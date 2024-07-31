Gala Technical Analysis and Price Prediction – Will GALA Surge 40x in 2024?

The GALA token had a strong bounce back last Monday after a big drop, making it a top altcoin to buy. The question is, what caused this recovery?

In this article, we’ll examine Gala Games from both fundamental and technical perspectives, outlining potential price targets for the next 6-12 months and discussing strategic buying opportunities.

In addition to this Play-to-Earn crypto, we’ll also explore an emerging crypto with a Learn-to-Earn model called 99Bitcoins and its potential for explosive growth at launch.

Gala Games’ recent bullish news fuels GALA token surge

The recent bounce back of the GALA token matches Gala Games’ news about raising the Gala Gold membership fee to $100 and upgrading GalaChain’s security.

Raising the Gala Gold membership cost helps keep the VIP community exclusive and shows Gala’s plan to reward its most dedicated members.

Gala Gold membership fee increase to $100

Gala Games, known for its games, music, and film projects, has announced that the Gala Gold membership fee will rise from $50 to $100. Originally priced at $10, this VIP club offers lifetime access to exclusive benefits. Raising the membership cost aims to keep the community exclusive and high-quality.

Gala Gold sets apart the most dedicated members from casual users. Membership provides access to special Discord channels for announcements, sneak peeks, discussions, and events.

Members also get direct interactions with company leaders and early access to information, often before it becomes public. The club creates a close-knit community that helps shape and improve Gala’s offerings.

Additionally, VIP members occasionally receive free NFTs, which can include in-game items and unique digital assets. These NFTs are given based on a snapshot of current members, so only those who paid by the snapshot date receive these exclusive items.

GalaSwap API upgrade

Besides raising the Gala Gold membership fee, GalaChain will upgrade the GalaSwap API starting August 1, 2024. This upgrade will make the signature process for API operations more consistent by accepting only one specific signature for each operation.

Users must update their signing code to match the new signature format, or they will encounter errors like “S value is too high.” This security upgrade follows a security breach two months ago, where $23 million worth of GALA tokens were minted and sold without authorization.

However, this update is not in response to current vulnerabilities but aims to strengthen GalaChain’s security. Users should review the updated GalaSwap API documentation and adjust their systems to meet the new requirements.

The support team is available to help with this transition and ensure a smooth update process. As Gala Games and GalaChain evolve, attention is on the GALA token, which is rebounding. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 27.61% to $61.99M, indicating growing interest in the token as it recovers from a recent decline.

GALA price prediction

Gala Games is a play-to-earn platform where players earn cryptocurrency through gameplay. The platform shows promise, currently having a market cap of around $785 million and a price of $0.02. In the past, Gala reached a peak price of $0.83 with a market cap of about $5 billion.

However, with an increase in circulating supply, reaching the previous all-time high might be challenging. A more realistic target would be a market cap of $3.5 to $4 billion, potentially pushing the price to $0.08 to $0.10.

Analyzing the charts, Gala appears relatively stable. The weekly timeframe suggests a bullish market structure. The 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, around $0.03, is a crucial indicator; breaking this level could signal a significant upward trend.

For potential buying opportunities, the current price level seems undervalued, making it an attractive entry point for long-term investors. Potential price targets include a return to the previous high at $0.08 (a 4.2x return), a mid-term target around $0.18 (a 9.2x return), and a more ambitious long-term target of $0.39 (a 19.4x return).

99Bitcoins presale ends in less than a week

The presale for 99Bitcoins Token ends in less than a week. Early investors have just a few days left to buy $99BTC tokens at a low price before they become available on the open market. It’s like getting a backstage pass to a concert before tickets go on sale.

🚀 Important announcement! 🚀 We have now reached the final stage of the $99BTC presale! 🤯 Hurry and secure your tokens now before the #Presale ends on the 6th of August at 9.30 AM UTC. Don’t miss out! 👉 https://t.co/9aJ5rE6jNB#99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto #L2E pic.twitter.com/V742gsgnv9 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 31, 2024

With only five days remaining, the presale price of $0.00116 won’t last long. The presale ends on August 6th at 2pm UTC, and after that, this early-adopter advantage will be gone. So far, the presale has been successful, raising over $2.5 million and showing strong community support.

Many investors are excited about the potential of the Learn-to-Earn model, and there’s a lot of buzz around it. After the presale, the team plans to launch on a decentralized exchange (DEX) and hopes to list on centralized exchanges (CEX) later in the year. You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction.

In addition to the presale, the 99Bitcoins Token team is running a huge airdrop campaign, giving away $99,999 worth of Bitcoin to 99 lucky members of the community. This is a great chance to win big just for joining early.

The team also plans to switch to the BRC-20 standard on Bitcoin, which could open up new opportunities and tap into the growing Bitcoin-based ecosystem. This forward-thinking move highlights the project’s commitment to crypto education.

99Bitcoins Learn-to-Earn and staking features

99Bitcoins isn’t new to the crypto world. Since starting in 2013, the platform has offered 79 hours of crypto courses to over 2.8 million subscribers and has more than 709,000 social media followers.

The platform will power a “Learn-to-Earn” system that aims to change how people learn about crypto. In this system, users can earn $99BTC rewards by learning about blockchain, DeFi, and NFTs.

Think of it as getting paid to study—except instead of boring textbooks, you engage with modules, quizzes, and more. Earning $99BTC comes with benefits like VIP group access, trading signals, mentoring, and exclusive courses.

There’s also a staking option for those looking for passive income. By staking $99BTC, investors can earn about 671% annually. This yield will decrease as more tokens are staked, but it remains a strong opportunity for many.

Overall, the combination of Learn-to-Earn and staking lets you both gain crypto knowledge and earn rewards. To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

