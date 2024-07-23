Languagesx
Elon Musk's Support for Donald Trump Could Boost Dogecoin Price to $0.51

Elon Musk’s Support for Donald Trump Could Boost Dogecoin Price to $0.51

Elon Musk's Support for Donald Trump Could Boost Dogecoin Price to $0.51

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a pivotal moment, attempting to break free from a two-month consolidation phase.

This movement is challenged by significant whale activity, with large holders selling their assets, particularly Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Despite these challenges, notable positive trends are emerging for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s resurgence: breaking above $0.12

Dogecoin has recently managed to break above the $0.12 mark, using it as a support level. The trading volume has surged past $1 billion, indicating growing interest and activity on DOGE.

This bullish momentum is partly driven by renewed attention to a tweet from Binance highlighting Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump and its implications for Dogecoin backers.

Moreover, Dogecoin developers have issued a crucial update, indicating that they are in the final stages of testing for their 1.0 version release, which includes support for Doginals.

This update, shared by MyDoge Wallet, suggests that new functionalities and enhancements for the Dogecoin blockchain are imminent, potentially increasing its appeal and usability.

Bitcoin has also shown signs of breaking out of its recent downturn, as it has managed to rise above the $60,000 milestone after a 38-day decline. This resurgence has fueled optimism in the broader market.

Additionally, there was a significant development concerning Germany’s Bitcoin holdings. Initially, reports suggested that Germany was offloading its Bitcoin reserves, causing panic.

However, it was later revealed that the German government has seen a 9000% increase in Bitcoin holdings, indicating a potential accumulation strategy.

Political influence: Trump’s and Musk’s endorsements

Political developments are also playing a crucial role in shaping market sentiment. Elon Musk, known for his endorsements of Dogecoin, has declared his support for former President Donald Trump.

Reports indicate that Musk has made a significant financial contribution to Trump’s campaign. This move is perceived positively within the cryptocurrency community, as Trump’s potential return to power is expected to favor the crypto market.

Trump’s anticipated speech at the Bitcoin 2024 event has generated excitement, as it is expected to bolster support for the cryptocurrency market.

With Musk’s backing and Trump’s favorable stance on crypto, there is a growing belief that Dogecoin and Bitcoin could see significant gains.

Dogecoin’s current price is $0.1316. It will be interesting to see if it can maintain this level or climb higher as the broader market recovers. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have gained strength, and Dogecoin is poised for potential upward movement.

The market is also witnessing significant liquidations, with Dogecoin shorts losing about $1.6 million recently. This activity underscores the volatility and the potential for significant price movements.

The strategic buying position for Dogecoin is identified between $0.09 and $0.10, with targets set between $0.20 and $0.35.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering.

