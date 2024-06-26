Languagesx
Can Pepe Make a Comeback? Exploring the Potential of the Newest PEPE Alternative, Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Price Prediction

With PEPE’s price experiencing ups and downs, a strong new altcoin has emerged, causing many traders to shift their attention to this meme coin called Pepe Unchained.

Today, we explore the intriguing question of whether Pepe can make a comeback and how the introduction of Pepe Unchained might save it.

Let’s examine Pepe’s current state, its future potential, and how Pepe Unchained could emerge as a top competitor among meme coins in the coming days.

Pepe price analysis and prediction

Pepe has established a notable position in the crypto space, with a market cap of over $5 billion. Although the initial hype has significantly waned, especially on social media, the project continues to perform relatively well.

Over the last year, Pepe underwent various developments. The project introduced contract addresses on BNB and Arbitrum and achieved several listings. However, it also faced significant challenges, including a $16 million theft and the burning of 6.9 trillion tokens.

Although the burn might seem substantial, it is relatively small compared to the total supply of 420 trillion tokens. Recently, Pepe released the CertiK audit, which highlights its long-term growth potential. Historically, Pepe has experienced massive rallies followed by 40-50% crashes.

Over the past week, Pepe experienced a modest 9.49% increase, and in the past 24 hours, it also increased by 9.14%, which is typical in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. However, it saw a steeper 15% drop over the past month, potentially presenting a buying opportunity for investors.

Pepe Price Graph

Currently, it appears to be in the midst of another downturn. Additionally, Bitcoin isn’t performing well, with its price around $61,000, down of over $10,000 from its all-time high. This overall bearish market sentiment is affecting Pepe’s outlook.

For those unfamiliar, Pepe is a meme coin project. The most exciting development is the introduction of the Pepe blockchain, also known as Pepe Unchained. This new project is currently in its presale phase, offering investors an opportunity to get in early.

Pepe Unchained: Introducing the new Pepe Blockchain

After over a year of Pepe’s dominance on the Ethereum blockchain, a Layer 2 Pepe chain has finally been created. In hindsight, this development should have occurred sooner, but the developers of Pepe Unchained may have crafted the future of meme coins with their Pepe Layer 2 solution.

Pepe Unchained improves upon the traditional Ethereum Layer 1 by enhancing speed, lowering fees, and creating $PEPU, a native token that powers the ecosystem. Pepe Unchained also has an advantage over the original Pepe as it is currently in its early presale.

The ICO phase of Pepe Unchained has now raised more than $800,000 in just one week, with $PEPU tokens available for $0.0080641 each. To join the $PEPU presale, users should first install and activate a crypto wallet.

Various wallets are supported, but MetaMask is an excellent option, especially for beginners, as it is available for both mobile and PC. Fund the wallet with ETH, USDT, or BNB as the next step. The presale also supports fiat card purchases.

Next, visit the Pepe Unchained website, connect the wallet to the presale page, choose your payment method, and enter the amount of $PEPU you wish to buy. Authorize the transaction and complete the purchase. The claim button will activate after the presale ends.

Investors can stake their $PEPU tokens to earn passive income during the holding period. The staking APY was an astounding 2,518% per annum at the time of writing, though it is expected to decline as more investors join the pool. Currently, over 63 million $PEPU tokens are staked.

To stay informed about the presale, reward claiming, and exchange listings, follow Pepe Unchained on X. They recently posted about their Telegram channel.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

