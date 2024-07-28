Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?

Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?

Base chain meme coins are making a strong comeback, and some investors are wondering if Base Dawgz could be the next big meme coin to explode.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) presale recently achieved a big milestone, raising $2.7 million in its latest round. Due to high demand, the presale could sell out sooner than expected.

If the launch happens during a bull market, the token could see high growth.

Base Dawgz presale exceeds $2.7 million mark

Base Dawgz is a meme coin featuring a base-jumping Shiba Inu. It’s unique for its multi-chain capabilities, being hosted on the Base Chain and available for trading on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Avalanche (AVAX).

This multi-chain strategy enhances the project’s interoperability, enabling smooth transactions across different blockchains. The technology, including bridging solutions like Wormhole and Portal Bridge, significantly reduces transaction fees and times, especially compared to Ethereum and Base Chain.

Currently, Base Dawgz has raised an impressive $2.7 million. Investors can purchase $DAWGZ for $0.006725 per token, and with less than 2 days left until the next price increase, many are eager to invest early. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

This significant funding indicates strong potential for the project’s success and high community interest. The project’s ability to secure such funding suggests a promising future as it advances through its presale phase and beyond.

Base Dawgz tokenomics and project roadmap

Base Dawgz has a well-defined tokenomics plan with specific allocations for various aspects of the project. They have allocated 20% of the tokens for the presale, providing early investors a chance to get involved before the official launch.

Base Dawgz Staking

Another 20% is set aside for staking, allowing investors to stake their $DAWGZ tokens and earn rewards with an impressive annual return of 1,100%. Currently, 29% of the supply is staked, showing strong community engagement.

Additionally, 20% of the supply is reserved for liquidity, ensuring a stable market presence. This is higher than the typical 5-10%, demonstrating the project’s commitment to maintaining liquidity. The project has also allocated 15% for marketing, Dawgz rewards, and listings.

The roadmap for Base Dawgz includes key milestones such as the presale and community growth phase, which aims to expand the community and increase awareness.

The project has been audited by SolidProof to ensure security and reliability and is actively engaged in marketing efforts as they prepare for the official launch. Future listings on major platforms like CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and various decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are also planned.

Refer and Earn offers a new marketing strategy

Base Dawgz allocated 15% of its supply to marketing efforts, which include partnering with influencers and creators to boost visibility and reach a wider audience.

The project has a dynamic community strategy that involves creative competitions and airdrops for sharing memes related to the project. This approach not only encourages community participation but also serves as a marketing tool to spread awareness.

To further engage users, Base Dawgz introduced a new feature called Refer And Earn. This referral feature allows users to create their own referral links, which they can share with friends, family, or a broader audience on social media.

When someone uses the referral link to join the Base Dawgz presale and purchases $DAWGZ tokens, the person who shared the link receives 10% of the purchase amount in USDT.

The process is simple and similar to other referral programs, but it is a new addition to the Base Dawgz website and presale. It offers an opportunity for users to earn rewards if their friends or followers show interest in the project.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?
Alvin Hemedez
Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 - Should You Buy TOSHI Now?
Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 – Should You Buy TOSHI Now?
Alvin Hemedez
New Learn-to-Earn Crypto ICO Ending in 10 Days – Invest in 99BTC Before It Sells Out
New Learn-to-Earn Crypto ICO Ending in 10 Days – Invest in 99BTC Before It Sells Out
Alvin Hemedez
Few Days Left to Participate in WAI ICO – Biggest Meme Coin Launch of 2024?
Alvin Hemedez
Dogecoin Price Analysis Targets $0.19 as New Doge-Themed Project Nears $6M Presale Milestone
Dogecoin Price Analysis Targets $0.19 as New Doge-Themed Project Nears $6M Presale Milestone
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Cryptocurrency

Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?
Alvin Hemedez4 hours

Base chain meme coins are making a strong comeback, and some investors are wondering if Base Dawgz could be the next big meme coin to explode. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) presale...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.