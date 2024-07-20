Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy

New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy

New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy

Some meme coins have rallied recently, which could boost investor interest in WienerAI and drive renewed momentum for its upcoming token launch.

Many analysts think the demand for the project will keep growing after its launch on July 31st, possibly making it a top performer in the meme coin category soon.

Even though WienerAI is still in presale, and with $WAI set to launch on Uniswap next month, investors are already eager to join in.

WienerAI presale surges past $7 million

WienerAI has quickly become popular in the meme coin market, raising over $7 million in its presale with 11 days still left for investors to buy $WAI tokens at $0.00073 each. Once the presale ends, this price will no longer be available. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

In August, WienerAI will launch on Uniswap. The exact launch date is still secret, but the team is preparing for a big entry into the meme coin market. Uniswap is the largest DEX on Ethereum, handling over $2 billion in daily trading volume.

By launching on Uniswap, WienerAI aims to boost $WAI’s value. The team has set aside 6.9 billion $WAI tokens for exchange liquidity to help stabilize prices and prevent wild swings often seen with new meme coins. With the crypto market recovering, WienerAI’s timing is perfect.

The $WAI token presale has been successful due to its appealing meme-based interface and timely product offering. The project features a futuristic storyline where a scientist accidentally creates a cybernetic wiener dog, the main mascot, set in a futuristic lab.

This creative theme has boosted the project’s virality, allowing for engaging social media posts. The mascot simplifies the ecosystem for new investors, which could greatly benefit the project.

See what the future holds for WienerAI with our $WAI price predictions here.

WienerAI trading bot, staking rewards, and transparency

WienerAI’s trading bot, with its AI predictive technology, helps traders of all skill levels navigate the crypto market easily and profitably. Users can interact with the bot through a chatbot interface, similar to ChatGPT, to ask any trading-related questions.

The bot finds the best trades and provides analysis, even recommending the best decentralized exchanges (DEX) for executing these trades. WienerAI posted a preview of this interface on X a month ago.

Traders can execute trades directly from the chat interface at no cost, making it convenient and cost-efficient. The project also offers AI-enhanced trading, a no-fee model, and an MEV protection feature to prevent front-running by MEV bots during trades.

Early supporters can lock in their $WAI tokens for a high annual yield of 147%, though this rate will decrease as more people participate. WienerAI has been fully audited by SolidProof, confirming no issues in its code, providing investors with added peace of mind.

Will WienerAI be the next big crypto?

Big names like Oscar Ramos and Crypto Gains have mentioned the project on YouTube. “These guys could get some CEX listings, meaning exchanges like MEXC, KuCoin, BitGet, HTX, Gate.io, and Bybit,” says Jacob Bury, a crypto YouTuber with over 40k subscribers, in his WienerAI video.

He talked about the project’s huge potential and how it could be a great addition to anyone’s portfolio. Such developments could lead to big gains for the project.

WienerAI Presale Ending Soon

Given the current market conditions and the project’s growing popularity, it’s likely that the $WAI token is already on its way to gaining traction and becoming a trending project when it launches at the end of this month.

To stay updated or learn more before investing, follow the project’s social media channels on platforms like Telegram and X. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy
New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy
Alvin Hemedez
Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Alvin Hemedez
The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem
The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem
Alvin Hemedez
Could Dogecoin's Bullish Breakout Signal a 10% Upswing?
Could Dogecoin’s Bullish Breakout Signal A 10% Upswing? New Shiba Inu-Themed Meme Coin Nears $700k in Presale
Alvin Hemedez
Pepe Unchained's Potential to Lead the Meme Coin Rally and Become the Next Big Crypto as Its ICO Surges Past $4 Million
Pepe Unchained’s Potential to Lead the Meme Coin Rally and Become the Next Big Crypto as Its ICO Surges Past $4 Million
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy
Cryptocurrency

New Crypto Listing Soon – WienerAI Meme Token ICO Hits Over $7 Million, Last Chance to Buy
Alvin Hemedez6 seconds

Some meme coins have rallied recently, which could boost investor interest in WienerAI and drive renewed momentum for its upcoming token launch. Many analysts think the demand for the project...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.