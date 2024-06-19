Could JASMY Reach $1 in the Coming Weeks as the Crypto Market Turns Bullish?

JasmyCoin’s price surged recently, hitting $0.0388 on Monday, up 18.5% from Friday’s low. Will it reach $1 this July, almost 400% from its all-time high of $4.99?

Today, we look at JasmyCoin and provide a detailed technical analysis update. We’ll examine market caps, potential future prices, and strategic buying opportunities for investors.

First, the article reviews JasmyCoin’s bullish market structure, highlighting higher highs and confirmed higher lows. It also warns investors about possible pullbacks, noting the recent 12% drop.

JasmyCoin (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY), a cryptocurrency project dedicated to data privacy and the Internet of Things, has experienced a significant price increase of over 50% in the past 30 days. This surge can be attributed to the rising adoption and interest in JASMY’s innovative data locker technology.

In late May, JasmyCoin partnered with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic to integrate its data locker into Panasonic’s smart home devices and appliances. This collaboration allowed users to securely store and monetize their personal data generated by Panasonic’s IoT products, boosting JASMY’s value.

Additionally, unconfirmed rumors suggest that JasmyCoin might be exploring integration with major smartphone manufacturers to include data lockers as a default feature. If this happens, it could greatly expand JASMY’s user base and utility.

🚨🚨JASMY x APPLE iPhone🚨🚨 JASMY and Apple in Partnership As Japan’s My Number Card Function Enters IPhones Next Spring 🔸Japan announces the installation of its My Number Card function onto iPhone’s next Spring. 🔸This will bring JasmyCoin technology onto Apple products.… pic.twitter.com/nT3zm6hZ18 — JA$MY.AI (@heysamuelkim) May 30, 2024

Despite being a relatively small market cap project, JASMY’s focus on data privacy appeals to the growing concerns about big tech companies exploiting user data.

JASMY price analysis and price prediction

When evaluating any cryptocurrency, it’s crucial to assess its market structure. For JASMY, recent price movements show a bullish trend, with confirmed higher lows since December. These indicate significant price swings, reaching a high of $0.0336 a week ago.

A key point is the importance of previous higher lows, notably around $0.03081. If JasmyCoin drops to this level, which would mean a 50% pullback, it would still maintain its bullish trend on a larger scale.

Investors should be cautious given the significant gains of up to 174% between these low points before a 9% correction. Historical support levels are valuable for analyzing potential entry points.

Currently around $0.0311, JASMY is nearing a crucial support line that often triggers rebounds. Testing this support could lead to an initial 5-10% upward movement, with potential for more growth. For those looking to buy on dips, the area around $0.03 is a strong opportunity, supported by past instances of support and resistance.

Considering JASMY’s market cap dynamics, despite its current price of about $0.03, the all-time high market cap was $2 billion. This reflects an increase in circulating supply, meaning that reaching similar price highs would require the market cap to grow to around $10 billion.

While optimism for JASMY is high, especially with its bullish market structure and strategic buying opportunities, investors should have realistic expectations. Achieving previous price peaks like $0.0336 would need substantial market cap growth due to the expanded supply.

A more realistic near-future target is about 6-7x the current price. Analysts say JASMY could reach $0.056 this month if the positive trend continues.

