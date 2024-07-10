Ethereum Price Prediction July 2024 and a New Multi-Chain Presale Opportunity

Ethereum is currently facing strong selling pressure, and the bearish momentum is evident. This prompts the question: what are the reasons behind ETH’s downturn?

This article explores the factors contributing to Ethereum’s decline, highlights a promising presale opportunity with high upside potential, and offers price predictions for Ethereum.

One standout presale opportunity mentioned is Base Dawgz, a multi-chain meme coin poised to potentially outperform other cryptocurrencies upon launch.

Golem transfers $100 million worth of Ethereum to exchanges

Golem, an early Ethereum ICO success story, has recently moved over $100 million worth of ETH to major exchanges during Ethereum’s price decline. In the past month, Golem transferred 36,000 ETH, worth around $108 million, to major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Despite raising 820,000 ETH during its ICO in 2016, Golem still holds a large amount of Ethereum. The project has about 231,400 ETH left, valued at about $656 million at current prices.

Recent data from Arkham shows that Golem’s primary wallet has sent ETH to various other wallets and then moved some of these funds to exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Bitfinex. During the ICO boom from 2016 to 2019, crowdfunding through token sales became a popular way for blockchain projects to raise money.

With over $8.7 million raised in ETH, Golem stood out during this fundraising wave, reflecting the excitement and speculation of the time. Golem focuses on decentralized computing, allowing users to rent computing power in exchange for GLM tokens.

Ethereum price prediction – ETH selling pressure

Ethereum markets haven’t reacted much to the potential selling pressure if Golem decides to sell their assets. While the project’s current status is unclear, this large transfer is seen as a bearish sign for Ethereum. It increases the supply of Ethereum in the market, which could lower prices.

ETH was trading flat at $3,080 after dipping to $2,800 on July 8. However, Ethereum has been trending down for the past month, losing more than 15% over the past week. Despite a strong rebound from $2,800 due to traders buying the dip, the market remains uncertain.

If Golem sells all their holdings (231,000 ETH, worth about $656 million), it could severely impact Ethereum’s market cap of $365 billion, potentially causing a significant price drop. The Golem team might be anticipating a price drop, planning to buy back at a lower price.

Some speculate that the Golem team knows something negative could happen, but it’s also possible they are preparing for a big bounce with the launch of Ethereum ETFs. The recently approved ETFs are expected to start launching this month, with analysts predicting positive effects on Ethereum’s price.

Golem’s transfers might be their way of preparing to profit from a rally that could happen later in the year, with rate cuts likely boosting the market by fall. Ethereum could return to $3,500 by Q4 and reach $4,000 by the end of the year.

Promising presale opportunity – Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

While ETH is likely to bounce back after a rough start to the week, traders should consider diversifying into other coins to increase their potential gains.

One promising option is presale tokens, which often see dramatic rallies when they list. A great example is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), a multi-chain cryptocurrency that has already raised over $2.4 million in its token offering, with a current price of $0.0061 per DAWGZ.

As a multi-chain meme coin, Base Dawgz operates on Ethereum, Base, Solana, Avalanche, and BNB, making it a unique project to watch. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

One standout feature of Base Dawgz is its Share-to-Earn program, which encourages community engagement. Users create and share content related to Base Dawgz to earn points, which can be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) has introduced its staking feature, letting token holders begin earning rewards right away. The project has allocated 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens for staking rewards, 20% of its total supply of 8.4 billion.

Congrats on hitting $2.4M in the presale, my fellow $DAWGZ! And massive props to those staking and stacking those sweet rewards! 💪 pic.twitter.com/biYklwo6wC — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 9, 2024

Investors can expect hourly distributions totaling 192,000 $DAWGZ tokens over a year, letting them continuously compound their holdings. Staking is now live and offers an impressive 2547% APY.

For those who have purchased and staked their tokens, distribution will start 24 hours after staking begins, ensuring everyone has an equal chance to lock in their tokens and receive rewards. Rewards retroactively for presale buyers will be accessible shortly.

Investors should take advantage of the current opportunity to participate in the presale and stake their $DAWGZ for a high APY. Base Dawgz will likely continue adding features, making its presale even more popular.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

