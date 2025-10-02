FanDuel partners with Amazon Prime for NBA and WNBA

Sportsbook and betting giant FanDuel has announced a partnership with Amazon’s Prime streaming service to become the official odds provider for the NBA and WNBA.

The news marks a landmark win for the North American betting heavyweight on the eve of the new season, which starts on 21 October.

Blake Griffin, the former six-time NBA All-Star, 2011 Rookie of the Year, and dunk contest winner, will lead the broadcast coverage.

FanDuel and Amazon Prime team up for 2026 season

Reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC), spearheaded by Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, last season’s MVP, take on league legend Kevin Durant’s newest basketball home in the form of the Houston Rockets.

FanDuel will be gearing up to promote the season opener on Prime, and this will be a test of the current champions against the betting world’s next hotly tipped team to take the league and championships under the watchful eye of mercurial coach Ime Udoka.

🏀 Big news: FanDuel x Amazon 🏀@FanDuel is now the exclusive odds provider & official partner of @NBA + @WNBA on @PrimeVideo . This multi-year deal brings live bet tracking, Odds View, and compelling in-game narratives – plus @blakegriffin23 as a new FanDuel NBA ambassador… pic.twitter.com/0knpZJx7lz — Flutter Entertainment (@FlutterEnt) September 30, 2025

Mike Raffensperger, President of Sports at FanDuel, said of the deal, “By integrating custom content into Prime Video’s NBA broadcasts, we will enhance the fan viewing experience and connect with new audiences.”

NBA and WBNA figures on the rise

This new audience Raffensperger refers to can be easily seen as a leap in FanDuels’ exposure by some measure. According to the official NBA viewership statistics, seventy-five million people tuned in to watch OKC win the championships against Tyrese Haliburton’s injury-hit Indiana Pacers.

This statistic alone, a 16% increase over the previous year’s final viewership numbers, made ABC and the NBA’s biggest prime-time event, and the basketball competition’s most prominent viewership figures in six years.

So FanDuel’s brand, which was already a leader in the betting industry, has leaped to a considerably new height with the Prime deal’s advertising potential.

“It’s important to partner with brands that are invested in enhancing the fan experience. We’re helping to transform how brands reach highly engaged consumers”, said Danielle Carney, Head of U.S. Video and Live Sports Sales, Amazon Ads.

The post-season, which is one of the biggest and most anticipated sporting gauntlets for basketball fans, was broadcast officially in North America on ABC and ESPN.

Across the competition, an average of 6.13 million viewers tuned in, representing a 10% increase in viewership compared to the previous season. The WNBA experienced a similar surge, averaging 1.3 million viewers per game, with 2.7 million taking in the contest between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark has been a leading light for the WNBA as the figurehead of the Indiana Fever’s growing brand, and as we reported, is already a contender to be the league’s best-ever creative player.

Prime is also broadcast globally, and the figures were particularly positive, with five billion fans watching the action worldwide. “Our partnership as the official odds provider for NBA and WNBA on Prime Video represents a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans,” said Raffensperger.

Considering the 215% overall increase for the NBA and WNBA across social media, this could be a lucrative goldmine for FanDuel to reach such an established and growing global audience.

Featured image: FanDuel.