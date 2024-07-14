Is POPCAT the Next 100x Solana Meme Coin? Explore PEPU, the Newest Altcoin Gem Experts Predicted to Explode in 2024

The meme coin market is slowly recovering, and one standout in this rebound is Popcat (POPCAT) on SOL after surging 20% in the past week. Could Popcat be the next 100x gem?

As we’re in mid-July, it’s wise to consider other investment options that could potentially yield 100x returns. This article explores why Popcat has captured attention from investors and enthusiasts.

We also delve into Pepe Unchained, a new alternative to PEPE that utilizes Layer 2 advantages. It’s poised to make a significant impact in the meme coin world and could become a major player once it launches.

Popcat (POPCAT) price prediction

Popcat has shown remarkable performance metrics recently, with a nearly 20% increase in the past day and a staggering 114% rise for the month. This surge highlights its growing influence in the meme coin market, despite Solana tokens taking a back seat in recent weeks.

The overall crypto market also shows positive signs, up 3.13% today. The fear and greed index, a sentiment indicator, has surged by a substantial 41%, reflecting increasing investor optimism. Against this backdrop, Popcat on Solana stands out, currently ranking 13th among meme coins.

Its 17% increase in the last 24 hours surpasses many competitors, showcasing strong momentum even in a predominantly red week for meme coins. Popcat’s rise prompts a closer look into its project fundamentals.

It boasts significant community engagement, with 11,000 subscribers on Telegram and over 33,000 followers on X, highlighting robust support and interest. Available for trading on platforms like ByBit, Popcat distinguishes itself not just as a token but as a meme-driven project with a dedicated following.

Looking ahead, Popcat’s potential for further gains hinges on broader market conditions, particularly Bitcoin’s bullish momentum. If sustained, analysts speculate a potential surge toward its next target of $0.70, building upon previous rallies that delivered significant gains, possibly replicating a 24x increase.

An alternative gem worth watching: Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Despite uncertain conditions, Pepe Unchained has just surpassed the $3.5 million funding milestone, indicating ongoing interest in unique meme coins. Currently priced at $0.0084261, investors are advised to act swiftly before the price escalates further.

The crypto community frequently encounters issues like high fees and slow transaction speeds on the Ethereum network, especially with meme tokens. $PEPU aims to resolve these challenges by introducing a Layer 2 (L2) solution on the ETH network.

Get ready to interact with Pepe's new Layer 2 blockchain soon 👉🐸 pic.twitter.com/WSJbABtVBb — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 12, 2024

This L2 blockchain will offer faster transaction speeds and improved scalability while leveraging Ethereum’s robust security. Pepe Unchained promises seamless bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe chain, boasting the lowest transaction fees and transaction volumes 100x faster than ETH.

Additionally, early investors can benefit from attractive staking rewards, with estimated annual yields reaching 537%. Thus, $PEPU not only presents potential gains through price appreciation but also offers a passive income opportunity for investors.

This dual approach significantly enhances the token’s appeal. With 20% of the 8 billion token supply allocated for ICO buyers, Pepe Unchained prioritizes community involvement. This strategy is resonating well, as evidenced by over 6,800 followers on the official X page.

The key question now is whether $PEPU can replicate the price surges seen by other meme coins once it enters the open market. $PEPU’s unique value proposition and strong ICO performance are certainly promising indicators.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

