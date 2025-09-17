Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with $10M guarantees

Caesars Entertainment just dropped the schedule for the 2025 WSOP Online fall series. This year’s lineup includes 33 bracelet events, and for the first time ever, players in Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will all be playing in the same pool. Earlier this year, Michael Mizrachi was crowned champion for the fourth time at the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP).

Every bracelet and circuit ring winner will also score a $5,000 WSOP Paradise package, which covers your hotel stay plus a seat in Event 1, the Circuit Championship Mystery Bounty No-Limit Hold’em with a massive $5 million guarantee.

For Immediate Release: The 2025 Fall WSOP Online Bracelet Schedule is here!https://t.co/mapITFMxBFhttps://t.co/2ZZobzdEow pic.twitter.com/dQrneJsULW — WSOP Online (@WSOPOnlinePoker) September 16, 2025

Buy-ins are designed to suit a wide range of players, starting at $250 and going up to $3,200. There are 23 events under $1,000, seven set at the $1,000 mark, and three High Roller events at $2,000 and above.

“With more than $10 million in guarantees, the 2025 WSOP Online fall domestic schedule promises something for every type of poker player,” said Danielle Barille, Vice President of Online Poker at Caesars Digital.

“With four jurisdictions contributing to the fall player pool for the first time ever, the stage is set for the world’s best poker players to compete in a thrilling run of high-stakes action as they chase coveted gold bracelets.”

You can find the full schedule and registration details over at wsoponline.com. However, players have to be physically located in the state they’re playing in. If you’re coming in from out of state, you can book accommodations through caesars.com.

WSOP Paradise is also making its return to Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas from December 4 to December 18, 2025. The series begins with the $5 million guaranteed Circuit Championship Mystery Bounty No-Limit Hold’em on December 4, followed by the $250,000 Triton Invitational No-Limit Hold’em on December 7, and the massive $60 million guaranteed Super Main Event No-Limit Hold’em on December 10.

In addition, there’s a mix of high roller and specialty events, such as the Triton PLO Main Event on December 5, the High Roller Turbo No-Limit Hold’em on December 6, the 8-Game Mix 6-Handed on December 11, and the GGMillion$ No-Limit Hold’em with a $10 million guarantee on December 15.

Below is the full list of announced events for both the WSOP Online 2025 fall series and the WSOP Paradise 2025 schedule, along with buy-ins and entry fees.

Highlights of Caesars WSOP online 2025 fall domestic series

Event 1: NL Hold’em $300K GTD Mystery Bounty

Event 16: NL Hold’em $500K GTD Mystery Bounty Championship (Oct. 12)

Event 25: $1,000 Online Championship (Nov. 2)

Event 32: $3,200 NL Hold’em High Roller Championship (Nov. 9)

WSOP Paradise 2025 in Atlantis Paradise Island

Dec 4: 1 Circuit Championship Mystery Bounty NLH – $5M GTD ($2,500 / $250)

Dec 4: 2 Triton PLO 6-Handed ($75,000 / $3,000)

Dec 5: 3 Triton PLO Main Event ($100,000 / $4,000)

Dec 6: 4 High Roller Turbo NLH ($50,000 / $2,000)

Dec 7: 5 Triton Invitational NLH ($250,000 / $12,500 / $10,000)

Dec 7: 6 Super COLOSSUS NLH ($5,000 / $300)

Dec 8: 7 Super PLOSSUS PLO ($10,000 / $500)

Dec 8: 8 Triton NLH 7-Handed ($125,000 / $6,250 / $3,750)

Dec 9: 9 Triton NLH Main Event ($100,000 / $6,000 / $4,000)

Dec 10: 10 Triton NLH 8-Handed ($150,000 / $7,500 / $4,500)

Dec 10: 11 Super Main Event NLH – $60M GTD ($25,000 / $1,000)

Dec 11: 12 8-Game Mix 6-Handed ($10,000 / $500)

Dec 13: 13 High Roller PLO ($50,000 / $2,000)

Dec 15: 14 GGMillion$ NLH – $10M GTD ($25,000 / $1,000)

Dec 16: 15 The Closer NLH Turbo Bounty ($10,000 / $500)

The WSOP also stated that all tournament events are subject to change. They reserve the right to cancel, adjust, or modify the schedule at any time without prior notice.

Featured image: Caesars Entertainment / Canva