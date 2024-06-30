Languagesx
Exploring 3 New Cryptocurrencies with High Upside Potential – $BOME, $PEPU, and $CHUANPU

Exploring 3 New Cryptocurrencies with High Upside Potential - $BOME, $PEPU, And $CHUANPU

The markets remain at a low point as they anticipate the next stage of the bull market.

During this consolidation phase, it is an opportune time to explore new cryptocurrencies that have the potential to achieve returns of 10x to 100x in the future.

One of these is currently in the presale phase, offering investors the chance to get in early at a potentially lower price point before it hits the public market.

BOOK OF MEME (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a newly established meme coin on the Solana chain that has recently corrected around 50% from its peak.

Over the last 7 days, it has demonstrated notably bullish performance, with a 9% increase in value.

Currently, $BOME holds a market cap of $660 million, and achieving 10x growth would propel it to $7 billion, which is a realistic target. With a circulating supply of 68.9 billion $BOME tokens priced at $0.009, there is potential for the price to reduce decimals in the future.

The minimalistic website of BOOK OF MEME may be off-putting, but from a chart perspective, it has recently entered oversold territory on the RSI, dropping below the 30 RSI threshold.

These levels often reflect human behavior and psychology, indicating periods of extreme fear in the crypto markets. Buying during such fear-driven dips and selling during peaks of greed is a common strategy during bull market cycles.

While a 10x increase may currently seem ambitious, a target of $0.03 per $BOME by the end of the bull market could potentially double or triple its current value.

BOOK OF MEME shows strong on-chain metrics, with robust daily active users on the Solana network, a growing number of holders over the past 14 days, and promising transaction fee statistics, all indicating active user engagement and network utilization.

For those seeking alternative investments, check out our 2024 guide to the best meme coins to buy.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained is set to launch its own blockchain and block explorer, marking a significant milestone for this new Layer 2 utility meme coin. Currently priced at $0.0081613 per $PEPU, it offers substantial staking rewards, boasting a 1302% APY, which is notably high.

The current presale stage ends in just 24 hours, triggering an immediate price increase. This project centers around Pepe, its main character now unchained within its own layer 2 ecosystem, adding an innovative twist to its tokenomics.

With a maximum supply of 8 billion tokens, Pepe Unchained allocates its tokens across various areas: 20% to presale, 30% to staking rewards, 20% to marketing, 10% to liquidity, 10% to project financing, and 10% to chain inventory.

The project has a clear roadmap focused on establishing itself as a leading meme coin, leveraging the popularity of Pepe-related tokens known for their viral potential.

Despite its meme-centric and seemingly gimmicky nature, Pepe Unchained shows potential. This is evident from the enthusiastic response to its recent $1.5 million presale raise celebration post, which generated significant engagement across social media platforms.

Crypto experts and prominent crypto news outlets have also covered the project, further bolstering its credibility for investors. While the current high staking rewards are attractive, they are expected to decrease gradually as liquidity in the staking pool increases.

Overall, Pepe Unchained presents an intriguing opportunity within the meme coin space with the potential for market growth. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Chuan Pu (CHUANPU)

There’s a new meme coin called Chuan Pu, often humorously referred to as the “Chinese Donald Trump.” This coin has already experienced significant growth but is currently undergoing a correction, making it a potentially favorable stage for accumulation.

The current price is $0.006157, and it boasts a market cap of $6 million. A 10x increase would push its market cap to $65 million, while a 100x increase would propel it to $650 million.

Chuan Pu is themed around the concept of a Chinese version of Donald Trump, tying into election themes and featuring its own cartoon episodes.

Chuan Pu Token

Despite its meme nature, it has garnered attention and engagement, particularly through its entertaining content.

Initially based on the Solana blockchain, there are future prospects for expansion onto other chains.

Currently, Chuan Pu is positioned around $0.006, aiming to break through resistance at $0.00742, with potential upcoming listings on platforms like MEXC if market conditions remain favorable after recent market volatility.

If you’re interested in the absolute best initial coin offerings (ICOs) of 2024, explore our comprehensive guide featuring the most promising options.

