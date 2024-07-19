dogwifhat Price Prediction – WIF Poised for 2x Surge in Coming Weeks

Languagesx
dogwifhat Price Prediction – WIF Poised for 2x Surge as WAI Meme Token ICO Nears $8 Million

Altcoins have struggled recently, declining in value. However, based on the previous dogwifhat price analysis, the WIF price prediction remains bullish.

Investors felt a surge of optimism for the anticipated bull run as the cryptocurrency market rebounded this week. Bitcoin led the way to $65,000, sparking a broader bullish trend.

At the same time, dogwifhat’s price prediction shows that WIF is set for a significant rise, potentially doubling its value in the coming weeks.

Apart from dogwifhat, the prediction for WienerAI, a new meme coin getting a lot of attention, is also bullish. It’s in its presale stage and has already attracted big investors and smart traders.

WIF price prediction

WIF has made a strong move, especially with its recent surge. The coin has shown solid support at higher lows, which means it’s likely to keep rising. Even though some resistance might occur, the falling wedge pattern suggests a possible breakout upwards.

dogwifhat has been a standout performer, surging 3% in the past 24 hours. Outpacing the entire top 100, it has rallied over 3000% from its recent all-time lows. This meteoric rise has drawn significant attention to the meme coin sector.

WIF Price Graph

While WIF is still recovering from a 51% decline from its all-time high, its current breakout indicates a promising trajectory. Analysts anticipate further gains. dogwifhat’s impressive 54% weekly increase reinforces its bullish momentum and positions it for a potential breakout as well.

With the recent price jump and the analysis, WIF might break through its resistance levels and climb to $3 or more, possibly reaching new highs.

Alternative meme coin with AI bot features

WienerAI’s ICO is still ongoing, with over $7 million raised and 12 days left for investors to purchase $WAI tokens at $0.00073. This is the last chance to buy before the presale ends. After the presale, this price will no longer be available. In August, WienerAI will launch on Uniswap.

WienerAI (WAI) stands out as one of the most successful crypto presales right now. It uniquely blends creativity and meme culture with advanced artificial intelligence. The standout feature of the WienerAI ecosystem is its AI-driven trading bot, which offers powerful and useful predictive capabilities.

This bot can significantly assist all crypto users, whether they are experienced or newcomers. It’s like having ChatGPT for crypto trading. You simply enter what you’re looking for, and the bot will quickly search the market for opportunities.

For example, if you want to find new DeFi projects, just ask the WienerAI bot, and it will find potential gems for you. The bot can also execute trades on various DEXs, so you won’t need to switch platforms or manage multiple crypto wallets.

As more investors see the benefits of this AI trading bot, the WienerAI (WAI) Sausage Army is growing daily. In addition to its main AI-enhanced trading feature, the project offers a no-fee model and includes MEV protection. This means investors won’t be front-run by MEV bots during buying or selling.

WienerAI also offers a staking system for its native $WAI token. Currently, $WAI stakers can earn estimated annual yields of 148%, with over 6.9 billion tokens already locked up. With its AI technology, meme appeal, and real-world utility, WienerAI is definitely a project to watch.

As always in crypto, nothing is certain, but WienerAI could be a dark horse worth keeping an eye on.  For the latest updates, follow WienerAI on X or join its Telegram group.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

