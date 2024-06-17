Could BRETT Reach a New All-Time High in June as New P2E Meme Coin Presale Nears $5 Million?

A week ago, after BRETT reached its all-time high, the price suddenly dipped slightly but surged by 4% in the past 24 hours, raising questions about how high BRETT can go.

After months of non-stop growth, meme coins like Brett and other top tokens have faced heavy selling and are now trading at lower prices. Brett has dropped 17% in the past week.

Despite this, the high-energy meme coin market still offers chances for big profits. Let’s examine Brett’s recent price performance and a new meme coin with Play-to-Earn (P2E) features.

Brett (Based) BRETT price prediction

Brett (Based), a meme coin inspired by Matt Furie’s Boys’ Club comic, is competing fiercely with other cryptocurrencies in terms of gains. It has skyrocketed by 300% in just one month and is currently trading at $0.1477.

Despite being in the crypto market for only three months, Brett has quickly gained popularity, boasting a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. Launched on the Base network in February 2024, Brett has become a top coin due to its significant market cap.

Although its price has seen a slight decline, the meme coin remains bullish. The question now is: how high can Brett’s price climb? Initially priced at $0.038, Brett has surged nearly 400% since its launch. It took a few days to gain momentum, reaching a high of $0.083 in April before undergoing a correction.

However, the price began recovering on April 17th, reaching an all-time high of $0.1939 on June 9, 2024, driven by increased investor buying pressure. As of the latest update, Brett is priced at $0.1477 after experiencing a minor decline last week.

However, trading volume has surged to $90 million, suggesting potential for recovery and further gains. Following the recent downturn, Brett holders are uncertain whether the price will continue to drop or rebound.

Technical analysis indicates a potential recovery, with moving averages signaling a strong buying zone and the MACD confirming this outlook. However, the RSI at 75.4 suggests Brett is currently overbought, which could lead to a trend reversal and price decline.

Analysts predict a potential surge in Brett’s price to as high as $0.251, suggesting the possibility of a recovery after the recent correction. The coming hours will determine whether Brett can achieve higher levels following this downturn.

PlayDoge – New investment opportunity with P2E utility

PlayDoge (PLAY) has made a big impact in the crypto world by raising over $4.5 million in its ongoing ICO. The upcoming mobile game combines the popularity of meme coins with a nostalgic 90s gaming vibe. It introduces a native token, $PLAY, which has various uses both in-game and in the broader crypto market.

New High Score ✅ We've just blasted through $4.5M in the $PLAY #Presale! 🚀 Get your hands on some $PLAY at this price while you can. 🤩 The next price increase is coming very soon!⏳🔥 BUY NOW – Link in Bio!#PlayDoge #MemeCoin #P2E #BNB #ETH pic.twitter.com/2Xx72kB8kG — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) June 17, 2024

Currently priced at $0.00509, $PLAY won’t stay this cheap for long as the presale progresses to the next stage. PlayDoge aims to challenge leading meme coins with its unique gaming experience, reminiscent of the beloved 90s handheld classic, Tamagotchi.

Those familiar with Tamagotchi know its addictive nature—it was a gaming craze long before mobile games took off. With PlayDoge, players can care for their virtual Shiba Inu dogs, earning $PLAY tokens as rewards for attentiveness and playing mini-games within the app.

Players also earn XP, which ranks them on the game’s leaderboard and unlocks bonus $PLAY tokens and exclusive rewards. $PLAY tokens are the main currency within the game and offer utility and tradability beyond it.

In addition, PlayDoge incorporates DeFi features, allowing presale participants to earn substantial amounts of tokens through staking, with current returns at 163% APY. The project is attracting significant media attention, with predictions of its value potentially increasing by 100x.

While the PlayDoge app is still in development, the presale has been highly successful, likely due to expectations of a full launch during a bullish market phase. The presale allocates approximately 4.7 billion tokens out of a total of 9.4 billion, and they are selling quickly.

To participate, simply connect your wallet and purchase $PLAY using BNB, ETH, or USDT. PlayDoge also supports purchases via bank cards. Investors concerned about security can be reassured that the contract has undergone a comprehensive audit by SolidProof.

Stay updated on PlayDoge’s latest developments through its community on X and Telegram. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

