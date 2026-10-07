Home DraftKings, FanDuel Put $7 Million Into Nebraska Betting Vote

DraftKings, FanDuel Put $7 Million Into Nebraska Betting Vote

Interior of a DraftKings office featuring the company logo and sports betting displays.
The DraftKings headquarters.

DraftKings and FanDuel each added $3.5 million to Nebraska’s online sports-betting campaign as prediction markets topped $9.4 billion in weekend volume ahead of the state’s November 3 vote.

The contributions to Tax Relief Nebraska bring the sportsbooks’ latest fundraising push into focus as voters consider measures to authorize online wagering and establish its regulatory framework. The Nebraska online betting measures would allow up to 12 mobile sportsbooks to partner with the state’s six gaming facilities.

Nebraska campaign reaches $14.65 million

The latest financial filing reported $7.25 million in campaign contributions from July 28 to September 29. That total includes another $250,000 from BetMGM, while election-year fundraising has reached $14.65 million.

DraftKings and FanDuel had each previously contributed more than $3.5 million. BetMGM had already given $250,000, and Fanatics had contributed $75,000 but did not make a new contribution in this cycle.

The two measures put the question of mobile betting and its operating rules before voters together. The proposed framework would connect the online sportsbook market to Nebraska’s existing gaming facilities, making the November vote a consequential step for operators seeking a route into the state.

Prediction markets post another volume record

Aldrin Research estimated that prediction markets traded more than $9.4 billion in notional volume over the weekend. Kalshi accounted for $7.13 billion across Saturday and Sunday, according to TickerTracker, and its $3.68 billion on Sunday exceeded the previous day’s $3.45 billion daily record.

Sports and combo contracts made up about 91% of Kalshi’s volume on both days. Football represented roughly $4 billion, including $3.1 billion in combos and approximately $897 million in straight football markets.

Polymarket US also exceeded $1 billion in weekend volume. DraftKings Predictions reached about $372 million, up from $334 million the previous weekend, while Novig recorded around $286 million, compared with roughly $200 million. Combos accounted for more than half of volume on each platform.

Those figures show sportsbooks and prediction-market platforms competing for activity in overlapping areas, including sports. Prediction-market activity tied to NFL betting sits alongside the traditional sportsbook market that DraftKings and FanDuel are seeking to expand in Nebraska.

DraftKings eyes revenue beyond sportsbooks

The Gambling Insider report also noted a separate growth opportunity for DraftKings in prediction markets. Bank of America upgraded the company to buy from neutral, kept its $27 price target and projected about $400 million in prediction-market fees for 2027, plus $200 million to $400 million from market making.

The estimates underline how DraftKings is pursuing both sportsbook expansion and prediction-market business. Its push into prediction markets comes as the CFTC approved Kalshi’s US500 perpetual futures contract on October 3, another step in Kalshi’s expansion beyond event contracts.

DraftKings shares rose more than 7% intraday on Monday, October 5, but remained more than 40% lower for the year, according to the report. In Nebraska, the immediate test is whether voters approve the measures on November 3; the campaign’s latest funding shows operators are investing ahead of that decision.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
ReadWrite
Editor

ReadWrite's editorial staff consists of journalists, editors, and experts across iGaming & Technology. Over 20 years of combined experience and the latest in technology, AI, and research tooling backstop this team and help us inform the next generation.

Related News

Sign for the Oxford Casino Hotel
Maine Online Casino Plans Face Rules, Lawsuit and Delay
ReadWrite
Interior of the DraftKings headquarters office in Boston featuring a lounge area with basketball-themed design elements.
DraftKings’ 2027 Outlook Includes $400 Million Fee Potential
ReadWrite
Interior view looking up at the ornate dome and murals of the Pennsylvania State Capitol
Skill-Game Ruling Drives Pennsylvania’s HB 2801 Debate
ReadWrite
Screenshot of the Chumba Casino website interface showing various slot games.
Florida Lawsuits Target Chumba, Stake Over Sweepstakes Play
ReadWrite
The exterior of the James R. Browning United States Court of Appeals Building in San Francisco.
Nevada Asks Ninth Circuit to Move Ahead in Kalshi Case
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Sign for the Oxford Casino Hotel
Casino

Maine Online Casino Plans Face Rules, Lawsuit and Delay
ReadWrite12 hours

Maine’s online casino market is legal but not live, with the Maine Gambling Control Unit taking public comments on proposed rules through Oct. 30 as a federal lawsuit challenging tribal...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software