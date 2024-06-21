Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Crypto Market Pullback Expected to Bounce Back Soon, PlayDoge Presale Still Going Strong

Crypto Market Pullback Expected to Bounce Back Soon, PlayDoge Presale Still Going Strong

Crypto Market Pullback Expected to Bounce Back Soon, PlayDoge Presale Still Going Strong

Over the past few days, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a pullback, but many traders and analysts are anticipating a significant bounce soon.

The current dip in prices presents a potential dip buying opportunity, with optimistic news on the horizon suggesting that meme coins, altcoins, and Bitcoin could see substantial gains in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Trump’s plan to end Biden’s crypto regulations: A potential bull market catalyst for digital assets

Recent news includes Donald Trump promising to end Joe Biden’s stringent regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies. Biden’s executive order emphasized supporting technological advances and promoting responsible development and use of digital assets.

It outlined six key priorities: consumer and investor protection, promoting financial stability, countering illicit finance, US leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness, financial inclusion, and responsible innovation.

However, Biden’s proposal of a 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining, including energy consumption, has drawn criticism. This tax applies even if clean energy is used, leading many in the crypto industry to view it as a punitive measure.

In contrast, Trump has accused Biden of wanting to stifle the crypto industry and pledged to foster a digital asset revolution, protecting it from anti-crypto figures.

Depending on the outcome of the upcoming elections, the cryptocurrency market could be on the verge of its largest bull market rally ever. This potential shift in regulatory approach could significantly impact the market’s trajectory.

PlayDoge presale surges despite market downturn

Despite the market pullback, PlayDoge has already raised an impressive $4.9 million in its presale. This presale performance is notable given the current market conditions; in a more favorable market, PlayDoge could potentially have raised over $10 million by now.

PlayDoge Presale Raised Over $4.9 Million

As the market rebounds, the potential for PlayDoge to explode in value is significant. PlayDoge could benefit greatly from a market rebound, with its presale potentially aligning with a peak or explosion in a bull market.

To participate in the PlayDoge presale, users need to connect their wallets and determine the amount they wish to buy. Purchases can be made using USDT and BNB.

High staking rewards and upcoming app features

PlayDoge offers staking rewards at an impressive 145% annualized interest rate. While some investors prefer liquidity, those interested in staking can lock up their PlayDoge for at least seven days after the token claim goes live.

In addition to its staking incentives, PlayDoge is developing a Tamagotchi-style app where users can feed, entertain, train, and ensure their virtual Doge gets enough sleep.

This app will feature 8-bit side-scrolling adventures and retro arcade-style mini-games, set to be launched in the fourth phase of their roadmap.

Regarding tokenomics, PlayDoge has a total supply of 9.4 billion tokens. The allocation includes 50% for the presale, 6.5% for community rewards, 11.5% for liquidity, 10% for marketing, 10% for project funds, and 12% for staking rewards.

For those interested in buying PlayDoge, a simple tutorial on their website guides users through the process of connecting their wallet and contributing, using the same wallet for token claiming.

The presale has 40 stages, with roughly 10 completed and $4.9 million already raised. As market conditions improve, the presale is expected to pick up momentum, potentially leading to significant gains for early investors. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Conclusion

The current market dip offers a strategic entry point for investors, with bullish news and potential regulatory changes on the horizon.

PlayDoge, with its unique features and strong presale performance, stands out as a promising opportunity in the crypto space. Investors should stay informed and consider participating in the presale to capitalize on the potential market rebound.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Editor

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Top AI Crypto Raises $6 Million in Presale - Experts Predict 10x Gains at Launch
Top AI Crypto Raises $6 Million in Presale – Experts Predict 10x Gains at Launch
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Market Pullback Expected to Bounce Back Soon, PlayDoge Presale Still Going Strong
Crypto Market Pullback Expected to Bounce Back Soon, PlayDoge Presale Still Going Strong
Alvin Hemedez
A vibrant, colorful illustration depicting a bridge connecting the United States and Mexico, with digital coins flowing seamlessly across the bridge, symbolizing the ease and efficiency of cross-border transactions using cryptocurrency.
Coinbase targets Latino voters with $2 million ad campaign
Radek Zielinski
Winklevoss Twins with presidential candidate Donald Trump
Winklevoss twins donate $1M in Bitcoin to Trump’s campaign
Radek Zielinski
3 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2024 – Base Dawgz, Sealana, and PlayDoge
3 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2024 – Base Dawgz, Sealana, and PlayDoge
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of young blonde woman / Chinese AI turns Ukrainian YouTuber into Mandarin speaking Russian.
Technology

Chinese AI turns Ukrainian YouTuber into Mandarin speaking Russian
Graeme Hanna13 mins

A 21-year-old from Ukraine has found her image has been taken and duplicated using artificial intelligence (AI) to create an alter-ego on Chinese social media networks. Olga Loiek, a University...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.