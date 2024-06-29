First Multi-Chain Meme Coin on Base Chain, Secures $2.2 Million in Presale

Base Dawgz is a new meme coin project aiming to redefine the genre with its multi-chain capabilities. Built on the Base chain, it aspires to be the first Shiba Inu-inspired meme coin to seamlessly interact with Solana, Ethereum, BSC, and Avalanche blockchains.

The project has already garnered significant traction, exceeding $2.2 million in its presale. This bullish momentum is fueled by their unique selling proposition: chain agility.

Base Dawgz: Breaking boundaries with cross-chain compatibility

Base Dawgz, inspired by the popular Shiba Inu meme coin, is poised to become the first meme coin on the Base chain with a unique multi-chain capability.

Base Dawgz’s innovative approach allows for seamless interaction across multiple blockchain networks, a feature attracting significant attention and investment.

Their presale has already secured $2.2 million, with only 2 days remaining in the current phase before a price increase and transition to the next stage. This bullish outlook signifies strong investor confidence.

While primarily built for the Base chain, Base Dawgz caters to the adventurous and innovative by facilitating trading on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.

This unique multi-chain experience positions them as the first project to offer such broad compatibility on the Base chain. Base Dawgz isn’t just about multi-chain access; it’s about breaking down barriers.

Their project aims to deliver unparalleled interoperability across blockchains, ensuring users can navigate the decentralized world with complete freedom.

The token allocation strategy for $DAWGZ is strategically designed to support both initial market dynamics and long-term stability.

With 20% allocated to the presale phase, there’s a deliberate effort to ensure a substantial portion remains available for public accumulation post-launch, which can be interpreted as a bullish indicator for investor accessibility.

Another 20% allocation towards liquidity underscores the project’s commitment to ensuring stable and efficient trading conditions.

Although the staking feature is not currently visible on the website, its impending launch promises to offer users opportunities to earn rewards by holding $DAWGZ tokens, thus incentivizing long-term investment and fostering community support.

Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

Base Dawgz: Strategic marketing and community engagement initiatives

Understanding the power of community, the project prioritizes building brand awareness through strategic partnerships with crypto influencers and KOLs. This focus on recognition attracts new investors and fosters a passionate community.

Recognizing the community’s critical role in long-term success, the project implements various reward programs. These initiatives incentivize active participation, ensuring everyone feels valued and motivated to contribute to the journey.

This fosters a collaborative environment where everyone benefits from the project’s growth. Base Dawgz has laid out a meticulous roadmap for its phased approach.

In the initial “Milk Run” phase, the project has successfully completed a thorough contract audit and continues to focus on fostering community growth.

Marketing initiatives have been initiated, complemented by ongoing expansion across social media platforms. Looking ahead, following the presale and the completion of this phase, Base Dawgz aims to intensify its marketing endeavors.

This includes forging partnerships with influencers and securing listings on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) to bolster accessibility and augment trading volume significantly.

Base Dawgz is running an engaging airdrop campaign to reward creativity and social engagement. Participants can connect to their X account, create and share memes and other content about Base Dawgz, and earn points.

These points can be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens once the presale concludes, making it a fun and rewarding way to participate in the project’s marketing and community-building efforts. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Related