Bullish Market Targets for Meme Coins – Technical Analysis and Top Crypto Presales for 2024

Bullish Market Targets for Meme Coins - Technical Analysis and Top Crypto Presales for 2024

This article breaks down several best meme coins, offering bullish market targets for the next 6 to 12 months.

The analysis uses a technical approach, integrating Fibonacci extension zones and historical all-time highs.

Additionally, the article explores three best crypto presales today that could potentially deliver bullish returns upon their launch this year.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin serves as a starting point due to its clearer historical price reference, unlike other meme coins like Pepe and Bonk, which have already peaked this cycle. Its previous all-time high of $0.73 provides a solid benchmark compared to its current price of $0.13.

Reaching this previous peak would result in a substantial 6x return on investment. Potential targets include the initial high of this cycle at $0.22, the original all-time high, and a midpoint between the Fibonacci extension and the all-time high, which comes out to around $2.11.

This last target represents a potential 17x return, a promising figure considering the upcoming market cycle.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a significant price surge in its most recent run. To predict potential targets for the next cycle, a simple Fibonacci extension from the previous low to the all-time high will be used. The first target is the peak of this recent run at $0.00004518.

The second target aligns with the overall all-time high around $0.00008966. Finally, the central point of the Fibonacci extension zone serves as a potential new all-time high target for SHIB. These targets offer promising upside potential.

Brett Based (BRETT)

Brett is a unique meme coin gaining significant traction on Base Chain. As one of the first meme coins to establish itself on this cheaper Ethereum alternative, it shows remarkable potential. With a current market cap of $1.4 billion, Brett has demonstrated its ability to climb rapidly.

BRETT Price Graph

Potential gains of 10x to 20x the investment are possible, equating to a staggering 900% return if the 10x mark is hit. This would place Brett at $1.31, a completely achievable target for the upcoming altcoin season.

To manage expectations, three price targets are set: a conservative estimate around $0.30, a more aggressive one at $0.63, and the ambitious 10x goal at $1.32.

Top Crypto Presales to Watch – Pepe Unchained, PlayDoge, and The Meme Games

Looking for your next big crypto investment? Consider exploring these promising presale projects. With the potential to mirror the success of established meme coins, these new ventures could offer high returns for early investors.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

While established meme coins are bouncing back, newcomer Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is entering the market with a fresh approach. This project has raised over $4.5 million in its ICO, catching the attention of retail investors.

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another frog-themed token. The developers plan to create a specialized layer-2 blockchain network for meme coins, addressing problems such as high fees and slow transactions.

This layer-2 solution could reduce those fees, making small trades more viable for active traders. Additionally, the network could speed up transactions from minutes to milliseconds, allowing traders to capitalize on viral moments without congestion.

Pepe Unchained’s early ICO success indicates strong investor interest in this idea. The project also offers massive staking rewards, currently yielding an impressive 408% APY, providing investors with passive income opportunities that can double their investment.

Coinsult and SolidProof have fully audited the smart contract, ensuring its integrity.  As with any new crypto project, Pepe Unchained will need to deliver on its promises to maintain positive momentum after its launch. However, it currently stands as an intriguing example of innovation in the meme coin market.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

A new dog-themed meme coin, PlayDoge (PLAY), is going viral. This crypto gaming project on Ethereum is gaining traction in its presale phase. PlayDoge combines meme coins, P2E gaming, and ‘90s nostalgia, attracting significant interest.

PlayDoge has raised an impressive $5.8 million in its presale despite the unpredictable market conditions. Investors are excited, but the market remains unforgiving. With $PLAY priced at $0.00521, its future performance is uncertain.

PlayDoge features a mobile game with a virtual Doge pet in 8-bit graphics. Players earn $PLAY tokens by feeding, playing with, and training their Doge, which they can trade or stake.

Players can boost their $PLAY income through side-scrolling mini-games or by ranking on the monthly leaderboard. The entire ecosystem is designed to be easy to pick up and play while on the go, appealing to both beginners and crypto veterans.

In addition to the P2E game, PlayDoge offers a staking program for $PLAY holders, with current annual yields of 84%, significantly higher than most staking coins. SolidProof has audited PlayDoge’s smart contracts, and the token presale is in full swing.

Visit playdoge.io to participate in the $PLAY token presale.

The Meme Games (MGMES)

The Meme Games (MGMES) is a standout crypto launch this year, blending meme coins with Olympic excitement for a unique presale experience. The project has raised over $200,000 since launch. $MGMES tokens are currently $0.00905, but the price will rise in 5 days, so this might be your lowest chance to buy.

The Meme Games showcases top memes like Doge, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, and Turbo racing in a virtual Olympic stadium. Investors and meme fans can bet on the winning meme using $MGMES tokens, with a 25% bonus on their tokens for correct bets.

The virtual race will follow the $MGMES presale’s end on September 8, aligning with the Paralympics closing. Bets are based on presale purchases, with holders betting on one meme. The token launches on a DEX on September 10, 2024, which could attract sports fans and increase gains.

While presale investors benefit from the games, long-term profit-seekers can look forward to staking perks. Traders can “buy and stake” their tokens in The Meme Games’ pool to earn a dynamic APY of 1,319%. Over 7.6 million $MGMES tokens have already been staked.

SolidProof has audited the project’s smart contract, adding substance to the hype surrounding this coin. To participate in the $MGMES token presale, visit memegamestoken.com.

tags
Bullish Market Targets for Meme Coins - Technical Analysis and Top Crypto Presales for 2024

Cryptocurrency

Alvin Hemedez
Cryptocurrency

Bullish Market Targets for Meme Coins - Technical Analysis and Top Crypto Presales for 2024
Alvin Hemedez7 seconds

This article breaks down several best meme coins, offering bullish market targets for the next 6 to 12 months. The analysis uses a technical approach, integrating Fibonacci extension zones and...

