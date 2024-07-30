Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns – $MGMES, $SHIBASHOOT, and $PEPU

High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns – $MGMES, $SHIBASHOOT, and $PEPU

High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns

As the current bull run progresses, it is imperative to examine three promising meme coins. Bitcoin is back, and its resurgence is pumping the entire market.

Retail investors are returning, and interest rate cuts, alongside other positive developments, are being witnessed. Here are three meme coins that everyone should consider looking into and potentially buying.

The Meme Games (MGMES)

To date, the project has successfully raised over $299K. It centers on beloved meme characters like PEPE, BRETT, DOGE, TURBO, and WIF, each drawing inspiration from various meme coins.

The Meme Games (MGMES) inject a playful twist into the cryptocurrency world by capitalizing on the excitement surrounding the upcoming Olympics.

Unlike established cryptocurrencies with defined use cases and technological foundations, meme coins often start as community-driven ventures with a humorous twist. Their rapid rise in popularity is driven by their viral nature and social media influence.

A standout feature of this project is its presale bonus opportunity, where investors can earn a 25% token bonus by selecting a successful athlete during the presale. The athlete leading The Meme Games token leaderboard is prominently displayed on the platform.

Another appealing element is the randomized bonus system. When purchasing tokens, participants enter a raffle for a chance to receive the 25% token bonus. If investors buy The Meme Games tokens with ETH and their selected athlete wins, they receive extra tokens as a bonus.

If their chosen athlete doesn’t win, they will still receive the tokens they purchased. Additionally, bonus tokens can be staked for extra rewards, with staking managed by a secure Ethereum smart contract, ensuring transparency.

The Meme Games presale allows purchases with Ethereum, Tether, BNB, or credit cards. Early participants can earn bonus tokens based on their chosen athlete’s performance.

Combining the excitement of meme coins with an Olympic theme, The Meme Games offers presale bonuses, staking rewards, and a strong community, making it an attractive option for meme coin investors. To participate in the $MGMES token presale, visit memegamestoken.com.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT)

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) is a captivating new cryptocurrency project that seamlessly blends the allure of meme coins with an exciting P2E gaming experience set in the Wild West.

Currently in its presale phase, Shiba Shootout presents a compelling investment opportunity. This project distinguishes itself from the crowded meme coin market by offering a rich narrative centered around the digital city of Shiba Gulch, complete with intriguing characters like Marshal Shiba and the Shiba Shootout Elite.

This immersive approach enhances user engagement and creates a distinctive experience. Moreover, Shiba Shootout is poised to launch its P2E service soon, allowing users to participate in challenges and earn rewards.

This integration is expected to broaden the project’s appeal by attracting individuals seeking both entertainment and financial gain. The core of the Shiba Shootout ecosystem is the $SHIBASHOOT token, which shares similarities with Shiba Inu but offers expanded utility.

This token powers various aspects of the project, including staking, referral programs, and lotteries. The “Cactus Staking” program enables users to stake their $SHIBASHOOT tokens and earn substantial rewards, with current returns exceeding 1121%.

The “Posse Rewards” referral program incentivizes user growth, while the “Lucky Lasso Lottery” adds an element of excitement and potential for additional rewards. The Shiba Shootout tokenomics are designed to support long-term growth and community engagement.

A significant portion of the total supply is allocated to presale, staking, and liquidity, ensuring early investor benefits and smooth market operations.

Additionally, dedicated funds for project development, marketing, and community rewards demonstrate the project’s commitment to its growth and user base. Investing in Shiba Shootout offers several potential advantages.

The high staking rewards, particularly for early investors, combined with a growing and engaged community create a compelling investment case.

Furthermore, the project’s decentralized governance structure, which allows $SHIBASHOOT holders to participate in decision-making, fosters a sense of ownership and community involvement.

Given the current bullish market conditions and increasing interest in cryptocurrencies, the Shiba Shootout has the potential for substantial growth.

To acquire $SHIBASHOOT tokens, users can visit the Shiba Shootout website, connect their MetaMask wallet, and purchase tokens using ETH, BNB, or USDT.

To stay updated on the project’s developments, follow their social media accounts. To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

The third project to consider is Pepe Unchained (PEPU). This project features its own blockchain, launching at the end of its presale. As a Layer 2 blockchain, Pepe Unchained stands out as the first meme coin on the Layer 2 blockchain.

Pepe, as one of the most prominent meme coins, has garnered significant attention, inspiring the creation of numerous Pepe-inspired tokens. Pepe Unchained, a new entrant in this space, has raised over $6.4 million, a remarkable achievement.

The blockchain offers instant bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe chain, the lowest transaction fees, a higher volume capacity, and speeds 100 times faster than Ethereum. Additionally, it includes a dedicated block explorer.

This project provides opportunities for passive income through staking presale tokens, allowing investors to earn passive income before claiming their tokens. Pepe Unchained combines meme coin appeal with robust blockchain infrastructure, making it a noteworthy project.

Pepe Unchained Layer2 Blockchain

Pepe Unchained is designed for speed, security, low fees, and, of course, memes. The Pepe token powers the entire Layer 2 ecosystem, promising a new golden age for meme coins. The staking rewards are currently at an impressive 119%, offering substantial passive income potential.

Pepe Unchained stands out not only for its innovative blockchain but also for its potential to facilitate the growth of other meme coins on its platform.

With substantial funds already invested, this project is gaining significant traction and excitement within the community. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

A digital graph showing declining lines representing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows against a backdrop of cryptocurrency symbols
Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Radek Zielinski
High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns
High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns – $MGMES, $SHIBASHOOT, and $PEPU
Alvin Hemedez
Tamagotchi-Inspired Crypto Presale Nears $6 Million Could This Be the Next Big GameFi Project?
Tamagotchi-Inspired Crypto Presale Nears $6 Million – Could This Be the Next Big GameFi Project?
Alvin Hemedez
$CATDOG Surges 22% and Ranks Among Hot Pairs on DEXTools Amid Pepe Unchained Presale Surge
CatDog Token Rallies 22%, Climbing DEXTools Rankings as Pepe Unchained Presale Heats Up
Alvin Hemedez
Hawk Tuah Token's Rapid Rise and Fall as New Pepe-Themed Meme Coin Hits $6 Million Presale Milestone
Hawk Tuah Token’s Rapid Rise and Fall as New Pepe-Themed Meme Coin Hits $6 Million Presale Milestone
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital graph showing declining lines representing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows against a backdrop of cryptocurrency symbols
Cryptocurrency

Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Radek Zielinski3 hours

Leading crypto-specific asset manager Grayscale Investments has lost over $20.4 billion through outflows from its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to data gathered from Farside Investors,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.