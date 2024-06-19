First Baby Trump, Now TrumpCoin (DJT) Meme Coin Is A Top Trending Crypto

As the U.S. election approaches, a noticeable trend is emerging: Trump-inspired meme coins are gaining popularity.

For instance, the Baby Trump meme coin recently surged in value, while $DJT is currently attracting attention with significant trading activity.

However, Trump-themed tokens are not the only ones drawing attention; Base Dawgz, another meme coin currently in presale, is close to reaching its $2 million funding goal.

Baby Trump (BABYTRUMP)

As the U.S. election approaches, the price of Baby Trump is expected to increase. Four months ago, its price was $0.0026, but it has now risen to $0.0075, representing a significant increase of 118%.

Back in March, the price was $0.005, and it has since experienced explosive growth, peaking at an all-time high of $0.02586 before settling at its current price of $0.0075.

This recent dip provides a good entry point for potential investors, as the token is expected to surge in value in the coming months as the election draws nearer.

The Baby Trump website is simple yet informative, detailing how the coin can be purchased on various exchanges like PancakeSwap, MEXC, BitMart, and Uniswap, or via Ethereum transfer.

The graphics used for Baby Trump are eye-catching and capture Trump’s expressions well. The token is likely to capitalize on the current bullish trend, potentially becoming one of the standout coins as the U.S. election approaches.

Baby Trump imposes a 5% tax on transactions, which funds the Trump campaign, contributing to its potential value increase. Although not officially affiliated with Trump, the project donates 5% of its marketing budget to his campaign.

With 410 million Baby Trump coins in circulation, the project aims to set a new high-quality standard within the crypto space, driven by a community of like-minded individuals.

The project has partnerships with Gotbit and Ave.ai and maintains an active social media presence on Telegram, X, and Discord. Analysts are bullish on Baby Trump, predicting it will surpass other Trump-inspired coins.

Buying a coin during a dip presents a potential for high returns, especially with the anticipation of a surge near the U.S. election. Holding onto the coin could lead to significant gains if its value increases as predicted.

However, this strategy hinges on correctly timing the market, which can be challenging. For investors seeking a more established option within the same thematic space, another Trump-inspired token currently making headlines is $DJT.

TrumpCoin (DJT)

The TrumpCoin, ticker symbol $DJT, is a new meme coin on the Solana blockchain that has gained significant attention. Despite being just a day old, it has already achieved a substantial market cap and secured major central exchange listings.

While it’s being promoted as the official Trump coin, there’s no confirmation that former President Donald Trump or his family are behind it. On DEXTools, $DJT’s market cap fluctuates around $93.3 million, reflecting its volatile nature amid widespread popularity.

The token currently holds the number one spot on DEXTools’ Hot Pairs and is listed across various platforms, including Raydium, Jupiter, Orca, and Meteora. On June 18th, $DJT was listed on MEXC Global, making it accessible to a broader audience.

The token currently boasts a total supply of 10 billion units, with 10,000 holders to date. Recently, its price dipped to $0.009 amid swirling rumors and speculation regarding its alleged ties to Trump.

Fueling these speculations were Martin Shkreli’s claims of involvement in $DJT’s creation and his mention that Barron Trump was aware of the project.

These revelations surfaced during an X Spaces session, which followed Arkham Intelligence’s introduction of a $150,000 reward for identifying $DJT’s creator and Shkreli’s staggering $100 million bet on the token’s authenticity.

Despite considerable online betting on its legitimacy, only a small percentage of observers believe that $DJT was launched by Trump or his family. Currently, $DJT’s trading value has significantly declined from its peak, now sitting at $0.009, down 49.98% in the last 24 hours.

Nevertheless, as the US election approaches, there is potential for the token to surge in value, making it an intriguing investment opportunity. Investors are advised to keep an eye on this token, as it could potentially yield significant returns.

While Trump-related tokens have been causing a stir in the market lately, there’s also significant buzz around the presale of a multi-chain token, $DAWGZ, which is nearing $2 million.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with the ongoing presale of Base Dawgz, a multi-chain token designed for broad accessibility.

This innovative project allows users to operate on various blockchains, including Base Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, fostering interoperability across decentralized ecosystems.

Investors can participate in the presale through the official Base Dawgz website, which provides access to their social media channels, a detailed white paper, independent audit reports by SolidProof.io confirming security and compliance, and other crucial project details.

Base Dawgz boasts a thriving online community, with over 3,000 active users engaging with the project team on platforms like X and Telegram. This dedicated community receives regular updates on fundraising milestones and exciting project developments.

The presale offers a structured token distribution model to incentivize early participation. Notably, 20% of tokens are allocated specifically for the presale, with prices strategically increasing every seven days to reward early investors. The strong investor interest is evident, pushing the presale close to the $2 million mark.

GN $DAWGZ 🫶 Tomorrow we continue the grind! — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 18, 2024

Looking ahead, Base Dawgz plans to list on decentralized exchanges post-presale. This will enable seamless token transactions across various blockchains using designated contract addresses.

The project also boasts a well-defined roadmap outlining future phases like social media expansion, marketing efforts, and potential centralized exchange listings.

Overall, Base Dawgz positions itself as a versatile decentralized platform, empowering users to navigate and interact effortlessly across multiple blockchain networks. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

