Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Ends Soon – Invest Now Before the IEO

Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Ends Soon – Invest Now Before the IEO

Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Ends Soon - Invest Now Before the IEO

It is predicted by some experts that many new investors will enter the market in the coming months, and they will definitely seek education or knowledge about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

One of the most engaging ways for new investors to learn about cryptocurrencies is through platforms that incentivize learning, like 99Bitcoins with its innovative Learn-to-Earn model.

The project is currently in its presale phase and continues to excel in this space, even if it doesn’t sell out as quickly as some meme coins or AI coins.

In this article, we’ll explore what 99Bitcoins offers and provide an update on its presale, which will end soon.

99Bitcoins: Transforming crypto education into a rewarding experience

Before launching its presale, 99Bitcoins has been a leader in crypto education since 2013. They provide comprehensive coverage of cryptocurrencies, industry news, and tutorials. Their YouTube channel has 802 videos and courses totaling 79 hours, with over 100,000 students.

With such a wealth of educational resources, they’ve built a large community, including over 2.8 million email subscribers, 706k YouTube subscribers, and more than 21,000 followers on X. Now, they’ve launched their native token, turning their Web3 education platform into a Learn-to-Earn system.

17% of the token supply is allocated for community rewards, offering many perks for token holders and loyal members. For example, learners can earn free $99BTC tokens by completing educational materials on the platform.

99BTC Learn-to-Earn Model

The 99Bitcoins platform has always aimed to help users maximize gains during a bull market, and their new native token enhances this effort. Token holders can access exclusive learning materials, VIP groups, and alpha trading setups and strategies, which could be a game-changer in the upcoming bull market.

The team behind the 99Bitcoins Token isn’t stopping at crypto education. They’re also exploring the new BRC-20 standard on Bitcoin, an experimental token standard that brings Ethereum-style fungible tokens to the Bitcoin blockchain.

This new functionality has excited investors, and the possibility of $99BTC becoming a BRC-20 token is significant as it opens up new opportunities for holders.

$99BTC is expected to follow the success of popular BRC-20 tokens like ORDI, SATS, LEVER, and WZRD this year. The real appeal of $99BTC lies in its potential as a long-term investment.

Staking and airdrops drive strong presale interest

99Bitcoins (99BTC) is getting a lot of attention after announcing its presale closing date. The $99BTC ICO ends on August 6th at 2 PM UTC. The presale will enter its final stage tomorrow, with the token price going up. Investors have less than 24 hours to buy $99BTC at its current discounted price of $0.00115.

The token will launch on August 8th at 11 AM UTC. That’s when investors can start claiming their tokens and $99BTC will appear on a DEX. Although the exchange names aren’t revealed yet, excitement is growing as investors get ready for $99BTC’s debut in the crypto market.

You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction. This ICO has already raised over $2.5 million, showing strong potential for gains after launch. Many popular traders and crypto influencers are also supporting it as a top presale investment.

99Bitcoins also has a staking protocol for $99BTC with a yearly return of about 674%. Since it started, investors have staked over 1.6 billion $99BTC tokens. People are joining the presale early to get the best deals on both the presale and staking. Discounts and staking returns drop as the presale continues.

To boost interest in the presale, 99Bitcoins is holding an airdrop campaign. They will give away $99,999 in BTC to 99 community members. Presale buyers can sign up for the airdrop on the 99Bitcoins website by following a few simple steps. They have less than 9 days to register, as the airdrop ends on August 6th.

It’s no surprise that the mix of crypto education, BRC-20 goals, and staking rewards has boosted 99Bitcoins Token’s social media presence. The project’s X account now has over 21,800 followers, and their official Telegram channel has nearly 4,800 members.

Overall, 99Bitcoins Token seems to be in a great spot right now. If BRC-20 tokens keep gaining popularity later this year, $99BTC might benefit from it.

To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

A large conference hall filled with enthusiastic attendees, Bitcoin logos prominently displayed, and a podium with an American flag
Trump fights for the crypto vote at Bitcoin conference
Radek Zielinski
Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Ends Soon - Invest Now Before the IEO
Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Ends Soon – Invest Now Before the IEO
Alvin Hemedez
Which SOL-Based Meme Coin Should You Buy for Potential High Returns: BEER or WATER?
Alvin Hemedez
2 Days Left to Invest in WAI Presale – Expert Predicts It Will Explode at Launch
2 Days Left to Invest in WAI Presale – Expert Predicts It Will Explode at Launch
Alvin Hemedez
Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the return of Flash and possibly the Justice League. The image depicts The Flash from the game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," standing in a devastated urban setting with palm trees and scattered debris around him. His costume is vibrant red with a golden lightning bolt emblem on his chest, and he is gesturing outward with his hands in a welcoming or questioning pose. The environment suggests recent destruction, and The Flash's expression and body language indicate a moment of calm or inquiry amidst the chaos.
Gaming

New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the surprising return of Justice League characters
Suswati Basu17 mins

A recent cutscene from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has unveiled both familiar and new faces, shedding light on the next character that players can control. The scene has...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.