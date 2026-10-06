Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is suing the operators behind Chumba Casino, Global Poker and Stake.us, alleging that their sweepstakes casino platforms violate state gambling law and seeking to shut them down.

The cases put more than the operators’ access to Florida at stake: the state is also seeking civil penalties and recovery of Floridians’ losses. As South Florida Reporter describes it, the lawsuits mark a shift from a proposed statewide ban to litigation targeting two major companies.

Florida seeks bans and player-loss recovery

One suit targets VGW, which operates Chumba Casino and Global Poker, along with payment processors. The other targets Stake and related parties. Florida is seeking to bar the sites from operating in the state and recover money lost by Florida players.

The state is also seeking penalties of up to $10,000 for each willful violation, rising to $15,000 per violation when play involves a minor, senior or disabled customer. Those are requested penalties, not fines already imposed: the cases remain at an early stage, and no court has ordered the sites shut down or awarded player restitution.

The payment companies named in the VGW case make the dispute relevant beyond the brands visible to players. A separate Florida gambling enforcement effort involving payment processors shows why the companies enabling transactions can become part of the state’s scrutiny, although the claims and defendants in these cases are distinct.

Failed legislation preceded the lawsuits

Earlier in 2026, Florida lawmakers pursued Senate Bill 1404 and House Bill 1467, which would have banned sweepstakes casinos. Neither bill passed. Uthmeier’s lawsuits instead seek to stop two operators through court action and pursue recovery under the state’s gambling laws.

Florida’s approach follows other legal pressure on the sector. New York secured an $8 million settlement with VGW after resolving allegations that the company unlawfully operated online gambling platforms through its sweepstakes brands. The agreement is a concrete example of the financial and operating consequences a state action can produce, though Florida’s cases are separate and their outcome is unresolved.

South Florida Reporter also cites a Washington state jury award requiring High 5 Casino to pay $24.9 million in damages to social casino players. That case adds to the legal risks facing the category, but it does not determine whether Florida will prevail against VGW or Stake.

Dual currencies sit at the center of the dispute

Sweepstakes casinos commonly use two types of virtual currency: Gold Coins for free play and Sweeps Coins that can be used in games connected to prizes. Operators describe the model as distinct from conventional gambling, while states increasingly argue that redeemable play brings these platforms within gambling laws.

The stakes extend to a large and still-growing market. South Florida Reporter puts the U.S. social sweepstakes casino market at $10.2 billion in 2026, forecasting $14.3 billion by 2030, and says more than 400 standalone sites are operating. Those figures underline the scale of the industry exposed to state enforcement, not a measure of Florida’s own market.

The enforcement focus may also extend to advertising. In separate reporting published Sept. 29, Casino.com said Uthmeier sent letters to Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap and TikTok asking them to prevent promotions for sweepstakes casinos from reaching Floridians. The reported Oct. 23 deadline was for the platforms to respond; the letters are not court judgments against those companies.

Florida players can still access the sites

For now, Stake, Chumba Casino, Global Poker and LuckyLand Casino remain accessible to players in Florida, according to South Florida Reporter. The lawsuits seek a different operating position, but access will change only if the state secures court relief or the companies otherwise alter their service.

The cases are expected to continue into 2027, according to the report. Whether Florida can obtain injunctions, penalties and repayment of player losses remains for the courts to decide.