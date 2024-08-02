Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?

After dog, cat, frog, sloth, and many other themed meme coins, a new project has emerged as the talk of the town: a duck-themed meme coin.

Today, we’re diving into a project that hasn’t yet made its debut on CoinMarketCap. It’s early, but it’s gaining traction rapidly and is currently trending on X.

Now might be the perfect time to get involved. We’re talking about DuckyDuck. Besides this meme coin, we will also explore the new emerging Layer 2 crypto called Pepe Unchained.

DUCKY price prediction

$DUCKY combines blockchain technology with the charm of DuckyDuck from Matt Furie’s Boys Club. This token isn’t just another cryptocurrency; it’s a fun adventure led by DuckyDuck, the secret friend of Pepe, Andy, Brett, and Landwolf. Their goal is to build a vibrant community that embraces innovation and fun.

According to DEX Screener, DuckyDuck has a market cap of $10 million. This milestone is important because in the crypto world, under $10 million is considered very high-risk, but $10 million to $50 million suggests potential for growth.

Despite being down 20% in the last 24 hours, DuckyDuck is still trending. The 4-hour chart shows a pattern of rising, correcting, and rising again. The recent 15% drop seems to be a correction after a previous rise, suggesting another increase might be coming.

To buy DuckyDuck, you need a Phantom wallet and can purchase it on Raydium. The tokenomics show a total supply of 200 million, with 15% used for liquidity on Raydium and to onboard tier 1 and tier 2 influencers and call groups. 85% will flow into liquidity pool creation.

While there’s not a lot of information, there’s enough to suggest potential. We’ve seen other projects with less information and worse tokenomics achieve significant growth.

DuckyDuck recently hit a new all-time high, and some speculate it could reach a market cap of $100 million. In the short term, a 2-3x increase seems possible based on current chart patterns. However, long-term prospects are harder to predict due to the crowded market of Pepe derivatives.

Altcoin with Layer 2 blockchain innovation – Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Meme coins are everywhere these days, but Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is different. This frog-themed token has just raised $6.8 million in its presale, with investors snapping up $PEPU tokens for $0.0088396 each. It’s a deal that’s hard to miss.

Ethereum’s current setup makes trading difficult. It can only handle 15 transactions per second on average, with each transaction costing about $1. This makes quick trading both expensive and challenging. Ethereum needs Layer 2 solutions like Polygon or Arbitrum to improve trading efficiency.

Pepe’s facing his toughest opponent yet… himself! 🔫🐸 pic.twitter.com/NJGXkWOh2N — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 31, 2024

Pepe Unchained sets itself apart with its use of Layer 2 technology on Ethereum. This allows transactions on its blockchain to be 100x faster and cheaper. This efficiency is a big plus for experienced crypto traders. Users can easily trade on the Pepe Chain and switch to Ethereum Mainnet whenever they like.

This feature could turn the Pepe Chain into a major hub for meme coin trading in the near future. Pepe Unchained’s own blockchain also means it can offer high staking rewards. Right now, the annual yield is 284%, with over 562 million tokens staked. The yield will go down as more tokens are staked.

This setup gives early investors the best rewards while the presale lasts. Pepe Unchained offers a unique chance for newcomers to get involved in a potentially game-changing project. Its technology and opportunities make it a big deal.

Stay updated with the latest news by following Pepe Unchained on X or joining their Telegram group. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

