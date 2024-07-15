Languagesx
Expert Predicts Big Gains for This New Shiba Inu Meme Coin in Crypto Bull Run – SHIBASHOOT

The recent market pullback, despite an overall bull trend, presents a rare investment opportunity, and Shiba Shootout is one of the best tokens to capitalize on it.

The cryptocurrency market offers a rare opportunity for smart investors. Over the past six to seven weeks, there has been a significant bear market pullback amid a broader bull market.

This situation presents a prime chance to invest, following the adage: “Buy property when there’s blood in the streets.” It’s time to act on the principle, “Be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy.”

The Fear and Greed Index has been discussed extensively. Understanding it provides an edge. Currently, the market is neutral, sitting at a level of 48, up from extreme fear levels of 25 recently. Last week, it was at 28, indicating a recovery trend.

CoinMarketCap’s index also shows improvement, moving from 36 to 48 over the past few days, suggesting investors are becoming more neutral and eventually greedy. In the past, many might have bought high and sold low, influenced by market sentiment.

Whales, however, buy low when fear prevails and sell high during greed. By understanding this, one can avoid the common retail investor mistake of buying high and selling low. Instead, they can take advantage of opportunities like Shiba Shootout, poised for growth with its small market cap.

Shiba Shootout ICO raises $669k – Next big meme coin?

Shiba Shootout stands out as one of the most promising tokens to capitalize on the current market opportunity. Despite market conditions, Shiba Shootout is performing well in its presale, attracting $669,000 in inflows.

During the presale, investors can buy the token at a low price of $0.0196 per token. The price will increase at various stages, making each presale phase a chance to buy at potentially the lowest price.

Payment options include Ethereum, USDT, or BNB. Card payments are also supported, making it accessible to a wider audience before it launches on exchanges. Once investors secure their Shiba Shootout tokens, they can relax until the end of the presale to claim them.

Successful meme coins often rise by 20x, 50x, or even 100x after their launch. At the current price of $SHIBASHOOT, a potential 50x price rally presents a significant opportunity. But what makes Shiba Shootout so promising, and why might it grow so much after its launch?

Shiba Shootout Telegram Account

Before discussing what Shiba Shootout can offer, stay updated about their upcoming features and potential by joining their X and Telegram accounts.

Key factors attracting investors to Shiba Shootout presale

Many meme coins lack practical use, but Shiba Shootout stands out by introducing several ways for its community to benefit. These utilities serve as incentives, drawing users back into the ecosystem and building a strong community. Let’s explore them further.

Firstly, there’s the Posse Rewards referral program, where investors can earn bonus tokens by inviting friends to join the Shiba Shootout community.

Another initiative is the campfire stories, where community members share their experiences in a relaxed storytelling format. This fosters a sense of belonging and learning from each other, crucial for community growth.

The token governance roundups allow holders to vote on important ecosystem decisions, promoting decentralization and ensuring community-driven development.

The platform also offers various earning opportunities. Holding $SHIBASHOOT tokens can yield returns, and there are passive earning options like the Lucky Lasso Lottery, offering chances to win prizes with a portion benefiting charity.

Cactus Staking enables users to stake $SHIBASHOOT tokens, with higher rewards for longer and larger stakes. The project has already secured over 16.5 million tokens in its staking pool, currently offering over 1,500% APY, which adjusts as more tokens are staked.

Lastly, the Savings Saddlebag feature lets users allocate a portion of their $SHIBASHOOT holdings to a specific wallet for a period, earning rewards in return.

As meme coins attract more attention from investors, Shiba Shootout’s distinct strategy and exciting features could set it apart as a notable contender in the unpredictable crypto market.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

