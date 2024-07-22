Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Few Days Left for This AI Meme Coin Presale – Invest in WAI Before It Sells Out

Few Days Left for This AI Meme Coin Presale – Invest in WAI Before It Sells Out

Few Days Left for This AI Meme Coin Presale – Invest in WAI Before It Sells Out

WienerAI (WAI), a meme coin with AI integration, nears the end of its presale with only 9 days remaining, so investors should act quickly for potential high returns.

This timing is opportune, as the cryptocurrency market appears on the brink of a significant upswing. Investors are shifting from extreme fear to greed, creating an ideal economic environment for WienerAI to make its debut.

The market sentiment has dramatically shifted recently. Just last week, extreme fear gripped investors, but this week, the mood has turned to greed.

This transition signals a heightened appetite for risk among investors, who are now more inclined to invest in smaller market cap tokens with high potential for returns.

WienerAI stands to benefit immensely from this trend, as investors are likely to flock to new and promising projects in hopes of significant gains.

Why WienerAI could be a great opportunity?

The broader macroeconomic environment also supports WienerAI’s launch. The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, has shifted from a fear level of 36 to a greed level of 67. This change shows growing bullish sentiment in the market.

Historically, periods of extreme greed have coincided with significant price increases in both major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and smaller altcoins and meme coins.

In past market cycles, similar conditions have led to notable gains in the cryptocurrency market. In 2017, Bitcoin reached an all-time high, boosting altcoins along with it. This pattern repeated in 2021, with Bitcoin nearing $70,000 and smaller tokens experiencing explosive growth.

During these times, meme coins and small-cap tokens saw increases of 10x, 50x, or even 100x. WienerAI could potentially follow this trend as investors become greedier.

Despite launching during a period of market fear, WienerAI has built a substantial community, with 15,600 followers on X (formerly Twitter) and a similarly active Telegram group. This strong community support during a bear market shows high interest and potential for growth as market conditions get better.

Retail investors have largely stayed away from the market recently, as shown by low search interest for cryptocurrency on Google Trends. However, historical patterns suggest that retail interest tends to surge as prices rise.

Those who enter the market during the early stages of a bull run stand to gain the most, while latecomers often end up buying at peak prices. WienerAI investors could be in a prime position to benefit from this cyclical behavior.

Last call to participate in WienerAI ICO

WienerAI is doing great. The project has already raised over $7 million in its presale phase, and it’s not over yet. Investors still have 12 days to buy $WAI tokens at the low price of $0.00073. After the presale ends, that price will be gone for good. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

WAI Strong Presale Demand

The whitepaper states that developers plan to list $WAI on a decentralized exchange (DEX) after the presale, though they haven’t announced specifics yet. The team is keeping the exact launch date a secret for now, but they’re preparing for a big entry into the meme coin market.

The project will use 10% of the $WAI supply to provide exchange liquidity. Prospective investors can stay updated on the latest WienerAI news by joining the project’s Telegram channel.

This move welcomes traders and helps $WAI avoid the big price swings that new meme coins often experience. And with the crypto market picking up again, WienerAI is launching at the perfect time. See what the future holds for WienerAI with our $WAI price predictions here.

WienerAI’s WAI token powers AI trading bot and high APY

WienerAI’s team wants $WAI to be more than just a meme coin with no use. It will power an AI trading bot designed to make crypto investing easier for users of all skill levels. The bot uses natural language processing, so users can interact with it like they would with a human.

Users can ask the bot about market trends, potential investments, or trading strategies. The bot then analyzes market data to offer insights and recommendations. The goal is to level the playing field and give regular investors access to tools usually reserved for professionals.

To use the bot, investors will need $WAI tokens. Besides AI-enhanced trading, the project also features a no-fee model and MEV protection, ensuring that investors won’t be front-run by MEV bots during trades.

Investors can also stake their tokens to earn rewards over time. Currently, the token offers a 146% APY for stakers. WienerAI has passed a full audit by SolidProof, confirming that its code has no issues, which provides investors with extra confidence.

WienerAI is launching at a great time. With only 9 days left in the presale and market sentiment shifting towards greed, this is a fantastic chance for investors to jump on the next big wave in cryptocurrency. The project’s strong community support and perfect timing suggest that WienerAI is set to make a big impact.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

A glowing Bitcoin symbol breaking through a digital barrier, with green candlestick charts rising in the background
Bitcoin surges past $68,000 amid continued ETF inflows
Radek Zielinski
Few Days Left for This AI Meme Coin Presale – Invest in WAI Before It Sells Out
Few Days Left for This AI Meme Coin Presale – Invest in WAI Before It Sells Out
Alvin Hemedez
Top 3 Meme Coin Presales Set for 100x Growth
Top 3 Meme Coin Presales Set for 100x Growth – $PEPU, $PLAY, and $MGMES
Alvin Hemedez
Gamified Crypto Project Featuring Olympic-Themed Meme Coin Competition Raises $200K in Presale
Gamified Crypto Project Featuring Olympic-Themed Meme Coin Competition Raises $200K in Presale
Alvin Hemedez
Top 4 GameFi Tokens to Watch in 2024 – The Meme Games, Notcoin, Floki, and Sandbox
Top 4 GameFi Tokens to Watch in 2024 – The Meme Games, Notcoin, Floki, and Sandbox
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Gaming

Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally14 mins

Time is ticking m’hearties and the Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean event is well and truly underway in Fortnite. Now if you are the kind of player who likes...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.