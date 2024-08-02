Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?

Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?

Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?

After dog, cat, frog, sloth, and many other themed meme coins, a new project has emerged as the talk of the town: a duck-themed meme coin.

Today, we’re diving into a project that hasn’t yet made its debut on CoinMarketCap. It’s early, but it’s gaining traction rapidly and is currently trending on X.

Now might be the perfect time to get involved. We’re talking about DuckyDuck. Besides this meme coin, we will also explore the new emerging Layer 2 crypto called Pepe Unchained.

DUCKY price prediction

$DUCKY combines blockchain technology with the charm of DuckyDuck from Matt Furie’s Boys Club. This token isn’t just another cryptocurrency; it’s a fun adventure led by DuckyDuck, the secret friend of Pepe, Andy, Brett, and Landwolf. Their goal is to build a vibrant community that embraces innovation and fun.

According to DEX Screener, DuckyDuck has a market cap of $10 million. This milestone is important because in the crypto world, under $10 million is considered very high-risk, but $10 million to $50 million suggests potential for growth.

DUCKY Price Graph

Despite being down 20% in the last 24 hours, DuckyDuck is still trending. The 4-hour chart shows a pattern of rising, correcting, and rising again. The recent 15% drop seems to be a correction after a previous rise, suggesting another increase might be coming.

To buy DuckyDuck, you need a Phantom wallet and can purchase it on Raydium. The tokenomics show a total supply of 200 million, with 15% used for liquidity on Raydium and to onboard tier 1 and tier 2 influencers and call groups. 85% will flow into liquidity pool creation.

While there’s not a lot of information, there’s enough to suggest potential. We’ve seen other projects with less information and worse tokenomics achieve significant growth.

DuckyDuck recently hit a new all-time high, and some speculate it could reach a market cap of $100 million. In the short term, a 2-3x increase seems possible based on current chart patterns. However, long-term prospects are harder to predict due to the crowded market of Pepe derivatives.

Altcoin with Layer 2 blockchain innovation – Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Meme coins are everywhere these days, but Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is different. This frog-themed token has just raised $6.8 million in its presale, with investors snapping up $PEPU tokens for $0.0088396 each. It’s a deal that’s hard to miss.

Ethereum’s current setup makes trading difficult. It can only handle 15 transactions per second on average, with each transaction costing about $1. This makes quick trading both expensive and challenging. Ethereum needs Layer 2 solutions like Polygon or Arbitrum to improve trading efficiency.

Pepe Unchained sets itself apart with its use of Layer 2 technology on Ethereum. This allows transactions on its blockchain to be 100x faster and cheaper. This efficiency is a big plus for experienced crypto traders. Users can easily trade on the Pepe Chain and switch to Ethereum Mainnet whenever they like.

This feature could turn the Pepe Chain into a major hub for meme coin trading in the near future. Pepe Unchained’s own blockchain also means it can offer high staking rewards. Right now, the annual yield is 284%, with over 562 million tokens staked. The yield will go down as more tokens are staked.

This setup gives early investors the best rewards while the presale lasts. Pepe Unchained offers a unique chance for newcomers to get involved in a potentially game-changing project. Its technology and opportunities make it a big deal.

Stay updated with the latest news by following Pepe Unchained on X or joining their Telegram group. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Ponke Price Prediction – August Technical Analysis and a New P2E Dog Meme Coin
Ponke Price Prediction – August Technical Analysis and a New P2E Dog Meme Coin
Alvin Hemedez
WienerAI Hits Over $9 Million in ICO - Final Chance to Buy WAI Before Exchange Listings on August 5th
WienerAI Hits Over $9 Million in ICO – Final Chance to Buy Before Exchange Listings on August 5th
Alvin Hemedez
Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?
Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?
Alvin Hemedez
A stylized digital artwork showing a crumbling US dollar symbol with cryptocurrency icons rising from its ruins
Elon Musk says dollar’s demise and crypto has its merits
Radek Zielinski
Orange high-top sneakers with Bitcoin and American flag motifs
Donald Trump and Bitcoin themed sneakers sold out at $499
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two Pairs Poker
Gambling

What is Two Pair in Poker and How Does This Hand Rank?
Lewis Humphries1 hour

The two-pair poker hand doesn’t offer especially high value, either in Texas Hold ‘em or Omaha. In fact, only two hands are ranked lower in poker, so it can prove...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.