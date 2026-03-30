Home FanDuel to shutter TV network and Picks platform amid strategy shift

FanDuel to shutter TV network and Picks platform amid strategy shift

FanDuel TV and FanDuel Picks logos illustrating platform shutdown and strategic shift in Flutter Entertainment sports betting media operations

Flutter Entertainment is moving to close down FanDuel TV and discontinue its FanDuel Picks product. A company spokesperson confirmed details to ReadWrite, previously reported by the Paulick Report, saying the television network will be phased out gradually, with more than 100 roles expected to be eliminated by the end of 2027. Rather than an abrupt shutdown, the network will wind down in stages as Flutter exits the TV business.

The decision reflects a general reset inside FanDuel’s US operations. The company seems to be tightening its focus on its core betting and gaming offerings, stepping away from media ventures and experimental products that don’t directly drive wagering revenue.

FanDuel TV and Picks shutdown confirmed

Staff working across production and operational roles tied to FanDuel TV will be affected as the network scales back. The confirmed report indicates job reductions will exceed 100 positions by the time the transition wraps up in 2027.

FanDuel TV built much of its identity around horse racing coverage and betting-related programming. It also brought in industry figures to strengthen that offering, including the recent addition of jockey Joe Talamo as a racing analyst. His hiring showed the network’s apparent continued investment in racing content, making the decision to wind things down a notable reversal.

At the same time, FanDuel is also pulling the plug on FanDuel Picks, its free-to-play product built around prediction-style contests. The platform originally launched as a peer-to-peer fantasy-style experience designed to boost user engagement without requiring real-money wagers.

While no additional layoffs have been tied directly to that move, it still points to a retreat from side projects that sit outside FanDuel’s main betting ecosystem. In its official announcement, FanDuel said it would “reallocate resources to other areas of our business where we see the greatest opportunity to serve our customers.”

The company indicated that existing contests would be wound down in an orderly way until April 23, with users given time to complete active entries and withdraw any remaining balances where applicable by May 29, 2026.

The timeline for closing FanDuel TV stretches over several years. However, for employees and partners, the extended phaseout may create a prolonged period of uncertainty as the network gradually shrinks. For users, the end of FanDuel Picks will likely arrive sooner, removing one of the brand’s free engagement tools.

Featured image: FanDuel

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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