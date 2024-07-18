Crypto Analyst Tips Top Meme Coins For Huge Gains By 2025 – PEPU, TREMP, SHIBASHOOT, TRUMP, WAI, POPCAT, DAWGZ, PLAY, MICHI, and WIF

As we move into the latter half of 2024, investors are seeking altcoins that have the potential to generate big gains by the end of the year and into 2025.

With that said, here’s a breakdown of 10 best meme coins that could potentially dominate the upcoming 2025 bull run.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is making waves in the crypto world. As the crypto market booms, $PEPU’s presale has already surpassed $4 million. Its success comes from a unique feature: it’s the first Pepe-themed crypto with its own blockchain.

The presale is ongoing, and investors can buy now for $0.0084937. This price will increase as the campaign progresses. Pepe Unchained combines the virality of meme coins with the utility of a Layer 2 token.

It offers the best of both worlds, with features like low-cost transactions, speeds 100x faster than Ethereum, a block explorer, an Ethereum bridge, and staking. The lower operational costs mean Pepe Unchained can offer much higher staking rewards, currently an impressive 445% APY.

The Pepe Unchained presale is generating a lot of excitement, making it the perfect time to get involved. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Doland Tremp (TREMP)

Doland Tremp is one of the older Trump-themed coins. Launched on the Solana network, TREMP’s price surged at first but then corrected. This Solana meme coin was the first 2024 presidential meme-candidate in the crypto space.

TREMP got listed on the Kraken Pro platform, boosting its market legitimacy. It was also the first of its kind to reach a $100 million market cap, but its value has since dropped. The crypto market reacted to an assassination attempt on Trump, with several Trump-related meme coins seeing significant value increases.

The Doland Tremp (TREMP) coin doubled in value from $0.38 to $0.76. If bullish trends continue, TREMP’s price may rise, testing the $0.75 resistance before possibly returning to its all-time high of $1.65.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT)

A new meme coin project is gaining attention: Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), a Wild West-themed coin. Its presale is nearing the $700,000 mark. Currently, the $SHIBASHOOT token sells for $0.0196, but this price will increase in 5 days.

The developers are fully committed, offering a “Cactus Staking” protocol with estimated annual yields of 1,459%. Over 22.6 million $SHIBASHOOT tokens are already locked in this protocol.

Shiba Shootout also offers “Campfire Stories” for sharing crypto tales and a “Lucky Lasso Lottery” for big prizes. The “Token Governance Roundups” involve users like Wild West town citizens.

The project includes a Posse rewards referral program, where investors can invite friends to join the Shiba Showdown community and earn bonus tokens.

The project’s main draw is a P2E mobile game set in Shiba Gulch, where players earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens. To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

MAGA (TRUMP)

MAGA (TRUMP), a meme coin inspired by Donald Trump, surged by 46.9% after an assassination attempt while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. The price jumped from $6.31 to $10.36, increasing its market cap from $293 million to $469 million in under 45 minutes.

Currently, the coin’s price is $6.33, reflecting a 2% rise in the past week. MAGA (TRUMP) is the most valuable Trump-themed meme coin by price and market cap. Other Trump-themed meme coins also saw price increases after the incident.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI (WAI), a new cryptocurrency blending meme coin elements with AI technology, has reached $7.5 million in its presale phase. The presale ends in two weeks, after which $WAI tokens will be available on the open market.

We raised $7.5M! This is your last chance to join before we launch 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/BFbbgVys3o — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 17, 2024

Traders can currently buy $WAI tokens for $0.00073 each using ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit/debit cards. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

The token offers a staking reward of over 149%, with 64% of the tokens already staked. WienerAI aims to stand out from typical meme coins by offering an AI-powered trading bot that helps crypto traders of all experience levels.

The bot uses natural language processing to provide insights on market trends, potential assets, and trading strategies based on market data analysis. WienerAI’s goal is to make professional-grade trading tools accessible to everyone.

It also provides MEV protection, ensuring users are safe from price manipulation by trading bots. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Popcat (POPCAT)

Recently, Solana meme coins have rebounded significantly. Popcat, a token on the Solana blockchain, surged nearly 18% to reach $0.8995.

This surge reflects a broader trend in this week’s crypto market, where meme coins have outpaced major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, increasing by approximately 12% on Tuesday alone.

The recent rise in meme coins follows a notable event: a failed assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz is a new multi-chain meme coin and a great crypto presale investment. Although it’s native to the Base blockchain, $DAWGZ uses Wormhole and Portal Bridge to move easily across blockchains, reaching strong meme coin communities on Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and BNB Chain.

A standout feature of Base Dawgz is its attractive staking rewards. The project has set aside 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens, or 20% of its total supply of 8.4 billion tokens, for staking rewards.

Investors can earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of over 1,300%, leading to substantial daily returns. These high returns have greatly increased investor interest, driving the project’s rapid presale success.

The Base Dawgz token presale has been very successful, raises $2.5 million. Early investors have been buying $DAWGZ tokens at $0.006405 each, with another price increase coming soon. This stage-based presale structure encourages early investment, contributing to the project’s strong initial performance.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

PlayDoge (PLAY) is the native token of a game inspired by the 90’s Tamagotchi games. It combines play-to-earn (P2E) gaming with the charm of meme coins. PlayDoge has already raised over $5.7 million in its presale, with tokens currently selling for $0.0052 each.

In the game, players take care of their virtual dogs and enjoy various mini-games, earning token rewards along the way. To ensure security, PlayDoge passed a SolidProof security audit successfully.

Players can also stake $PLAY tokens on the BNB Chain and Ethereum network, earning attractive APYs. This staking mechanism offers good opportunities and helps secure the network.

To participate in the $PLAY token presale, go to playdoge.io.

Michi (MICHI)

Michi has jumped 80% in the past week. Despite this spike, nothing unusual has happened with the project. Its Twitter account continues to post regular Michi edits, even involving the cat in the failed Trump assassination attempt.

Called “the most memeable cat on the internet,” Michi has attracted a dedicated community of followers and speculative investors with its quirky appeal. Its rapid price increase shows the growing influence of meme coins in the cryptocurrency market, where sentiment and community engagement often drive price changes.

The rise in Michi’s price reflects a trend where meme-based cryptocurrencies use internet culture and social media to increase demand. With a low market cap compared to bigger tokens, Michi’s sudden price spike highlights its potential for big returns, despite the usual volatility of meme coins.

dogwifhat (WIF)

Since its launch in late 2023, the Solana meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) has quickly gained popularity. It’s based on a viral meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog wearing a pink beanie, capturing the playful spirit that drives much of the meme coin market.

According to Forbes, Dogwifhat has emerged as the top performer among similar coins, boasting a market cap exceeding $1 billion. It has surged by 1,300% from a low of $0.111 since December 2023.

As of now, WIF continues its upward trend, trading at $2.34, marking a more than 7% increase in the last 24 hours. However, it remains 51% below its peak of $4.85, reached in March 2024.

Related