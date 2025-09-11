NBA begins standalone Malik Beasley investigation

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that free agent Malik Beasley is the focus of an ongoing investigation.

Beasley has had a turbulent 2025, being involved in questioning and investigative actions by federal parties regarding NBA prop and game betting irregularities.

As we have reported in great detail, the last year of the shooter’s life has been a rollercoaster of headlines and off-court drama.

This included Beasley’s eviction from his penthouse, an alleged gambling debt of $2 million, and a fallout with his representatives, Hazan Sports Management Group.

The former Florida State star has been sued for $2.25 million by his former agents and is the focus of two lawsuits in 2025 for failing to pay $21,500 in rent, resulting in his eviction.

The property, The Stott, is owned in part by Dan Gilbert, who is also the majority shareholder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Malik Beasley is now under investigation by NBA

Now, Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, has informed ESPN that an independent investigation is going ahead into the matters surrounding Beasley and the allegations. Silver was tight-lipped, but said, “I’ll only say that the (NBA) investigation is ongoing.”

“As I understand it, there’s still a federal investigation that’s ongoing of Malik Beasley as well. We will address whatever is presented to us in his case,” concluded the commissioner.

In June 2025, Beasley became the focus of the investigation into his potential involvement in prop betting irregularities during the 2023-24 season as a Milwaukee Bucks player.

BREAKING: The U.S. District Attorney’s office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, sources told ESPN. Serious development surrounding one of the top NBA free agents. pic.twitter.com/U0W1QONYva — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025

At that time, he was on a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. His impressive showing in helping the team get back into the playoff picture, along with some seriously high-level performances, enticed the Motor City team to pen a longer deal.

Once the news of the investigation was made public, the Pistons pulled the reported three-year, $42 million offer, and Beasley entered into free agency.

Beasley remains uncharged, says legal counsel

Since that time, Beasley and his legal counsel, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, have been adamant that the gambling probe has had a detrimental impact on his career and future.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney told ESPN.

“An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence,” he finished.

Beasley also posted to Snapchat about his offseason, saying, “I’ve been grinding my ass off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder. My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me.”

So it remains to be seen if any of the suitors for his signature, including the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards, will come forward with a deal for the coming season.

Featured image: All-Pro Reels / CC BY-SA 2.0