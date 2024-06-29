Languagesx
Can Layer 2 Meme Coin PEPU Make 100x Your Investment?

Can Layer 2 Meme Coin PEPU Make 100x Your Investment?

Can Layer 2 Meme Coin PEPU Make 100x Your Investment?

While other meme coins take a breath, this new PEPE alternative shows no signs of slowing down, evident in its ongoing presale that has already raised $1.4 million in just under two weeks.

The new, improved, and unchained version of Pepe (PEPU) poses a more significant challenge to the dominance of the old Pepe (PEPE) than any other coin.

With its presale already surpassing the million-dollar mark, could Pepe Unchained become the next PEPE or outperform other established meme coins?

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) sees strong presale with $1.4 million raised

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) joins the Pepe meme coin family as a promising contender poised to outshine its peers.

It introduces its own Layer 2 blockchain on top of Ethereum’s network, granting it a competitive edge in security and leveraging Ethereum’s robust infrastructure while ensuring exceptional scalability and minimal transaction fees.

$PEPU focuses on providing its community with a secure, swift, and cost-effective token for meme coin transactions. Its enhanced scalability and cost-efficiency symbolize its “unchained” status from Ethereum’s L1 blockchain constraints.

During its presale, $PEPU has swiftly raised over $1.4 million within two weeks. Currently priced at $0.0081613, the token’s value is set to increase incrementally during the presale, with the next rise scheduled in just less than 24 hours.

Tokens can be purchased using ETH, USDT, or debit/credit cards, with prices slated to rise periodically to encourage early investment. Beyond impressive presale figures, $PEPU has seen a surge in social media engagement, with its X and Telegram channels gaining numerous new followers.

Looking ahead, $PEPU plans to implement a staking protocol promising substantial passive income, currently estimated at an annual yield of 1,399%, although this rate will adjust as more tokens are staked. This unique blend of layer-2 technology and staking opportunities has garnered attention across the market.

Combining meme appeal with technological innovation, $PEPU appears well-received. Rumors of a decentralized exchange (DEX) launch post-presale further fuel anticipation within the community, although specific details remain undisclosed.

With early community interest and ongoing presale momentum, $PEPU stands poised to potentially become one of the standout meme coins of the year. You can explore our guide here for more information on the top altcoins.

Could $PEPU be the next big thing?

Pepe Unchained is actively pursuing to be the next big meme coin, drawing inspiration from last year’s breakout star, Pepe (PEPE), which stormed into the crypto market, achieving a $1.4 billion market cap within days and delivering over 4,000% gains to early investors.

Pepe Unchained clearly channels this energy through its branding. However, what sets it apart is its focus on more than just meme appeal. Unlike its predecessor, Pepe Unchained doesn’t rely solely on “meme power.” Its layer-2 solution and staking protocol provide tangible utility, something the original PEPE lacked.

PEPU Layer 2 Blockchain

This added substance could establish Pepe Unchained as a long-term player. While matching PEPE’s astronomical market cap is ambitious, Pepe Unchained’s emphasis on addressing real-world issues may lead to more sustainable growth. Nevertheless, the meme coin market remains highly unpredictable.

Pepe Unchained has made a promising start, but its ability to replicate PEPE’s success remains uncertain. Nonetheless, it’s an exciting period for $PEPU holders. The project blends the lighthearted nature of meme coins with innovative blockchain features, laying groundwork for broader crypto adoption.

Jacob Crypto Bury, a prominent crypto influencer, sees $PEPU as the next 10x crypto. Meanwhile, other experts and influencers believe $PEPU is poised to outperform even the most successful meme coins, potentially achieving gains of up to 100x.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

