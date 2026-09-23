Home Kalshi’s Record Weekend Puts Sports Contracts Under Scrutiny

Kalshi’s Record Weekend Puts Sports Contracts Under Scrutiny

American football inside a trading frame with a red barrier symbolizing scrutiny of sports contracts

Kalshi recorded more than $6 billion in combined trade volume over the weekend, with the NFL driving the bulk of the activity, according to data shared by TickerTracker. It’s the platform’s largest weekend on record, arriving just seven days after its previous best.

Saturday and Sunday each pushed past $3 billion in Kalshi volume on their own. Saturday came in at roughly $3 billion, with sports accounting for 26.2% of that activity and parlay-style combo contracts making up another 63.6%. Sunday added more than $3.1 billion. That tops the approximately $4.89 billion two-day record Kalshi had set just the prior weekend, a mark that already looked outsized before this one arrived.

The broader prediction-market picture tells a similar story. Total contract volume across tracked platforms hit $7.64 billion for Saturday and Sunday combined, up 20% from $6.34 billion the previous weekend, per TickerTracker’s September 21 data. That figure spans all tracked operators, not Kalshi alone, but it underscores how much sports contracts have come to dominate the category since kickoff.

Record Growth Meets Legal Pressure

The volume numbers arrive alongside a rougher stretch in court and in statehouses. The Ninth Circuit recently ruled against Kalshi in a case brought by California tribes, reversing a lower-court decision that had denied the tribes preliminary relief – a setback that puts Kalshi’s sports contracts back under direct legal challenge on tribal lands.

Missouri has moved on a separate front. Attorney General Catherine Hanaway ordered several prediction-market operators, including Kalshi and Polymarket, to stop offering sports event contracts in the state unless they secure the required sports-wagering licenses. Cease-and-desist letters went out to Polymarket, Kalshi, Crypto.com, Novig, Underdog and Robinhood, putting a half-dozen operators on the same compliance clock at once.

Growth and Scrutiny, Side by Side

Prediction-market volume has climbed steadily since the NFL season opened, and this weekend’s numbers extend that run even as regulators close in. The legal exposure facing sports event contracts hasn’t slowed the trading so far, but it does mean Kalshi and its rivals are setting records and fielding cease-and-desist letters in the same news cycle. Whether that competitive pressure on sportsbooks holds depends largely on how courts and state regulators resolve the licensing question in the weeks ahead.

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