New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy

Some meme coins have rallied recently, which could boost investor interest in WienerAI and drive renewed momentum for its upcoming token launch.

Many analysts think the demand for the project will keep growing after its launch on July 31st, possibly making it a top performer in the meme coin category soon.

Even though WienerAI is still in presale, and with $WAI set to launch on Uniswap next month, investors are already eager to join in.

WienerAI presale surges past $7 million

WienerAI has quickly become popular in the meme coin market, raising over $7 million in its presale with 11 days still left for investors to buy $WAI tokens at $0.00073 each. Once the presale ends, this price will no longer be available. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

In August, WienerAI will launch on Uniswap. The exact launch date is still secret, but the team is preparing for a big entry into the meme coin market. Uniswap is the largest DEX on Ethereum, handling over $2 billion in daily trading volume.

By launching on Uniswap, WienerAI aims to boost $WAI’s value. The team has set aside 6.9 billion $WAI tokens for exchange liquidity to help stabilize prices and prevent wild swings often seen with new meme coins. With the crypto market recovering, WienerAI’s timing is perfect.

The $WAI token presale has been successful due to its appealing meme-based interface and timely product offering. The project features a futuristic storyline where a scientist accidentally creates a cybernetic wiener dog, the main mascot, set in a futuristic lab.

This creative theme has boosted the project’s virality, allowing for engaging social media posts. The mascot simplifies the ecosystem for new investors, which could greatly benefit the project.

See what the future holds for WienerAI with our $WAI price predictions here.

WienerAI trading bot, staking rewards, and transparency

WienerAI’s trading bot, with its AI predictive technology, helps traders of all skill levels navigate the crypto market easily and profitably. Users can interact with the bot through a chatbot interface, similar to ChatGPT, to ask any trading-related questions.

Consider WienerAI the ChatGPT of crypto. Not only will the Bot find winning trades with unrivaled accuracy and give meaningful reasoning for its suggestions, but WienerAI is Swap-Enabled–meaning you don't have to leave the App to place your trades. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/5HFpCmVOHh — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

The bot finds the best trades and provides analysis, even recommending the best decentralized exchanges (DEX) for executing these trades. WienerAI posted a preview of this interface on X a month ago.

Traders can execute trades directly from the chat interface at no cost, making it convenient and cost-efficient. The project also offers AI-enhanced trading, a no-fee model, and an MEV protection feature to prevent front-running by MEV bots during trades.

Early supporters can lock in their $WAI tokens for a high annual yield of 147%, though this rate will decrease as more people participate. WienerAI has been fully audited by SolidProof, confirming no issues in its code, providing investors with added peace of mind.

Will WienerAI be the next big crypto?

Big names like Oscar Ramos and Crypto Gains have mentioned the project on YouTube. “These guys could get some CEX listings, meaning exchanges like MEXC, KuCoin, BitGet, HTX, Gate.io, and Bybit,” says Jacob Bury, a crypto YouTuber with over 40k subscribers, in his WienerAI video.

He talked about the project’s huge potential and how it could be a great addition to anyone’s portfolio. Such developments could lead to big gains for the project.

Given the current market conditions and the project’s growing popularity, it’s likely that the $WAI token is already on its way to gaining traction and becoming a trending project when it launches at the end of this month.

To stay updated or learn more before investing, follow the project’s social media channels on platforms like Telegram and X. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

