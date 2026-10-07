DraftKings and FanDuel each added $3.5 million to Nebraska’s online sports-betting campaign as prediction markets topped $9.4 billion in weekend volume ahead of the state’s November 3 vote.

The contributions to Tax Relief Nebraska bring the sportsbooks’ latest fundraising push into focus as voters consider measures to authorize online wagering and establish its regulatory framework. The Nebraska online betting measures would allow up to 12 mobile sportsbooks to partner with the state’s six gaming facilities.

Nebraska campaign reaches $14.65 million

The latest financial filing reported $7.25 million in campaign contributions from July 28 to September 29. That total includes another $250,000 from BetMGM, while election-year fundraising has reached $14.65 million.

DraftKings and FanDuel had each previously contributed more than $3.5 million. BetMGM had already given $250,000, and Fanatics had contributed $75,000 but did not make a new contribution in this cycle.

The two measures put the question of mobile betting and its operating rules before voters together. The proposed framework would connect the online sportsbook market to Nebraska’s existing gaming facilities, making the November vote a consequential step for operators seeking a route into the state.

Prediction markets post another volume record

Aldrin Research estimated that prediction markets traded more than $9.4 billion in notional volume over the weekend. Kalshi accounted for $7.13 billion across Saturday and Sunday, according to TickerTracker, and its $3.68 billion on Sunday exceeded the previous day’s $3.45 billion daily record.

Sports and combo contracts made up about 91% of Kalshi’s volume on both days. Football represented roughly $4 billion, including $3.1 billion in combos and approximately $897 million in straight football markets.

Polymarket US also exceeded $1 billion in weekend volume. DraftKings Predictions reached about $372 million, up from $334 million the previous weekend, while Novig recorded around $286 million, compared with roughly $200 million. Combos accounted for more than half of volume on each platform.

Those figures show sportsbooks and prediction-market platforms competing for activity in overlapping areas, including sports. Prediction-market activity tied to NFL betting sits alongside the traditional sportsbook market that DraftKings and FanDuel are seeking to expand in Nebraska.

DraftKings eyes revenue beyond sportsbooks

The Gambling Insider report also noted a separate growth opportunity for DraftKings in prediction markets. Bank of America upgraded the company to buy from neutral, kept its $27 price target and projected about $400 million in prediction-market fees for 2027, plus $200 million to $400 million from market making.

The estimates underline how DraftKings is pursuing both sportsbook expansion and prediction-market business. Its push into prediction markets comes as the CFTC approved Kalshi’s US500 perpetual futures contract on October 3, another step in Kalshi’s expansion beyond event contracts.

DraftKings shares rose more than 7% intraday on Monday, October 5, but remained more than 40% lower for the year, according to the report. In Nebraska, the immediate test is whether voters approve the measures on November 3; the campaign’s latest funding shows operators are investing ahead of that decision.