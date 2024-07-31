Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Experts Predict Pepe Will Surge 10x in the Coming Months – Should You Buy PEPE or Consider This Layer 2 Meme Coin?

Experts Predict Pepe Will Surge 10x in the Coming Months – Should You Buy PEPE or Consider This Layer 2 Meme Coin?

Experts Predict Pepe Will Surge 10x in the Coming Months – Should You Buy PEPE or Consider This Layer 2 Meme Coin?

Experts predict a big surge for Pepe (PEPE), leading many investors to believe now is the best time to buy in.

The cryptocurrency market is on the rise. Market volume has jumped by 62%, and the Fear and Greed Index is at 63, showing growing investor confidence.

Several factors drive this optimism. BlackRock recently acquired 11,000 Bitcoins, and with Bitcoin valued at $68,000, market sentiment has improved significantly.

Donald Trump’s recent endorsement of Bitcoin at the Nashville conference, where he encouraged investors to hold onto their crypto, has added to the excitement.

With Ethereum trading at $3,300 and more positive news expected, the current market climate offers great opportunities for crypto enthusiasts.

This bullish trend will also boost meme coins, including those currently on presale like Pepe Unchained.

PEPE price analysis

Pepe stands out among meme coins, currently trending at number three with a market cap of $4.78 billion. It has recently seen a 3% drop in the last 24 hours, but forecasts for the upcoming weeks look promising.

This month, Pepe has gained 3%, and experts predict potential increases of 15-30% soon. Recent data shows a 3% decline in the past day and a slight 10% decrease over the week. However, Pepe has surged an impressive 700% over the past year.

Although the token hasn’t reached its previous all-time highs, the current pattern suggests a significant run could be near. Technical analysis shows a “strong buy” signal, indicating a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

Pepe Token’s popularity is evident, ranking among the top coins on CoinMarketCap. Chart patterns reveal typical dips and pumps, suggesting another upward movement might be imminent. Technical indicators support this with a “strong buy” recommendation, making this an ideal time to invest.

If you’re looking for investment opportunities that could offer big returns and increase in value during the next bull run, check out our guide here for the best crypto presales of 2024.

PEPE price prediction

This analysis examines Pepe’s price behavior to identify key levels and predict potential movements. We will explore the overall market structure, review recent price action, and set potential targets for the next six to twelve months based on expected market cap.

The weekly timeframe shows a critical low in September 2023, providing foundational support for the current bullish market structure. The presence of higher lows since July 1st and the price’s movement within an upward-sloping channel reinforce this bullish sentiment.

A break below key support levels could indicate a potential trend reversal. Watch for resistance at the all-time high. Short-term price action displays a ranging pattern, which is viewed positively in the current market context.

PEPE Price Graph

A breakout from this range, supported by increased trading volume as shown by the 4-Hour and Daily ATR bands, might signal significant upward movement. Conversely, a drop in these volume indicators could suggest resistance.

Looking ahead, potential targets for a bull market include: initially reclaiming the all-time high at $0.00001718, which aligns with a $7 billion market cap. Next, reaching a Fibonacci extension level that corresponds to a $14 billion market cap, potentially doubling the current value.

A more ambitious target of around a $23 billion market cap is possible, given Pepe’s strong performance since its launch. For comparison, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin currently have market capitalizations of $10 billion and $19 billion, respectively.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) – Alternative investment opportunity

A new meme coin is gaining attention as the Pepe Unchained presale raises an impressive $6.5 million. Is $PEPU the new PEPE? Pepe Unchained (PEPU) has achieved another major milestone in its presale, reaching millions and building strong momentum to close July with excitement.

Right now, you can buy $PEPU for just $0.0088044 per token, but this price will increase in less than 2 days when the next stage begins. You can purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card. After the presale ends, you can claim your tokens by reconnecting the same crypto wallet you used to buy them.

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another meme coin. The developers plan to build a Layer-2 network focused on meme coins. Think of it as a fast lane for all those dog and cat-themed coins on the Ethereum blockchain.

Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper says it will be 100x faster than Ethereum and offer much lower fees for traders. This means you could swap your PEPU tokens for SHIB without losing a lot of your profits to gas fees.

In addition to the Layer-2 network, there will be a “double staking” feature offering potential yields of up to 295% per year. Over 541 million PEPU tokens are already locked in staking, which is more than most staking coins.

All of this comes with a fun Pepe-style design that should attract meme coin investors. It will be interesting to see how this project continues to develop and attract interest as it moves towards its official launch and exchange listings.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

A golden Bitcoin coin balancing on top of a stack of gold bars, with the Federal Reserve building in the background
US strategic Bitcoin reserve to be financed by revaluing Fed’s gold
Radek Zielinski
Experts Predict Pepe Will Surge 10x in the Coming Months – Should You Buy PEPE or Consider This Layer 2 Meme Coin?
Experts Predict Pepe Will Surge 10x in the Coming Months – Should You Buy PEPE or Consider This Layer 2 Meme Coin?
Alvin Hemedez
A large conference hall with Bitcoin logos and banners, filled with attendees in business attire
Donald Trump raises $25M during Bitcoin 2024 conference
Radek Zielinski
Best 5 Meme Coins to Buy and Hold - TodayTrader's Top Picks for the Upcoming Bull Run
5 Best Meme Coins to Buy and Hold – TodayTrader’s Top Picks for the Upcoming Bull Run
Alvin Hemedez
Last Chance to Join New AI Crypto Trading as Presale Ends in Hours
Last Chance to Join New AI-Powered Crypto Trading as Presale Ends in Hours
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A close-up image of a state-of-the-art AMD chip, meticulously designed with intricate circuitry. The chip is illuminated with a soft, blue glow, showcasing its complex architecture. The background is a blend of dark and light shades, creating a futuristic and technological atmosphere. The overall image emphasizes the intricate details and advanced processing capabilities of the AMD chip.
Big Tech

AMD’s AI chip exceeds sale expectations, as it reaches $1 billion last quarter
Sophie Atkinson2 mins

AMD has reported its financial results from the second quarter, telling investors that the Instinct MI300X GPUs account for over $1 billion of its data center revenues. Unlike in previous...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.