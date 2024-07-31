Experts Predict Pepe Will Surge 10x in the Coming Months – Should You Buy PEPE or Consider This Layer 2 Meme Coin?

Experts predict a big surge for Pepe (PEPE), leading many investors to believe now is the best time to buy in.

The cryptocurrency market is on the rise. Market volume has jumped by 62%, and the Fear and Greed Index is at 63, showing growing investor confidence.

Several factors drive this optimism. BlackRock recently acquired 11,000 Bitcoins, and with Bitcoin valued at $68,000, market sentiment has improved significantly.

Donald Trump’s recent endorsement of Bitcoin at the Nashville conference, where he encouraged investors to hold onto their crypto, has added to the excitement.

With Ethereum trading at $3,300 and more positive news expected, the current market climate offers great opportunities for crypto enthusiasts.

This bullish trend will also boost meme coins, including those currently on presale like Pepe Unchained.

PEPE price analysis

Pepe stands out among meme coins, currently trending at number three with a market cap of $4.78 billion. It has recently seen a 3% drop in the last 24 hours, but forecasts for the upcoming weeks look promising.

This month, Pepe has gained 3%, and experts predict potential increases of 15-30% soon. Recent data shows a 3% decline in the past day and a slight 10% decrease over the week. However, Pepe has surged an impressive 700% over the past year.

Although the token hasn’t reached its previous all-time highs, the current pattern suggests a significant run could be near. Technical analysis shows a “strong buy” signal, indicating a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

Pepe Token’s popularity is evident, ranking among the top coins on CoinMarketCap. Chart patterns reveal typical dips and pumps, suggesting another upward movement might be imminent. Technical indicators support this with a “strong buy” recommendation, making this an ideal time to invest.

PEPE price prediction

This analysis examines Pepe’s price behavior to identify key levels and predict potential movements. We will explore the overall market structure, review recent price action, and set potential targets for the next six to twelve months based on expected market cap.

The weekly timeframe shows a critical low in September 2023, providing foundational support for the current bullish market structure. The presence of higher lows since July 1st and the price’s movement within an upward-sloping channel reinforce this bullish sentiment.

A break below key support levels could indicate a potential trend reversal. Watch for resistance at the all-time high. Short-term price action displays a ranging pattern, which is viewed positively in the current market context.

A breakout from this range, supported by increased trading volume as shown by the 4-Hour and Daily ATR bands, might signal significant upward movement. Conversely, a drop in these volume indicators could suggest resistance.

Looking ahead, potential targets for a bull market include: initially reclaiming the all-time high at $0.00001718, which aligns with a $7 billion market cap. Next, reaching a Fibonacci extension level that corresponds to a $14 billion market cap, potentially doubling the current value.

A more ambitious target of around a $23 billion market cap is possible, given Pepe’s strong performance since its launch. For comparison, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin currently have market capitalizations of $10 billion and $19 billion, respectively.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) – Alternative investment opportunity

A new meme coin is gaining attention as the Pepe Unchained presale raises an impressive $6.5 million. Is $PEPU the new PEPE? Pepe Unchained (PEPU) has achieved another major milestone in its presale, reaching millions and building strong momentum to close July with excitement.

Right now, you can buy $PEPU for just $0.0088044 per token, but this price will increase in less than 2 days when the next stage begins. You can purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card. After the presale ends, you can claim your tokens by reconnecting the same crypto wallet you used to buy them.

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another meme coin. The developers plan to build a Layer-2 network focused on meme coins. Think of it as a fast lane for all those dog and cat-themed coins on the Ethereum blockchain.

Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper says it will be 100x faster than Ethereum and offer much lower fees for traders. This means you could swap your PEPU tokens for SHIB without losing a lot of your profits to gas fees.

In addition to the Layer-2 network, there will be a “double staking” feature offering potential yields of up to 295% per year. Over 541 million PEPU tokens are already locked in staking, which is more than most staking coins.

All of this comes with a fun Pepe-style design that should attract meme coin investors. It will be interesting to see how this project continues to develop and attract interest as it moves towards its official launch and exchange listings.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

