Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Ends Soon – Invest Now Before the IEO

It is predicted by some experts that many new investors will enter the market in the coming months, and they will definitely seek education or knowledge about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

One of the most engaging ways for new investors to learn about cryptocurrencies is through platforms that incentivize learning, like 99Bitcoins with its innovative Learn-to-Earn model.

The project is currently in its presale phase and continues to excel in this space, even if it doesn’t sell out as quickly as some meme coins or AI coins.

In this article, we’ll explore what 99Bitcoins offers and provide an update on its presale, which will end soon.

99Bitcoins: Transforming crypto education into a rewarding experience

Before launching its presale, 99Bitcoins has been a leader in crypto education since 2013. They provide comprehensive coverage of cryptocurrencies, industry news, and tutorials. Their YouTube channel has 802 videos and courses totaling 79 hours, with over 100,000 students.

With such a wealth of educational resources, they’ve built a large community, including over 2.8 million email subscribers, 706k YouTube subscribers, and more than 21,000 followers on X. Now, they’ve launched their native token, turning their Web3 education platform into a Learn-to-Earn system.

17% of the token supply is allocated for community rewards, offering many perks for token holders and loyal members. For example, learners can earn free $99BTC tokens by completing educational materials on the platform.

The 99Bitcoins platform has always aimed to help users maximize gains during a bull market, and their new native token enhances this effort. Token holders can access exclusive learning materials, VIP groups, and alpha trading setups and strategies, which could be a game-changer in the upcoming bull market.

The team behind the 99Bitcoins Token isn’t stopping at crypto education. They’re also exploring the new BRC-20 standard on Bitcoin, an experimental token standard that brings Ethereum-style fungible tokens to the Bitcoin blockchain.

This new functionality has excited investors, and the possibility of $99BTC becoming a BRC-20 token is significant as it opens up new opportunities for holders.

$99BTC is expected to follow the success of popular BRC-20 tokens like ORDI, SATS, LEVER, and WZRD this year. The real appeal of $99BTC lies in its potential as a long-term investment.

Staking and airdrops drive strong presale interest

99Bitcoins (99BTC) is getting a lot of attention after announcing its presale closing date. The $99BTC ICO ends on August 6th at 2 PM UTC. The presale will enter its final stage tomorrow, with the token price going up. Investors have less than 24 hours to buy $99BTC at its current discounted price of $0.00115.

The token will launch on August 8th at 11 AM UTC. That’s when investors can start claiming their tokens and $99BTC will appear on a DEX. Although the exchange names aren’t revealed yet, excitement is growing as investors get ready for $99BTC’s debut in the crypto market.

You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction. This ICO has already raised over $2.5 million, showing strong potential for gains after launch. Many popular traders and crypto influencers are also supporting it as a top presale investment.

99Bitcoins also has a staking protocol for $99BTC with a yearly return of about 674%. Since it started, investors have staked over 1.6 billion $99BTC tokens. People are joining the presale early to get the best deals on both the presale and staking. Discounts and staking returns drop as the presale continues.

To boost interest in the presale, 99Bitcoins is holding an airdrop campaign. They will give away $99,999 in BTC to 99 community members. Presale buyers can sign up for the airdrop on the 99Bitcoins website by following a few simple steps. They have less than 9 days to register, as the airdrop ends on August 6th.

It’s no surprise that the mix of crypto education, BRC-20 goals, and staking rewards has boosted 99Bitcoins Token’s social media presence. The project’s X account now has over 21,800 followers, and their official Telegram channel has nearly 4,800 members.

Overall, 99Bitcoins Token seems to be in a great spot right now. If BRC-20 tokens keep gaining popularity later this year, $99BTC might benefit from it.

To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

