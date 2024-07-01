Languagesx
HOPPY Continues Price Rally – New Frog Meme Coin with 100x Potential?

Hoppy, another project from the Pepe ecosystem, continues to rally in price with over a 100% increase in the past week. So, how far could this go?

Today, let’s discuss another frog-themed project. We’ve recently explored APU, SMIDGE, PEPE and the newest meme token, PEPU.

However, today our focus is on Hoppy. Hoppy distinguishes itself with its unique character and impressive market performance.

Brief overview of Hoppy (HOPPY) meme token

At its core, Hoppy aims to dominate the meme universe, a common goal among meme projects today. Hoppy features an anthropomorphic frog character inspired by the 2012 comic book “The Night Riders” by artist and illustrator Matt Fury.

Although not conventionally attractive, Hoppy has achieved iconic status through numerous meme iterations, mastering various forms with unmatched power. Deeply rooted in internet culture, Hoppy brings humor and magic to the world, fostering a movement that unites people and spreads happiness.

Hoppy’s tokenomics are straightforward: the total supply is 420 billion tokens, with no taxes, no-nonsense liquidity pool tokens burnt, and renounced contract ownership. These elements ensure fairness and simplicity in the token’s distribution and management.

Hoppy’s roadmap consists of three phases. The first phase focuses on spreading memes and community building. The second phase aims to reach 100,000 holders. The third and final phase aspires to dominate the meme universe.

While these phases reflect the typical structure of meme projects, they also highlight the potential for exciting developments and community engagement. Recent updates reveal impressive growth for Hoppy.

As of July 1st, the project had 8,000 holders. This rapid growth underscores the strong community backing the project.

HOPPY price prediction

Hoppy has rapidly gained attention with a market cap of $45 million, showcasing remarkable growth and achieving a daily trading volume of $7 million. The current price of HOPPY is $0.0001082, marking over a 30% increase in the past day. Over the past week, it has risen by more than 100%, and in the past month, it has surged by over 700%.

The past month’s chart reveals a stunning 1,000% increase from the end of May to the first week of June. Despite experiencing a significant pump in mid-June followed by a 40-50% pullback, Hoppy has maintained consistent growth, highlighting its strong potential.

HOPPY Price Graph

HOPPY, with a maximum token supply of 420 billion, demonstrates potential for continued growth, supported by strong developer backing and substantial community engagement. Its stability and ability to engage the community make it an attractive investment option during the current market correction.

Additionally, Hoppy has outperformed every other frog meme coin in the past 30 days, boasting an incredible 700% increase. Traded on Ethereum, some predictions suggest that Hoppy could reach a $100 million market cap within the next 14 days.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

