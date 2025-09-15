Home FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation

FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation

FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation. FINTRAC logo on top of black background

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) announced on September 12 that the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) is facing a fine of $1,175,000. This comes after SIGA was found to be non-compliant with anti-money laundering policies following an investigation.

FINTRAC found that SIGA had failed to act on suspicious transactions, failed to report those transactions, and failed to develop compliance procedures.

“Canada’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Regime is in place to protect the safety of Canadians and the security of Canada’s economy,” said Sarah Paquet, Director and Chief Executive Officer at FINTRAC.

“FINTRAC works with businesses to help them understand and comply with their obligations under the Act. We are also firm in ensuring that businesses continue to do their part and we will take appropriate actions when they are needed.”

The importance of FINTRAC compliance

SIGA operates seven casinos in the province of Saskatchewan. Casinos, financial entities, money services businesses, real estate brokers and various other business sectors in Canada are required under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act to keep certain records, identify clients, maintain a compliance regime, and report certain financial transactions to FINTRAC. In this case, it was found that SIGA had not adhered to these guidelines.

In the 2024/25 financial year, FINTRAC issued 23 Notices of Violation of non-compliance to businesses, the largest number in one year in the organization’s history. Those fines amounted to a total of more than $25 million.

SIGA announced that it intends to appeal the decision from FINTRAC, maintaining that they work with various regulatory bodies and maintain a high standard in its operations.

“SIGA does not agree with the violations found by FINTRAC, nor does it agree with the administrative penalties assessed,” the organization said. “SIGA will be appealing both the finding of violations and the penalties assessed to the Federal Court.”

Featured image: FINTRAC

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

bragg gaming q2
Bragg announces new financing agreement with Bank of Montreal
Rachael Davies
Horse races. Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races
Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races
Rachael Davies
Aristocrat
Aristocrat Interactive appoints new CEO, pulling from Light & Wonder leadership
Rachael Davies
Macau gambling declines. Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers. Split image of Macau casinos next to casino chips
Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers
Suswati Basu
Olympia man sentenced for 0K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction. Split image showing a red casino die and poker chip on the left, and the Washington State Capitol building on the right
Olympia man sentenced for $900K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

bragg gaming q2
Gambling

Bragg announces new financing agreement with Bank of Montreal
Rachael Davies8 hours

Bragg Gaming Group has announced a new financing agreement with the Bank of Montreal, highlighting confidence in long-term growth. B2B iGaming company Bragg has announced it has entered a new...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software