Multi-Chain Dog Meme Coin Launches Staking Rewards for Early DAWGZ Investors, Fueling Presale Surge Past $2.3 Million

Base meme coins are poised for big growth in the next bull cycle, with Base Dawgz, the newest dog-themed meme coin, leading the charge by introducing staking features that boost its presale appeal.

The past couple of months have seen the emergence of several new categories within the crypto space, including Base cryptos.

For those unfamiliar, the Base blockchain is Coinbase’s Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum. Coinbase, one of the biggest exchanges, aims to make it very user-friendly with seamless onboarding.

As a result, many projects on the Base chain, like Base and Roost, are gaining significant traction. The ease of use and the newness of the blockchain are key factors driving this growth.

With direct onboarding, many Base projects are likely to experience substantial growth. Today, we’ll explore the newest Base meme coin, Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), which aims to explode in 2024.

Base Dawgz ICO raises over $2.3 million

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is a multi-chain meme coin rapidly attracting investor interest. The project recently launched its presale and has raised over $2.3 million. Currently, investors can purchase DAWGZ tokens for $0.00581 each.

This price will increase in future presale stages, so early investors will get the best discount. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

$DAWGZ is a versatile token compatible with Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. The Base Dawgz team has achieved this by employing two advanced protocols: Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

This multi-chain approach offers significant benefits for DAWGZ holders, providing access to more exchanges, increased liquidity, and additional DeFi opportunities. It’s like having a ticket to every event in the crypto world.

With the presale gaining momentum, many believe it’s an ideal time to invest before the official launch. For peace of mind, the Base Dawgz smart contract has passed a full audit by SolidProof, confirming no issues in its code.

Stay updated with the latest news by joining the Base Dawgz community on X and Telegram.

Base Dawgz launches staking feature with generous rewards

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) has launched its staking feature, enabling token holders to start earning rewards immediately. The popular new meme coin on Ethereum Layer 2, Base, has allocated a total of 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens for staking rewards, which accounts for 20% of its total token supply of 8.4 billion.

In a positive development for $DAWGZ, investors can anticipate hourly distributions totaling 192,000 $DAWGZ tokens over the course of a year. This schedule allows them to continuously compound their holdings, maximizing potential gains with each passing hour.

Source – Base Dawgz Twitter

For those who have purchased and staked their tokens, distribution will commence 24 hours after staking begins, ensuring all investors have an equal opportunity to lock in their tokens and receive rewards. Retroactive rewards for presale buyers will be available soon.

Investors are encouraged to take advantage of the current opportunity to participate in the presale and stake their $DAWGZ for a high APY.

Base Dawgz boosts presale with new referral program

Base Dawgz has seen considerable success in its presale phase and aims to further grow its user base actively. To achieve this goal, the project has introduced a new feature called Refer and Earn.

This feature allows users to create their own unique referral links, which they can then share with friends, family, or their social media followers. If someone uses the link to participate in the Base Dawgz presale and buys DAWGZ tokens, the original referrer earns 10% of the purchased amount in USDT.

The process is straightforward and mirrors other referral programs, but it represents a fresh addition to Base Dawgz’s website and presale strategy. It offers an opportunity for users to earn rewards if their connections show interest in this promising meme coin.

By combining a presale discount, refer-to-earn program, and staking incentives, DAWGZ emerges as one of the most appealing dog-themed cryptocurrencies currently available.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

