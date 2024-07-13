Languagesx
New Exchange Listing with Hamster Kombat – Is PlayDoge the Next Big P2E Meme Coin After Raising $5.5 Million in ICO?

New Exchange Listing with Hamster Kombat – Is PlayDoge the Next Big P2E Meme Coin After Raising $5.5 Million in ICO?

New Coin Listing with Hamster Kombat - Is PlayDoge the Next Big P2E Meme Coin After Raising $5 Million in ICO?

Hamster Kombat, a play-to-earn tapping game with its own crypto token, is set to hit exchanges soon. Could PlayDoge be the next big meme coin upon its launch?

The HMSTR crypto token, which powers the popular Telegram game Hamster Kombat, announced a new exchange alert. While the exact date is unknown, the project’s website targets a Token Generation Event (TGE) in July 2024.

Anticipation for the launch has driven the token’s price on ByBit from $0.12 on Monday to $0.16 in just two days, marking a 33.33% increase.

During the upcoming airdrop, players with the highest in-game rewards will receive the most $HMSTR tokens. Hamster Kombat merges the fun of clicker games with the chance to earn cryptocurrency. Players enjoy straightforward gameplay where every click can result in actual crypto rewards.

Unlike Notcoin, Hamster Kombat allows players to invest their coins in a fictional hamster-run crypto exchange. The game encourages players to invite friends by offering upgrade cards for the exchange that promise higher earnings. However, to unlock many of these cards, players must refer a friend through a specific link.

Those who utilize all features can maximize rewards, making the game both addictive and self-promoting. Hamster Kombat reached 150 million users last month, with that number growing to 250 million players recently, as reported by the project team.

The upcoming exchange listing will make Hamster Kombat’s native token more accessible and liquid, which could further boost its strong market presence.

Next meme coin to explode – PlayDoge

Another meme coin is poised to grab attention just like Hamster Kombat before its potential exchange listing later this year. That project is PlayDoge, a blockchain remake of the on-chain tamagotchi.

PlayDoge is gaining momentum, nearing $6 million in ICO funding, showing the ongoing popularity of dog-themed cryptocurrencies. However, PlayDoge isn’t just another speculative coin. It introduces something entirely fresh with its play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game.

Imagine Tamagotchi meets Dogecoin. In this game, players care for a virtual Doge pet in an 8-bit world, including feeding, training, and mini-games. This blend of simplicity and nostalgia sets PlayDoge apart from other P2E games.

Players earn $PLAY tokens by keeping their Doge happy or climbing the monthly leaderboard. These tokens can be staked for high annual yields. PlayDoge’s ICO success indicates it’s resonating with investors seeking the next big thing in P2E gaming.

With over 5,900 Twitter followers, there’s significant interest in the project. The PlayDoge presale is selling out quickly, offering early investors up to 87% APY staking rewards for a limited time.

PlayDoge Community Airdrop In The Future

Looking forward, PlayDoge plans to list $PLAY on exchanges and conduct a mysterious “community airdrop” in the future. A “marketing pump” is also in the works to boost PlayDoge’s visibility. With these developments, PlayDoge is poised to disrupt the crypto gaming sector.

If you’re into meme coins or retro-style gaming, this project is worth keeping an eye on. As Hamster Kombat readies for its exchange debut and PlayDoge gains traction in its presale phase, both projects showcase the transformative potential of play-to-earn gaming in crypto.

Whether through engaging gameplay or innovative tokenomics, these projects illustrate how entertainment and finance are converging, offering new opportunities for investors and gamers alike.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

