Home NBA begins standalone Malik Beasley investigation

NBA begins standalone Malik Beasley investigation

NBA begins standalone Malik Beasley investigation. Malik Beasley, wearing a white Denver Nuggets jersey with number 25, dribbles a basketball during an NBA game.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that free agent Malik Beasley is the focus of an ongoing investigation.

Beasley has had a turbulent 2025, being involved in questioning and investigative actions by federal parties regarding NBA prop and game betting irregularities.

As we have reported in great detail, the last year of the shooter’s life has been a rollercoaster of headlines and off-court drama.

This included Beasley’s eviction from his penthouse, an alleged gambling debt of $2 million, and a fallout with his representatives, Hazan Sports Management Group.

The former Florida State star has been sued for $2.25 million by his former agents and is the focus of two lawsuits in 2025 for failing to pay $21,500 in rent, resulting in his eviction.

The property, The Stott, is owned in part by Dan Gilbert, who is also the majority shareholder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Malik Beasley is now under investigation by NBA

Now, Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, has informed ESPN that an independent investigation is going ahead into the matters surrounding Beasley and the allegations. Silver was tight-lipped, but said, “I’ll only say that the (NBA) investigation is ongoing.”

“As I understand it, there’s still a federal investigation that’s ongoing of Malik Beasley as well. We will address whatever is presented to us in his case,” concluded the commissioner.

In June 2025, Beasley became the focus of the investigation into his potential involvement in prop betting irregularities during the 2023-24 season as a Milwaukee Bucks player.

At that time, he was on a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. His impressive showing in helping the team get back into the playoff picture, along with some seriously high-level performances, enticed the Motor City team to pen a longer deal.

Once the news of the investigation was made public, the Pistons pulled the reported three-year, $42 million offer, and Beasley entered into free agency.

Beasley remains uncharged, says legal counsel

Since that time, Beasley and his legal counsel, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, have been adamant that the gambling probe has had a detrimental impact on his career and future.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney told ESPN.

“An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence,” he finished.

Beasley also posted to Snapchat about his offseason, saying, “I’ve been grinding my ass off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder. My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me.”

So it remains to be seen if any of the suitors for his signature, including the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards, will come forward with a deal for the coming season.

Featured image: All-Pro Reels / CC BY-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Third Circuit judges appear skeptical of New Jersey in Kalshi case. Split image showing the word 'Kalshi' in bold white text on a black background, next to a judge’s gavel, legal books, and golden scales of justice on a wooden desk.
Third Circuit judges appear skeptical of New Jersey in Kalshi case
Suswati Basu
NCAA boots gambling students after they won over K betting on themselves. NCAA logo on top of blurred image of basketball game
NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves
Joel Loynds
Four in five voters think prediction markets should face stricter regulations. An image of America and regulated gambling by the AGA
Four in five voters think prediction markets should face stricter regulations
Suswati Basu
EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting. Logo graphic showing "Stats Perform" on the left and "EstrelaBet" on the right, representing their new partnership, with a purple background.
EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting
Suswati Basu
A photograph of a collection of vibrant lottery balls suspended against a stark white background. Second largest Powerball jackpot claimed, amounting to $1.787 billion
Second largest Powerball jackpot claimed, amounting to $1.787 billion
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Third Circuit judges appear skeptical of New Jersey in Kalshi case. Split image showing the word 'Kalshi' in bold white text on a black background, next to a judge’s gavel, legal books, and golden scales of justice on a wooden desk.
Gambling

Third Circuit judges appear skeptical of New Jersey in Kalshi case
Suswati Basu32 minutes

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments this week in Kalshi v New Jersey, a closely watched case testing where state authority over gambling stops and where the Commodity...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software