MEW Price Soars After Binance Futures Listing – Will PlayDoge See Similar Success at Launch?

Despite the current market dip, MEW shows potential for significant growth due to a recent Binance Futures listing announcement.

This listing might be good for MEW, a cat-themed token that has emerged prominently to challenge dog-themed tokens such as Shiba Inu and Baby Doge Coin.

Today, we’re delving deep into the MEW token, acknowledging its potential as a leading contender among cat-themed meme coins in the cryptocurrency space.

Additionally, we will discuss PlayDoge, one of the emerging meme coins that may soon be listed on Binance.

MEW price analysis

Currently, the MEW token is down nearly 5% for the day, reflecting broader market uncertainties. However, seasoned investors might view this dip as a good opportunity to consider adding MEW tokens to their portfolios.

With a market capitalization of about $360 million, MEW token has established itself within the top 156 coins by market cap, a notable achievement in the competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

The recent price movement partly stems from a significant sale by a whale investor, who sold $40 million worth of MEW tokens, temporarily driving its price downward. Such market dynamics are common in the crypto space, where large transactions can quickly influence token prices.

What sets MEW token apart is its niche as a leading cat meme coin. In a market dominated by dog-themed cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, MEW token represents the growing interest in feline-inspired digital assets.

Its simplicity is a strength, with a straightforward website and clear tokenomics: 90% of tokens burned, and a 10% airdrop to the Solana community, emphasizing community-driven growth and support.

While the broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of decline, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins experiencing varying degrees of loss, sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.

For those considering entry into the meme coin sector or expanding their crypto portfolio, MEW token’s unique position as a cat-themed token with Binance backing presents a compelling opportunity amidst turbulent market conditions. This listing also opens doors for MEW to be listed on other exchanges in the future.

MEW token launches on Binance Futures

Solana meme coin MEW debuts on Binance Futures. Starting June 17, 2024, Binance Futures, a derivative trading platform of the world’s largest exchange, Binance (BNB), added the major meme coin Cat in a Dogs World (MEW).

Binance Futures introduced the USD-M MEW Perpetual Contract, offering up to 50x leverage. At launch, the maximum funding rate for the MEWUSDT Perpetual Contract was capped at 2%, with the funding fee adjusted every four hours.

From the start of MEWUSDT contract activity on Binance (BNB), Multi-Assets Mode enabled users to trade the new coin across multiple margin assets, subject to applicable haircuts. For example, when Multi-Assets Mode is on, users can use BTC as collateral when trading the MEWUSDT Perpetual Contract.

The meme coin community is excited about the MEWUSDT contract listing on Binance (BNB). Binance surpasses its major competitor, OKX, by over 100 million users globally, according to recent data.

Following the highly anticipated announcement, the Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) price jumped from $0.004 to over $0.0051 on major spot exchanges. For the first time in two weeks, MEW’s capitalization exceeded $450 million despite market apathy.

Additionally, the asset set a new trading volume record, entering the top 50 cryptos by this metric. In the last 24 hours, trading volume doubled and surpassed $220 million.

PlayDoge: The next big meme coin?

PlayDoge could be the next big hit in the meme crypto market, according to early numbers. Its highly successful presale reached $4.8 million in just a few weeks. The current price of $PLAY is $0.00511, and it is expected to rise in less than 72 hours.

Since it was launched, PlayDoge has garnered praise from investors and experts who think it could become the next meme coin to increase 100x in value. This mobile game turns the Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet.

Like a real pet, your virtual Doge needs feeding, training, entertainment, and interaction, earning you $PLAY tokens. The happier your pet, the more rewards you get. Playing the game can also place you on the leaderboard, earning extra $PLAY tokens and rewards for high scores.

PlayDoge P2E

You can also stake your tokens for a 145% annual yield. Over 129 million tokens have been staked, showing strong investor interest. The project has gone multi-chain, allowing investors to buy $PLAY tokens with $BNB or $ETH.

PlayDoge stands out by combining nostalgic virtual pet care with advanced blockchain technology. It introduces a Play-to-Earn feature that adds real-world value to the Tamagotchi concept. Since 1996, over 82 million Tamagotchis have been sold, proving the lasting appeal of pet simulation games.

Bringing the virtual pet experience into the modern era, PlayDoge offers high-definition pixel graphics, touchscreen controls, direct pet interaction, and seamless blockchain integration. Given the positive reception and early momentum, PlayDoge is well-positioned for a potential listing on Binance.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has shown a growing interest in listing meme coins. PlayDoge’s strong community support, innovative concept, and audited smart contract make it a strong candidate for Binance’s requirements.

For those looking to take advantage of PlayDoge’s potential, now is a great time before prices rise in future presale stages. Stay updated on PlayDoge’s developments through their official channels on X and Telegram.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Related

