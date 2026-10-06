Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering House Bill 2801, a proposal that would prohibit sweepstakes casino-style platforms and create a state regulatory framework for skill-game machines if enacted as written.

Deadspin reported that the measure combines the sweepstakes provision with rules for machines that have been at the center of a legal dispute. It remains a proposal, not a ban already in force: lawmakers can still debate and amend the bill.

One bill, two gaming formats

For sweepstakes casino operators, the bill’s effect would be direct. If it became law in its current form, they would be prevented from offering their games in Pennsylvania.

The platforms commonly use a dual-currency model, the report explains. Players can use one form of currency to play casino-style games, while promotional currency may be redeemable for prizes. The proposal would bring that model within a broader legislative response to gaming products operating outside the state’s established casino framework.

HB 2801 would also establish state oversight for skill-game machines. Under the proposal, approved venues could include bars, restaurants, clubs and qualified truck stops, with only a limited number of machines allowed at each location. The report does not specify the cap.

The framework would tax skill-game revenue and assign oversight to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. That would give businesses hosting qualifying machines a regulated route to continue operating, subject to the bill’s requirements. The proposal does not establish a tax rate or set out further operating details in the account reviewed.

Skill-game ruling set the stage

The bill follows a Pennsylvania Supreme Court determination that many skill-game machines fit the legal definition of slot machines under state law. That decision has put pressure on lawmakers to settle how the devices should be treated before enforcement actions begin.

Supporters of HB 2801 argue that a regulatory structure would provide certainty to businesses currently hosting the machines. Its proposed locations, machine limits, tax and state oversight would replace the uncertainty of operating while the machines’ legal status is contested.

The source does not identify the court case or give the ruling’s date, so the precise procedural history is not clear from the available account. Pennsylvania’s legal framework for skill-game machines is central to the proposal: the bill is a legislative response to the court’s classification, not simply a standalone change to venue rules.

Sweepstakes provision broadens the debate

Pennsylvania already has regulated online casinos, sports betting, fantasy contests and retail gaming venues, according to the report. The sweepstakes language puts the question of how to treat dual-currency casino platforms inside a wider gaming package, rather than addressing it through a separate bill.

A mobile slot machine game on a smartphone screen.

Lawmakers and regulators in several states have examined whether sweepstakes platforms resemble regulated gambling products, the report says. Pennsylvania’s proposal therefore addresses two different questions at once: how to regulate skill-game machines after the court ruling, and whether sweepstakes casino-style games should be offered in the state at all.

Those debates have also prompted legal scrutiny of sweepstakes operators in other states. ReadWrite has reported on Kentucky legal action involving VGW and sweepstakes casinos and Florida lawsuits targeting sweepstakes-style gaming operators. Pennsylvania’s bill would take a legislative route by expressly including a proposed prohibition alongside its skill-game rules.

Legislative review remains ahead

HB 2801 still needs legislative review and debate before it can become law, and amendments remain possible. The source describes an approaching October deadline tied to the skill-game situation but does not give an exact date or specify the legal consequence of missing it.

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg

The bill’s outcome would determine whether Pennsylvania creates a state-supervised path for qualifying skill-game machines and whether sweepstakes casino-style platforms can continue offering games in the state. Until lawmakers act, neither proposed change is in effect.