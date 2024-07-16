Hottest AI Meme Coin ICO Ends Soon – Next AI Crypto Coin to Explode in 2024?

The countdown has begun for one of the best crypto presales of 2024, WienerAI (WAI), which has already raised over $7.4 million.

The project has overcome the crypto market slump and is gearing up for its exchange launch, with only 15 days remaining to participate in the presale.

Investors should move quickly to capitalize on the potential for substantial gains in this year’s hottest meme coin launch.

Let’s delve into why this coin holds so much promise and what distinguishes it from others in the market.

WAI meme token presale enters final stage

WienerAI’s ongoing crypto presale is set to end on July 31st. This announcement has created significant FOMO around the new meme coin, which has already raised over $7.4 million in its ICO so far. The total amount raised could be much higher by the end of the month.

Investors can go to the WienerAI website and use the over-the-counter widget to connect their wallets. They can then swap ETH, BNB, or USDT, or use a bank card to purchase the token. During the remaining presale period, $WAI will be priced at $0.00073. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

After the presale, WienerAI will launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), including Uniswap on the Ethereum network and PancakeSwap on the Binance Smart Chain. This launch will make the token accessible to a wider audience, and centralized exchanges might also list $WAI, which could boost its price potential.

With the project’s presale momentum, analysts expect continued strength once WienerAI is available on exchanges. The price could be significantly higher after its initial exchange offering (IEO), with some crypto influencers suggesting potential returns of up to 100x.

See what the future holds for WienerAI with our $WAI price predictions here. For the latest updates, follow WienerAI on X or join its Telegram group.

WienerAI trading bot features could be the next big thing in crypto

Experts call WienerAI “the ultimate meme coin” for a reason. As the name suggests, it combines memes with advanced AI utility. Its memeable mascot, a cute dog-sausage hybrid with a good-boy smile, has caught the attention of meme coin fans and is going viral on social media.

WienerAI plans to launch its own AI-powered Trading Bot, marketed as the ChatGPT of crypto. Token holders can enjoy seamless swaps, MEV protection, and portfolio tracking. They can ask any market-related questions and get detailed answers, including crypto price predictions and trading setups.

Consider WienerAI the ChatGPT of crypto. Not only will the Bot find winning trades with unrivaled accuracy and give meaningful reasoning for its suggestions, but WienerAI is Swap-Enabled–meaning you don't have to leave the App to place your trades. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/5HFpCmVOHh — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

It’s rare for small investors to have access to such tools without extra costs. WienerAI’s Trading Bot could be a game-changer, especially in a bull market. Investors can also stake their $WAI holdings and earn attractive passive income, with current rewards over 150%.

With the crypto market turning bullish, everything is aligning for WienerAI’s exchange debut. However, with just 15 days left in the presale, prospective buyers must act quickly.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

