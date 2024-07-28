Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?

Base chain meme coins are making a strong comeback, and some investors are wondering if Base Dawgz could be the next big meme coin to explode.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) presale recently achieved a big milestone, raising $2.7 million in its latest round. Due to high demand, the presale could sell out sooner than expected.

If the launch happens during a bull market, the token could see high growth.

Base Dawgz presale exceeds $2.7 million mark

Base Dawgz is a meme coin featuring a base-jumping Shiba Inu. It’s unique for its multi-chain capabilities, being hosted on the Base Chain and available for trading on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Avalanche (AVAX).

This multi-chain strategy enhances the project’s interoperability, enabling smooth transactions across different blockchains. The technology, including bridging solutions like Wormhole and Portal Bridge, significantly reduces transaction fees and times, especially compared to Ethereum and Base Chain.

Currently, Base Dawgz has raised an impressive $2.7 million. Investors can purchase $DAWGZ for $0.006725 per token, and with less than 2 days left until the next price increase, many are eager to invest early. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

$2.7 MILLION$DAWGZ just keeps pushing and we don't let up 💪 pic.twitter.com/200LaSt3v0 — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 26, 2024

This significant funding indicates strong potential for the project’s success and high community interest. The project’s ability to secure such funding suggests a promising future as it advances through its presale phase and beyond.

Base Dawgz tokenomics and project roadmap

Base Dawgz has a well-defined tokenomics plan with specific allocations for various aspects of the project. They have allocated 20% of the tokens for the presale, providing early investors a chance to get involved before the official launch.

Another 20% is set aside for staking, allowing investors to stake their $DAWGZ tokens and earn rewards with an impressive annual return of 1,100%. Currently, 29% of the supply is staked, showing strong community engagement.

Additionally, 20% of the supply is reserved for liquidity, ensuring a stable market presence. This is higher than the typical 5-10%, demonstrating the project’s commitment to maintaining liquidity. The project has also allocated 15% for marketing, Dawgz rewards, and listings.

The roadmap for Base Dawgz includes key milestones such as the presale and community growth phase, which aims to expand the community and increase awareness.

The project has been audited by SolidProof to ensure security and reliability and is actively engaged in marketing efforts as they prepare for the official launch. Future listings on major platforms like CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and various decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are also planned.

Refer and Earn offers a new marketing strategy

Base Dawgz allocated 15% of its supply to marketing efforts, which include partnering with influencers and creators to boost visibility and reach a wider audience.

The project has a dynamic community strategy that involves creative competitions and airdrops for sharing memes related to the project. This approach not only encourages community participation but also serves as a marketing tool to spread awareness.

To further engage users, Base Dawgz introduced a new feature called Refer And Earn. This referral feature allows users to create their own referral links, which they can share with friends, family, or a broader audience on social media.

When someone uses the referral link to join the Base Dawgz presale and purchases $DAWGZ tokens, the person who shared the link receives 10% of the purchase amount in USDT.

The process is simple and similar to other referral programs, but it is a new addition to the Base Dawgz website and presale. It offers an opportunity for users to earn rewards if their friends or followers show interest in the project.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

