Germany’s Bitcoin Sell-Off Could Propel These 3 Meme Coins to Big Gains

As Germany approaches the end of its massive Bitcoin sell-off, the cryptocurrency market could be on the brink of one of its largest rallies ever, potentially driving significant gains for altcoins.

This article will explore why investors shouldn’t fear the current situation in Germany, the anticipated end of this sell-off, and the top three meme coins poised to soar once confidence is regained.

Germany has been selling nearly 50,000 Bitcoin over the past few days and weeks, at a time when Bitcoin is down 30% from its recent highs. Needing funds, the German government decided to liquidate Bitcoin that it confiscated years ago.

This Bitcoin was taken in 2013 from a business involved in movie piracy, and now it’s being sold on the open market. On Wednesday alone, the German government transferred more than 10,853 Bitcoins to centralized exchanges and other market entities, presumably to sell.

At around 9:00 a.m., they transferred over 1,100 Bitcoin to an address identified as belonging to Flow Traders. Additionally, 750 Bitcoin were sent to the crypto exchange Kraken, and more than 536 Bitcoin to Cumberland DRW, according to on-chain analytics platform Arkham.

Despite these large transfers, the market has shown resilience. Recently, it absorbed 17,000 Bitcoin in a single day, the largest daily sell-off, yet continued to post green lines. This indicates that the market is capable of handling these sales without significant drops in value.

The fear-to-greed index, a measure of market sentiment, has ticked up from 36 to 40, reflecting growing investor confidence. As the market absorbs the remaining German Bitcoin, confidence is expected to turn into greed.

This scenario is favorable for small market cap coins, which typically see the most significant gains during bullish phases.

Top Three Cryptocurrencies to Watch

Here are three cryptocurrencies with the potential to surge in value as market confidence returns:

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI (WAI) has thrived despite the crypto market slump and is gearing up for its exchange launch. Investors have shown strong support, raising over $7.4 million in the presale.

The WienerAI token will be available on exchanges in August, with the presale ending on July 31st. With only 16 days left, this is the last chance to buy WienerAI at the fixed price of $0.00073 before market forces determine its value. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

Investor demand has remained strong, boosting the project’s total raise significantly over the weekend. Positioned between the high-energy meme coin and AI narratives, WienerAI is set for a remarkable exchange debut. Explore WienerAI’s future potential through our $WAI price predictions.

WienerAI will be the first meme coin with an in-house AI trading bot, enabling seamless trade execution. Trades on its platform will be MEV-resistant, instant, fee-free, and user-friendly, eliminating MEV exploits and long wait times for on-chain trading.

This dog will lead the way in AI trading! Join the WienerAI revolution and let’s trade smarter together 🛸🌭 pic.twitter.com/XGOrWNqppA — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 14, 2024

Additionally, WienerAI features a trading-focused AI chatbot. Users can ask it questions, create strategies, or set criteria, and the chatbot, powered by LLM technology, will scan the market for the best trading opportunities.

WienerAI not only facilitates easy trade execution but also serves as an excellent research tool for cryptocurrency traders. Alongside its meme coin AI use case, it offers staking rewards, providing a significant advantage over other meme coins. Staking is live and currently offers a 151% APY.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained (PEPU), a meme coin inspired by Pepe and featuring its own layer 2 blockchain, has raised over $3.6 million in its presale, making it one of the best crypto presales. During this presale stage, each $PEPU token sells for $0.0084261.

Pepe Unchained offers an “unchained” version of Pepe, addressing the crypto community’s issues with high fees and slow speeds on the Ethereum network, especially for meme tokens. $PEPU introduces a Layer 2 (L2) solution on the ETH network to solve these problems.

This L2 blockchain provides faster transaction speeds and better scalability while maintaining Ethereum’s security. Pepe Unchained guarantees immediate connection between Ethereum and the Pepe chain, offering the lowest transaction fees and transaction volumes 100x faster than ETH.

Combining meme culture with technical strength, $PEPU offers attractive staking rewards, with an annual yield of 518% according to its official website. These features, along with a bullish market environment and strong community support, make Pepe Unchained a promising player in the meme coin space.

For those looking to invest in the next big meme coin, Pepe Unchained presents a compelling opportunity. With its robust features, significant presale success, and potential for high returns, $PEPU is set to become a standout in the crypto market.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT)

Today, the new Shiba Inu-themed meme coin, Shiba Shootout (SHIBSHOOT), is making waves as its presale surpasses $660k in total raised, edging closer to the crucial $1 million milestone.

Combining Shiba Inu lore with crypto’s Wild West theme, Shiba Shootout is leading the charge in crypto’s memetic showdown.

According to its whitepaper, Shiba Shootout offers a range of features including a referral program, incentivized community events like storytime, on-chain governance, a lottery, staking, and a unique savings feature that earns token rewards.

These features are designed for the community, reflecting the essence of meme coin culture. Shiba Shootout’s appeal as a new meme coin with a comprehensive ecosystem is drawing significant attention.

The team has already taken proactive steps, launching the staking feature with substantial rewards. Currently, stakers can earn over a 1,500% APY, though this rate will adjust as more holders stake their tokens. These utilities act as incentives, encouraging participation and nurturing a robust community.

Shiba Shootout is rapidly gaining recognition, and as more people become aware of it, its potential for growth in value increases. For those interested, now is an opportune moment to join the Shiba Shootout community.

Currently, each $SHIBASHOOT token is priced at $0.0196 during this presale phase. The presale price is anticipated to rise as the campaign progresses, with the next increase scheduled in eight days.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

