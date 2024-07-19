Could Dogecoin’s Bullish Breakout Signal A 10% Upswing? New Shiba Inu-Themed Meme Coin Nears $700k in Presale

Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a surge in price over the past few days, riding the wave of a broader crypto market pump fueled by the “Trump situation.”

Closely tied to Bitcoin’s fortunes, Dogecoin, a top 10 cryptocurrency, could be on the verge of a significant breakout, driven by Bitcoin’s recent bullish trend. This positive momentum is not confined to Dogecoin alone.

Another meme coin, inspired by Shiba Inu, is also benefiting from the current market conditions, with its presale approaching $700,000 in funding.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price analysis and price prediction

Over the past few days, Dogecoin has exhibited strong bullish momentum, driven partly by the overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.

This trend is in sync with the market dynamics following significant news events, such as the recent developments involving former President Trump.

As one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin’s price movements often mirror Bitcoin’s, given Bitcoin’s dominant influence on the market. With a market capitalization of approximately $17 billion, Dogecoin currently holds the ninth position.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged by 14% over the past week and gained 3% in just the last 24 hours. This significant uptrend is not just a coincidence but a result of breaking a crucial resistance level.

A critical point of resistance for Dogecoin was identified through a trend line drawn from a previous lower high market structure point. Historically, this trend line has provided substantial resistance, as evidenced by multiple tests and rejections at this level.

However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently broken above this resistance, signaling a potential for further bullish momentum. The breakout from this resistance is particularly significant, as it forms part of a falling wedge pattern.

The measured move from this pattern suggests a price target around $0.01265, indicating a potential 10% upside from current levels. Despite the bullish outlook, it is crucial to avoid entering positions at the peak of a microtrend.

A more strategic approach would be to wait for a pullback to the support level around $0.0114. This level has historically provided strong support and could serve as an optimal entry point, offering a potential 11% profit margin.

The quantum insight suggests that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently overextended to the upside, supporting the likelihood of a pullback.

This pullback would provide a healthier market structure and a more stable foundation for the next upward move. For those seeking alternative investments, check out our 2024 guide to the best meme coins to buy.

Shiba Shootout: Exploring new opportunities in GameFi metaverse projects

In addition to Dogecoin’s market dynamics, another exciting opportunity has emerged in the form of a new Shiba Inu-based project: Shiba Shootout.

This presale project, which has already raised over $690k out of a $1.4 million goal, combines elements of gaming and cryptocurrency in a unique, Wild West-themed metaverse. Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) offers a blend of GameFi and metaverse experiences, set in a digital Wild West.

This project promises high-stakes battles infused with creativity, wit, and cowboy charm. The game includes player-versus-player (PVP) scenarios, meme-sharing challenges, and a variety of community-driven activities.

Source – Shiba Shootout Twitter

The project’s early success in fundraising is complemented by its robust utility features. These include a staking option available even during the presale phase, allowing participants to earn tokens before the official launch.

The staking platform, which has recently gone live, offers estimated rewards of 1,450% APY.

However, this high rate is expected to decrease over time as more tokens are staked and rewards are distributed among participants.

An audit report from late May confirms the project’s legitimacy. The project also features unique utilities such as referral programs, campfire stories, token governance, a lottery savings feature, and cactus staking.

These elements are designed to create buy pressure, prevent downward pressure on the token price, and add value to the project.

Shiba Shootout’s (SHIBASHOOT) presale has been moving quickly, with only 4 days remaining to lock in the current price before it increases.

Early participation offers a chance to acquire tokens at a discounted rate ahead of the price rise. For the latest updates on the project, be sure to join their Telegram group and follow them on X. To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

