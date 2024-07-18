Forbes Predicts a Bullish 1700% Shiba Inu Price Rally – Could the SHIBASHOOT Token Be Next to Explode Upon Launch?

Forbes has made bullish predictions for Shiba Inu (SHIB), projecting a price surge to $0.0003 this bull season, highlighting SHIB’s potential to outperform other meme coins in the crypto industry.

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a significant bounce today, driven largely by the latest inflation data in the United States. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has come in at 3%, lower than last month’s 3.3% and below the consensus of 3.1%. This news has fueled optimism and a surge in various cryptos.

Forbes recently predicted that Shiba Inu (SHIB) could soar to $0.0003, indicating a potential 1700% return for investors, capturing the crypto community’s attention. In a recent article, Forbes explored Shiba Inu’s origin, inspiration, current market position, and outlook through 2025.

Industry experts argued that, with ongoing development in the Shiba ecosystem and favorable market conditions, a more realistic price range for Shiba Inu by 2024-2025 would be between $0.0001 and $0.0003.

Despite the excitement, it’s important to understand the dynamics of the Shiba ecosystem. The price of a cryptocurrency asset is primarily influenced by the liquidity pool—the money being put in or taken out. Developments within the Shiba ecosystem do not directly affect this liquidity pool.

Alongside Shiba Inu, Shiba Shootout is making headlines by offering around a 1,400% return through staking rewards. This has added another layer of interest for investors looking to maximize their returns in the current market climate.

Favorable market conditions are crucial for the projected price increases. The recent CPI data, showing a lower-than-expected inflation rate, is a positive sign.

Such economic indicators can bolster investor confidence and drive more capital into the market, potentially leading to price surges in cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Shiba Shootout.

Unique features of Shiba Shootout

The meme coin space has a new project gaining attention for its impressive fundraising and mix of Play-to-Earn gaming and high-yield staking.

Shiba Shootout stands out with its frontier vibe, centered around a P2E mobile game set in Shiba Gulch, where players can earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens. This game, available on both Google Play and the App Store, lets players earn income through exciting gun battles and showdowns.

The developers extend the Wild West theme beyond the game with the “Cactus Staking” protocol, offering estimated annual yields of 1,459%. Over 22.6 million $SHIBASHOOT tokens are already locked in this protocol.

The project also features “Campfire Stories” for sharing crypto tales and a “Lucky Lasso Lottery” for big prize wins. Shiba Shootout includes “Token Governance Roundups,” where community members participate in decision-making, and the Posse Rewards referral program, offering bonus tokens for inviting friends.

Saddle up! #ShibaShootout is more than a #memecoin it's a Wild West crypto adventure! 🐾💥 Join Marshal Shiba & the Sharpshooters in Shiba Gulch for fun and excitement. 🤠🚀 pic.twitter.com/a3BFVx7u42 — shibashootout (@shibashootout) July 1, 2024

Adding to the fun, the project features characters like Marshal Shiba and the Shiba Sharpshooters, creating an immersive cowboy-style adventure that goes beyond just trading tokens.

Shiba Shootout’s presale nears $700,000 mark

Shiba Shootout’s presale has been incredibly successful, surpassing the $690,000 mark earlier today and approaching $700,000. This significant funding for a new meme coin project highlights its strong start. Right now, investors can buy $SHIBASHOOT tokens for just $0.0196 each.

The team behind Shiba Shootout is flexible with payment methods, accepting ETH, USDT, BNB, and credit/debit cards. What’s particularly notable is that they’re offering 35% of the total $SHIBASHOOT supply in this presale, making a significant portion available to early investors.

What’s next after the presale? According to the project’s whitepaper, Shiba Shootout plans to launch on a decentralized exchange (DEX). This could really accelerate things. If all goes well, $SHIBASHOOT might debut on a centralized exchange (CEX) later this year.

It’s no surprise that Shiba Shootout’s Telegram channel has gained hundreds of new members recently. Prominent YouTube influencers are starting to pay attention to Shiba Shootout, predicting it could replicate Shiba Inu’s success with a 100x increase.

This bold claim has sparked a lot of discussion. Adding to the excitement is Shiba Shootout’s focus on security, having been audited by SolidProof, which boosts its credibility in the meme coin space.

Additionally, the developers have allocated a big 440 million tokens for marketing. This demonstrates their long-term commitment and determination to promote Shiba Shootout effectively.

Unlike other meme coins without clear utility, Shiba Shootout stands out in the market. All this attention, coupled with its growing social media presence, suggests promising prospects for $SHIBASHOOT. As a result, this token could be one to keep an eye on in the latter part of 2024.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

