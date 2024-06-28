FLOKI Set to Flip WIF? Or Will Both Be Outperformed by This New P2E Meme Token, PLAY?

Floki (FLOKI) has big news that could potentially flip dogwifhat (WIF), positioning Floki to reach new heights.

This popular meme coin, a long-time favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, recently celebrated its third birthday. After standing the test of time, could FLOKI be poised for a price surge soon?

In this article, we’ll uncover the big news that could impact the price of FLOKI and its potential to flip WIF.

We’ll also explore PlayDoge, a new play-to-earn meme coin that some predict will explode soon and outperform both FLOKI and WIF.

FLOKI price prediction – Will FLOKI’s recent news help its price rally?

Looking at the current market performance, FLOKI is down about 1% today, 2% this week, and a significant 42% this month. Despite these losses, now might be a good time to invest with the announcement of a new component: the Floki Trading Bot.

The open beta of the trading bot is live on three major EVM blockchains: Ethereum, BNB, and Base. Experts are optimistic about Floki’s potential, and the trading bot shows a lot of promise.

The Floki Trading Bot is a multi-chain Telegram-based tool designed for easy trading. With a few taps, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies across different blockchains. It aims to make trading faster and easier than traditional decentralized exchanges.

The bot charges a 1% fee on trades, using FLOKI as its utility token. Half of these fees will be used for buybacks and burns, while the rest goes to the Floki treasury. This setup reduces supply and increases demand, while providing resources for future development.

The crypto market is currently down 1.2%, with Bitcoin also in the red and the Fear and Greed Index at a neutral 46. Despite this, Floki has been gaining momentum and could potentially flip dogwifhat in the meme coin race. FLOKI is currently ranked number five, just 400 million away from overtaking dogwifhat. In terms of volume, FLOKI is at 35% of dogwifhat’s volume.

Floki’s expanding ecosystem and new trading bot signal potential for future gains

The Floki ecosystem offers various features, including the Valhalla play-to-earn game, TokenFi, Staking, FlokiFi, NFTs, Floki Prepaid Cards, FlokiPlaces, and Floki University for crypto education. The trading bot is a significant addition, and FLOKI has also been listed on Kraken Futures, further boosting its visibility.

On Twitter, the trading bot’s public beta launch was celebrated, along with FLOKI’s three-year anniversary. The Floki community has grown significantly, partly due to a tweet by Elon Musk, which spurred the creation of the token.

Recently, FLOKI announced a $2,000 prize pool for a contest in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, further engaging its community. Despite some bearish indicators, there may be an opportunity to buy FLOKI at a low price, positioning for potential future gains.

🇻🇳 FLOKI's Vietnam Contest: $2,000 Giveaway! 🎉 To celebrate our new campaign in Ho Chi Minh City, we're giving back to our amazing #Floki community in Vietnam! 💰 $2,000 Prize Pool – 10 Winners | $200 USDT Each 💰 How to enter: 1️⃣ Find our billboards in Ho Chi Minh City at… pic.twitter.com/ym8beF54Op — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) June 26, 2024

With its new trading bot and strong ecosystem, Floki is well-equipped to continue its upward trajectory and possibly flip dogwifhat soon.

PlayDoge: A new competitor against Floki and dogwifhat’s dominance?

If you find the Floki Trading Bot intriguing, another innovative project, PlayDoge, is gaining attention. Experts believe this P2E meme coin has the potential to become the next dominant force in the meme coin market if it maintains its bullish trend.

PlayDoge’s presale has already raised more than $5.2 million, showing strong interest in this Play-to-Earn (P2E) project. Currently, $PLAY tokens are available for purchase at $0.00513 each. However, potential investors need to act fast as the price will increase with new presale stages.

After the presale concludes, the PlayDoge team plans to list $PLAY on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), with potential listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) if all goes well. Could $PLAY experience a price surge upon its market debut? Several factors suggest it’s possible.

Firstly, the project has undergone an audit by SolidProof, a reputable firm in blockchain security. This early emphasis on transparency could help build trust, especially in an industry plagued by fraud and deception.

PlayDoge isn’t just another crypto game; it blends elements from Axie Infinity and Tamagotchi with a nostalgic ’90s arcade feel. Players care for a pixelated pet, ensuring it’s fed, entertained, and rested. They can also embark on side-scrolling adventures, collecting coins and earning real crypto along the way.

Unlike Axie Infinity’s intricate breeding mechanics, PlayDoge keeps it simple, akin to the approach of Tamagotchi’s creators. Players must prevent their pet from running away, with top caregivers earning more $PLAY tokens by ranking on the monthly leaderboard.

This setup encourages user engagement, complemented by a staking feature for $PLAY holders offering estimated annual yields of 122%. Participants in the PlayDoge ecosystem have dual earning opportunities: through pet care and token staking.

The project’s early traction on social media platforms like X and Telegram indicates growing interest. This initial buzz could be advantageous for a new meme coin. If PlayDoge fulfills its promises, it could emerge as a significant player in the meme coin arena.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

