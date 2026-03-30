Flutter Entertainment is moving to close down FanDuel TV and discontinue its FanDuel Picks product. A company spokesperson confirmed details to ReadWrite, previously reported by the Paulick Report, saying the television network will be phased out gradually, with more than 100 roles expected to be eliminated by the end of 2027. Rather than an abrupt shutdown, the network will wind down in stages as Flutter exits the TV business.

The decision reflects a general reset inside FanDuel’s US operations. The company seems to be tightening its focus on its core betting and gaming offerings, stepping away from media ventures and experimental products that don’t directly drive wagering revenue.

Please see the message below that was shared with TOC members regarding FanDuel TV. pic.twitter.com/c5nzguBFdI — Thoroughbred Owners of California (@toc_racing) March 29, 2026

FanDuel TV and Picks shutdown confirmed

Staff working across production and operational roles tied to FanDuel TV will be affected as the network scales back. The confirmed report indicates job reductions will exceed 100 positions by the time the transition wraps up in 2027.

FanDuel TV built much of its identity around horse racing coverage and betting-related programming. It also brought in industry figures to strengthen that offering, including the recent addition of jockey Joe Talamo as a racing analyst. His hiring showed the network’s apparent continued investment in racing content, making the decision to wind things down a notable reversal.

At the same time, FanDuel is also pulling the plug on FanDuel Picks, its free-to-play product built around prediction-style contests. The platform originally launched as a peer-to-peer fantasy-style experience designed to boost user engagement without requiring real-money wagers.

A bit of news: FanDuel is sunsetting Picks, its fantasy pick’em/parlay product. It launched less than a year ago.



Probably makes less sense in a world of prediction markets… pic.twitter.com/USd5f8Pmlg — Dustin Gouker (@DustinGouker) March 27, 2026

While no additional layoffs have been tied directly to that move, it still points to a retreat from side projects that sit outside FanDuel’s main betting ecosystem. In its official announcement, FanDuel said it would “reallocate resources to other areas of our business where we see the greatest opportunity to serve our customers.”

The company indicated that existing contests would be wound down in an orderly way until April 23, with users given time to complete active entries and withdraw any remaining balances where applicable by May 29, 2026.

The timeline for closing FanDuel TV stretches over several years. However, for employees and partners, the extended phaseout may create a prolonged period of uncertainty as the network gradually shrinks. For users, the end of FanDuel Picks will likely arrive sooner, removing one of the brand’s free engagement tools.

Featured image: FanDuel