. If everything goes as planned, $SHIBASHOOT might debut on a CEX later this year.

Additionally, the team has already audited Shiba Shootout’s smart contracts with SolidProof, a step many established meme coins haven’t taken. A smart contract audit scrutinizes the project’s code for vulnerabilities and issues, demonstrating the team’s commitment to security and transparency.

This early emphasis on safety, along with the project’s unique features, has generated significant buzz on social media. Consequently, Shiba Shootout’s Telegram channel has attracted hundreds of new members in recent days.

Shiba Shootout gains traction from YouTube influencers and crypto news sites

Some well-known YouTube personalities are beginning to take notice of Shiba Shootout. ClayBro, who has 130k subscribers on his YouTube channel, made a video on the project, highlighting its impressive staking rewards and other features available to presale buyers. But there’s more.

Michael Wrubel, another crypto expert, is calling it the “next 100x Shiba Inu,” a bold claim that has generated a lot of buzz. Top crypto news websites like Binance Square, The Coin Republic, CityPaper, and TheBitTimes have already featured Shiba Shootout.

With the presale target likely to hit soon, exchange listings could be next, providing another incentive to buy soon, as new meme coins often see price rises after being listed.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

