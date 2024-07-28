Languagesx
Few Days Left to Participate in WAI ICO – Biggest Meme Coin Launch of 2024?

Few Days Left to Participate in WAI ICO – Biggest Meme Coin Launch of 2024?

The countdown begins for the biggest launch of the year, as WienerAI’s ICO surpasses $8 million in presale and could see a big surge upon the IEO.

Early buyers can still buy $WAI tokens at a discount since the presale is in its last stage and ends on July 31st. The meme coin is set to launch on Uniswap and other popular DEXs soon after.

This news has caused a lot of FOMO among investors due to the high demand for WienerAI.

Few days left to participate in WAI ICO – Next 100x crypto gem?

WienerAI (WAI) has already raised over $8 million in its presale, with only three days left for potential early investors to participate. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

As an ERC-20 token, $WAI integrates seamlessly within the Ethereum ecosystem. Besides its advanced AI-trading capabilities, $WAI features a sausage dog mascot, appealing to both meme coin traders and crypto investors.

This choice aligns with the trend seen in the top two meme coins by market cap, which also feature dog mascots, and could be a strategic move by the WienerAI team. The total supply of $WAI is 69 billion tokens, with 30% allocated for the presale, 20% for staking rewards, and 20% for community rewards.

This distribution means 70% of the total token supply will go to early investors and community members, while the remaining 30% is set aside for exchange liquidity and marketing efforts. This community-focused approach positions WienerAI as a strong contender in the current bull market cycle.

With the presale ending soon, there’s a limited opportunity to join this unique project from the start. The presale offers $WAI tokens at a much lower price than they will be listed on exchanges, allowing early adopters to acquire a larger stake in WienerAI at a lower cost.

Interested investors can purchase $WAI tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or a card, at a price of $0.00073 each. The price will likely increase once the token is listed on exchanges. See what the future holds for WienerAI with our $WAI price predictions here.

The funds from the presale will be invested in further developing and enhancing WienerAI’s features, ensuring it stays at the forefront of AI and blockchain technology. For more information and updates, follow WienerAI on X and Telegram.

WienerAI crypto trading AI bot and high APY staking

WienerAI (WAI) isn’t just another digital asset; it marks a significant advancement in AI-driven crypto trading. WienerAI provides users with a powerful tool to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

The platform features a trading bot that uses predictive technology and a user-friendly chatbot interface, helping both novice and experienced traders gain an edge in the markets. The WienerAI bot identifies successful trading strategies for users and offers clear explanations for its recommendations.

WienerAI Trading ChatBot

Additionally, the chatbot is swap-enabled, allowing users to trade crypto directly within the app. To enhance user profitability, the WienerAI bot operates without fees and includes MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) bot protection, ensuring that users don’t lose profits or get front-run by these bots.

The platform’s simple interface also lets users easily track their portfolio and review their swap history. These features streamline the trading process, offering both strategic guidance and automated execution for a seamless experience.

The project also offers a built-in staking system, enabling investors to stake their tokens immediately. Currently, the staking APY exceeds 125%, though this rate will decrease as more users stake their tokens. Over 7.9 billion $WAI tokens have already been staked, indicating strong investor confidence.

WienerAI blends the AI theme with the viral nature of a meme coin, attracting both AI investors and meme coin traders. This combination could make $WAI a standout performer in the 2024 and 2025 bull run.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

