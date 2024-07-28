New Learn-to-Earn Crypto ICO Ending in 10 Days – Invest in 99BTC Before It Sells Out

Investors have only a few days left to join the hottest crypto presale today, with predictions that the next token will explode upon its IEO.

With more than $2.5 million already raised in the 99Bitcoins presale, investors are rushing to get in before the final price increase on July 30th.

As a DEX listing approaches, the clock is ticking for those looking to grab $99BTC at the lowest available price.

Combining education and investment: Learn-to-Earn and Stake with 99Bitcoins

Let’s explore what 99Bitcoins is all about. It’s not just another token; it has significant credibility. Since 2013, 99Bitcoins has been a leading platform for crypto education, amassing nearly 3 million email subscribers. Its official YouTube channel also boasts over 700,000 subscribers.

Now, the team is shaking things up by launching the $99BTC token alongside a Learn-to-Earn model. The concept is simple: you learn about crypto through their platform, complete courses, finish quizzes, and earn $99BTC tokens as a reward.

It’s like getting paid to learn about crypto. But there’s more. Holding $99BTC unlocks a range of perks, including exclusive access to premium content, trading signals and strategies, and VIP community groups.

There’s even a Discord server for connecting with other crypto enthusiasts. For those interested in generating passive income, 99Bitcoins offers a staking protocol for $99BTC with estimated annual yields of 676%.

Since the protocol launched, investors have staked over 1.6 billion $99BTC tokens. These features create a unique crypto ecosystem that’s unlike anything else on the market.

Last chance to buy 99BTC Tokens before the IEO

Crypto investors are excited as the 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC) presale approaches its final stages. And for a limited time, investors can grab $99BTC tokens for just $0.00115 each. Having raised over $2.5 million, 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC) is not just another token launch.

Instead, it aims to introduce a new “Learn-to-Earn” crypto education model that could revolutionize the way we approach learning in the Web3 space. There’s only one more stage, set to begin on July 30th and end will end on August 6th at 2 PM UTC.

🔥 Our #Presale is nearly over! 🔥 Secure your $99BTC tokens now before the final price increase! 👀 The presale ends on the 6th of August at 2 PM UTC. Don’t miss out! 🗓️ #99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ggU70617jT — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 23, 2024

Following that, there will be a swift transition on August 8th at 11am UTC for token claims and the initial DEX listing. According to 99Bitcoins Token’s whitepaper, the team is setting aside 8% of the total $99BTC supply for DEX liquidity.

They’ve also earmarked a whopping 23% of the supply for marketing. With the presale gaining a lot of attention, the upcoming $99BTC listing is one to keep an eye on.

People are talking about 99Bitcoins Token on social media, especially on X account and Telegram. They’re discussing its potential and whether it can change how we learn about crypto.

You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction.

99Bitcoins Token: BRC-20 integration and airdrop campaign

The 99Bitcoins Token team isn’t limiting their efforts to just crypto education; they’re also exploring the new BRC-20 standard on Bitcoin. BRC-20 is an experimental token standard that brings Ethereum-like fungible tokens to the Bitcoin blockchain, giving Bitcoin additional functionality and exciting investors.

The potential for $99BTC to become a BRC-20 token is significant, as it could offer new opportunities for holders. With growing speculation that Bitcoin’s price could reach $150,000 during this bull cycle, BRC-20 tokens like $99BTC could be great investments. In fact, a 10x return is not out of the question.

Additionally, $99BTC is running an airdrop campaign. The 99Bitcoins airdrop will distribute $99,999 in Bitcoin to 99 winners, each receiving over $1,000. This airdrop helps avoid selling pressure on the $99BTC token while allowing winners to benefit from Bitcoin’s potential price increase.

Presale buyers can sign up for the airdrop on the 99Bitcoins website by following a few easy steps. However, they have less than 10 days left to register, as the airdrop ends on August 6th.

99Bitcoins Token is set to be one of the biggest new token launches of the year. The team plans to make crypto education both accessible and rewarding. If they fulfill their promises, $99BTC could experience an exciting few months ahead.

To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

Related